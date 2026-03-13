I Know You’re a Fashion Person If You Pair These Two Bold Colors Together for Spring

Spring is so, so close. I’ve been dreaming of the days when I can walk out of my apartment without a jacket. I’ve been harping on my closet, feeling that universal feeling of, “I have nothing to wear.” However, a solution quickly came to me once I noticed an outfit worn by one of Hollywood’s most stylish darlings, Tessa Thompson.
Thompson wore a color combination that I actually already have in my closet. She wore a head-to-toe, fresh off-the-runway Tory Burch F/W 26 look consisting of a vibrant red sweater, brown leather skirt, and the label’s popular hero shoes, pierced pumps. I don’t know why I haven’t thought of red and brown to be paired together for spring, but I’ve been sold. This color combination is equal parts bold, chic, and playful. I can’t wait to try this trend out once the sun finally peeks out again.
If you’re on the hunt for a new spring outfit trend to try, then keep scrolling through to recreate Tessa’s outfit, and shop similar items.
Kerane Marcellus is a New York-based writer. She joined the Who What Wear team in 2025 after writing for Essence Magazine and freelancing for a number of other arts and culture publications. Fashion is a form of expression that she encourages everyone to take part in. There is no right or wrong in getting dressed! When she's not writing, she's reading in the park or gallery hopping in the city.