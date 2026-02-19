Plane Pants: The Trend Every Cool Girl Is Wearing Instead of Jeans

It's official: We've entered our plane pants era, and I need to talk about it. First of all, what are plane pants? Well, it's pretty much exactly what you think they are. They're those slouchy, soft, stretchy pants with comfortable waistbands, and usually in a dark color. They're the pants you reach for the morning of every travel day, but they're no longer just for the airport. Fashion people and celebrities with the coolest style (Jennifer Lawrence being one) are reaching for them instead of jeans. And the interesting thing is that they're not just styling them with casual pieces—they're wearing them with things that one would typically wear with jeans. Elsa Hosk just provided the perfect example of this.
Hosk, who regularly posts her outfits to her Instagram feed, much to our delight, just wore a burgundy croc-embossed jacket and elegant flat loafers. And instead of, say, black jeans, she wore a pair of black plane pants. Hers had a subtle flare and bunched slightly at the ankles. She proved that when styled with polished pieces, they don't look sloppy in the least.
Keep scrolling to see Hosk's chic look for yourself, along with a handful of other cool dressers who are swapping their jeans for plane pants, and then shop the internet's best versions of the trend.
