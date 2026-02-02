Traveling is stressful enough without having to worry about what you're going to wear for the long flight to wherever you're heading (or coming home from). Even so, picking out a good travel outfit is important, and what you decide on can mean the difference between an enjoyable-enough journey and a seriously uncomfortable one. That's why formulaic outfits exist—and I just found a perfect one for days spent in airports and airline cabins. Technically, Hilary Duff found it. I'm just here to pass along her sartorial genius with all of you.
The Younger actress—who recently released two new singles, “Mature” and “Roommates,” wrapped up her “Small Rooms, Big Nerves” mini-tour, and announced an upcoming world tour—was spotted at Newark Airport this week wearing a look that screamed effortless sophistication, a characterization I've likely never thought to use to describe a travel outfit in my life. Specifically, she wore an almost entirely gray ensemble, including a charcoal coat, a light-gray polo-neck sweater, and matching trousers. From there, she added simple black kitten heels (either pumps or ankle boots, it's hard to tell, but for recreation purposes, I'd propose the latter) and oval sunglasses. To flawlessly finish off the look, she carried a leopard-print bag.
After seeing the outfit, it took me a second to grasp why exactly it makes for such a great travel look, but eventually, I figured it out. There are two essential parts: her all-gray outfit and that playful touch of leopard print by way of her "personal item." Gray is one of those colors that makes every material look chic and sophisticated. We're seeing that now, even with gray sweatpants, which are, indeed, trending. Comfy, loose trousers, a soft knit, and an oversized coat that's great for snuggling up in at 10,000 feet go from boring to elegant when you pick all gray versions instead of black. Then, the addition of a statement-making print like leopard adds some personality, while keeping the outfit practical. It's a no-brainer formula for easy airport dressing, and one I'll absolutely be copying for my next trip through the skies.
If you're on board too, keep scrolling. Shop Duff's look ahead.