Emma Stone's Oscars Style Evolution, Explained by a Fashion Editor

Watch out, Freddie Freeman. Emma Stone has a world-class batting average at the Academy Awards. Of her four acting nominations, she's won twice: once for La La Land in 2017 and a second time for Poor Things in 2024. For comparison, Leonardo DiCaprio has been nominated eight times but has only won once.
I'm no movie critic, so I won't comment on whether I think she'll win Best Actress for Bugonia at the 2026 ceremony on Sunday, March 15, but I am definitely qualified to discuss her Oscars red carpet looks. In my mind, her Academy Awards style evolution can be divided into two parts: B.L.V. and A.L.V. (before Louis Vuitton and after Louis Vuitton). She signed a contract with the famed French house in October 2017, so 2018 was her first Oscars appearance as brand ambassador. Not coincidentally, that was the first year she threw us a fashion curveball—do you like all my baseball metaphors?—with cigarette pants and a belted blazer in lieu of a traditional red carpet gown.
She followed that up with a pair of unexpectedly sculptural LV dresses in 2019 and 2024, which were stark departures from the more conventional looks she wore earlier in her Oscars oeuvre. That said, she brought it full circle in 2025 with a sleek and sparkly nude LV gown reminiscent of her 2015 Elie Saab number and 2017 Givenchy frock.
What will she wear on the 2026 Oscars red carpet? Only time will tell! In the meantime, scroll down to revisit every single outfit she's worn to the Oscars since her first time attending in 2012.
2012
In 2012, Stone arrived at her first-ever Academy Awards wearing a red Giambattista Valli gown. The Help, in which Stone starred alongside Viola Davis and Octavia Spencer, received four Oscar nominations that year. Perhaps she was inspired by Nicole Kidman's red bow from the 2007 Oscars?
2015
Stone scored her first Oscar nomination in 2015 for her supporting role in Birdman. For the occasion, she wore a lime-green beaded dress by Elie Saab featuring a thigh-high slit and an open back.
2017
Third time's the charm. In 2017, Stone took home the Best Actress trophy for La La Land wearing a golden fringed Givenchy dress designed by Riccardo Tisci.
2018
After wearing traditional gowns to her first three Oscars appearances, she threw us for a loop in 2018 with this Louis Vuitton look, complete with skinny pants and a belted blazer. This was her first Academy Awards under her Louis Vuitton contract.
2019
By 2019, Stone's Oscars fashion message was clear: expect the unexpected. Nominated for Best Supporting Actress for The Favourite, Stone wore a sculptural, avant-garde Louis Vuitton dress with bold shoulders.
2024
Stone won Best Actress for Poor Things in 2024. Accepting her trophy, Stone infamously declared that the zipper on her peplum Louis Vuitton dress had broken.
2025
In 2025, Stone's Louis Vuitton red carpet dress harkened back to her earlier Oscars days in 2015 and 2017. Eschewing the architectural silhouettes of the previous few years, Stone opted for a sleek, simple, sparkly, champagne-colored gown with minimal jewelry.
