Not Sneakers: The Spring Shoe Trend L.A. It Girls at Forma Pilates Wear With Leggings

While New York might have experienced a brief tease of spring, the weather in L.A. has been consistently hinting at warmer days. As an NYC resident, I definitely feel envious, but I'm channeling that feeling into a productive pursuit: taking notes on warm-weather looks so I'm ready when spring finally arrives here. One detail that has caught my eye is the shoe trend fashion insiders are pairing with leggings.
Instead of sneakers, It girls in L.A., particularly chic dressers who go to Forma Pilates, are choosing elevated flip-flops to wear with black leggings. By "elevated," I mean pairs crafted from luxe materials like leather, suede, and satin, featuring sleek, logo-less designs. Kendall Jenner exemplifies this trend perfectly; she was recently seen leaving Forma in black flip-flops, a gray cardigan, a black-and-white sports bra, and black leggings, finishing the look with a The Row shoulder bag.
Flip-flops have undergone a major shift in recent years, transforming from simple beach and pool footwear into a casual staple for spring and summer. They are now integrated into sophisticated outfits where they might once have seemed "out of place"—think paired with cuffed jeans, pencil skirts, tailored trousers, and, notably, leggings. This "wrong-shoe theory" approach turns the humble thong into a cool and interesting option. For activities like pilates, where you remove your shoes upon arrival, flip-flops provide a much classier alternative to sneakers.
If you're inspired to add this shoe trend to your pilates wardrobe this spring, keep scrolling for the best pairs and black leggings to style with them.
Shop Leggings and Elevated Flip-Flops:
Zella
Studio Luxe High Waist Pocket 7/8 Leggings
I purposely put these Zella leggings at the top of my leggings drawer so that I can easily access them.
ZARA
Flat Leather Sandals
These new sandals are bound to sell out.
Splits59
Airweight High Waist 28" Ankle Leggings
These Airweight leggings actually feel as light as air.
Gap
Flip Flop Sandals
You can't beat the price.
Athleta
Elation Ultra High Rise Legging
These come in 7/8, full, capri, and crop lengths.
A.Emery
Kinto Lizard-Effect Flip-Flops
The lizard-effect leather is so rich-looking.
Vuori
Alltheform Leggings
Who What Wear editors love Vuori.
TKEES
The Boyfriend Leather Flip Flops
The thick strap makes these so comfortable.
Alo
Airlift High-Waist 7/8 Fine Line Leggings
A staple in every fashion person's wardrobe.
THE ROW
Dune Leather Flip Flops
Calling it now: These will be The Row's It sandals of 2026.