Not Sneakers: The Spring Shoe Trend L.A. It Girls at Forma Pilates Wear With Leggings

Sneakers are practical, but when you don't need shoes for pilates, this shoe trend is the chic option.

Nikki Chwatt's avatar
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Kendall jenner wears a gray cardigan and a white shirt.
(Image credit: Backgrid)
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While New York might have experienced a brief tease of spring, the weather in L.A. has been consistently hinting at warmer days. As an NYC resident, I definitely feel envious, but I'm channeling that feeling into a productive pursuit: taking notes on warm-weather looks so I'm ready when spring finally arrives here. One detail that has caught my eye is the shoe trend fashion insiders are pairing with leggings.

Instead of sneakers, It girls in L.A., particularly chic dressers who go to Forma Pilates, are choosing elevated flip-flops to wear with black leggings. By "elevated," I mean pairs crafted from luxe materials like leather, suede, and satin, featuring sleek, logo-less designs. Kendall Jenner exemplifies this trend perfectly; she was recently seen leaving Forma in black flip-flops, a gray cardigan, a black-and-white sports bra, and black leggings, finishing the look with a The Row shoulder bag.

Flip-flops have undergone a major shift in recent years, transforming from simple beach and pool footwear into a casual staple for spring and summer. They are now integrated into sophisticated outfits where they might once have seemed "out of place"—think paired with cuffed jeans, pencil skirts, tailored trousers, and, notably, leggings. This "wrong-shoe theory" approach turns the humble thong into a cool and interesting option. For activities like pilates, where you remove your shoes upon arrival, flip-flops provide a much classier alternative to sneakers.

If you're inspired to add this shoe trend to your pilates wardrobe this spring, keep scrolling for the best pairs and black leggings to style with them.

Kendall wears a gray cardigan, black leggings, and black flip-flops.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Shop Leggings and Elevated Flip-Flops: