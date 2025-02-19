10 Perfect 2025 Outfit Trends I'm Wearing For Every Travel Day

Travel outfits
(Image credit: @tamaramory; @livvperez; @monikh)
Allyson Payer
By
published
in Features

As one of those people who starts thinking about travel outfits many days in advance, I'm constantly bookmarking inspiration when I see it, because coming up with the perfect travel outfit isn't all that easy—as you probably know. No matter what season it is, you're probably going to be hot and cold at some point within the same day, so layers are important. There are also factors to consider such as being comfortable, looking polished, and where you're going when you step off the plane (or train or automobile).

Selfishly, I started off by compiling these outfit ideas for myself, but we all have to travel, don't we? So I'm sharing my favorite findings with the internet in hopes that we can all have an easier time travel prepping. No matter what curveballs your travel day throws at you that are out of your control, if you look and feel good, I strongly believe that your day will be better. So yeah, travel-day outfits are important. Scroll on to start planning yours along with me, based on a few of the most wearable 2025 outfit trends we have so far. (And just for fun, I shared some of my go-to travel gear at the end.)

The Outfit: Long Lightweight Coat + White Tee + Dark Denim Barrel Jeans + Flat Boots

This outfit would look chic year-round, but especially in the spring and summer months. The length of the coat and the wash of the jeans makes it all look very put-together.

Dark denim jeans, white T-shirt, camel coat outfit

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Shop the Key Pieces

Madewell, Double-Faced Brushed Long Coat
Madewell
Double-Faced Brushed Long Coat

Citizens of Humanity Miro Relaxed Jeans
Citizens of Humanity
Miro Relaxed Jeans

The Outfit: Trench Coat + Sweatshirt + Jeans + Colorful Sneakers

No matter how casual the outfit, if you put a trench coat on over it, you'll look chic. I'm especially loving trenches with sneakers lately.

Trench coat, jeans, and sneakers outfit

(Image credit: @amaka.hamelijnck)

Shop the Key Pieces

Belted Trench Coat
& Other Stories
Belted Trench Coat

Puma Speedcat Og Sneakers
PUMA
Puma Speedcat Og Sneakers

The Outfit: Oversized Blazer + Hoodie + Baggie Jeans

A great way to make a hoodie look more elevated it by wearing it with an oversized blazer. Layers, layers, layers.

Hoodie, blazer, and jeans outfit

(Image credit: @alyssainthecity)

Shop the Key Pieces

Anine Bing Quinn Blazer
Anine Bing
Quinn Blazer

Cozy Sweatfleece Boyfriend Boxy Zip Hoodie
Aritzia
Cozy Sweatfleece Boyfriend Boxy Zip Hoodie

The Outfit: Sweater + Collared Shirt + Jeans + Pointed-Toe Flats

If you want to look elegant, put a collared shirt on under your sweater and opt for pointed-toe flats.

Sweater and jeans outfit

(Image credit: @livvperez)

Shop the Key Pieces

Alfie Shirt
Reformation
Alfie Shirt

Hinted Pointed Toe Flat
Jeffrey Campbell
Hinted Pointed Toe Flats

The Outfit: Oversized Coat + Sweatsuit + Chunky Sneakers

For the longest of travel days, wear the sweatsuit. Even better: throw a blanket coat on over it and add chunky sneakers for trekking through the never-ending airport terminals.

Sweatpants and sneaker outfit

(Image credit: @monikh)

Shop the Key Pieces

Oversize Handmade Long Coat - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Oversize Handmade Long Coat

New Balance 9060 Unisex Sneakers
New Balance
9060 Unisex Sneakers

The Outfit: Black Sweater + Sweater Around Waist + Cigarette Pants + Mary Janes

I love how sleek and elegant a fitted sweater and cigarette pants looks for a travel day. Bonus points for the extra sweater tied around the waist. And if you're going for the French girl look, Mary Janes or ballet flats will help you achieve it.

Skinny pants and Mary Janes outfit

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

Shop the Key Pieces

Cashmere Shrunken Crewneck Sweater
J.Crew
Cashmere Shrunken Crewneck Sweater

High-Rise Modern Slim Refined Ankle Pant
Banana Republic
High-Rise Modern Slim Refined Ankle Pants

The Outfit: Suede Jacket + Long-Sleeve Tee + Jeans + Boots

I don't typically love to wear suede or leather jackets on travel days, but this outfit is so perfect that I couldn't resist including it. If you're worried about damaging the jacket, a barn jacket would make a great swap.

Suede jacket and jeans outfit

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Shop the Key Pieces

Veda Lincoln Suede Shirt Jacket
Veda x Reformation
Lincoln Suede Shirt Jacket

Levi's 501 90s Jeans
Levi's
501 90s Jeans

Maxi Coat + Sweater + + White Tee + Leggings + Suede Sneakers

If I'm going to wear leggings on a travel date, there's a 100% chance I'll also be wearing a long coat. The suede sneakers are the perfect finishing touch to dress the leggings up a bit.

Leggings and sneakers outfit

(Image credit: @aimeesong)

Shop the Key Pieces

Live in High Waist Leggings
Zella
Live in High Waist Leggings

Adidas Taekwondo Lace Shoes
Adidas
Taekwondo Lace Shoes

Black Trench + Striped Cardigan + Flare Jeans

If you have to go somewhere as soon as you arrive at your destination, a black trench, striped sweater, and jeans is a fail-proof combination that works for a variety of occasions.

Trench coat and flared jeans outfit

(Image credit: @tamaramory)

Shop the Key Pieces

Double-Breasted Trench Coat
H&M
Double-Breasted Trench Coat

Pointelle Crewneck Cardigan in Stripe
J.Crew
Pointelle Crewneck Cardigan in Stripe

Bomber Jacket + Cardigan + Flared Jeans

I love a cardigan outfit on a travel day, and wearing one under a bomber jacket looks especially "2025". This outfit would work with any denim trend, but flared jeans feel especially fresh right now.

Cardigan and flared jeans outfit

(Image credit: @kitkeenan)

Shop the Key Pieces

Oversize Bomber Jacket
MANGO
Oversize Bomber Jacket

Crewneck Cotton Blend Cardigan
Treasure & Bond
Crewneck Cotton Blend Cardigan

Shop Fashion-Person Travel Gear

The Bigger Carry-On
Away
The Bigger Carry-On in Paradise Weave (The White Lotus)

Yes, Away collaborated with The White Lotus, and nothing has ever been more perfect.

Calpak Mini Clear Cosmetic Case
Calpak
Mini Clear Cosmetic Case

It may be called "mini" but this bag holds a shocking amount of products.

Naghedi Jet Setter Large Travel Tote
Naghedi
Jet Setter Large Travel Tote

No other travel tote compares.

Loop Experience 2 Ear Plugs – Stylish Certified Hearing Protection for Concerts & Festivals, Live Events, Musicians, Sports, Djs and Nightlife – 17db Noise Reduction Earplugs (high-Fidelity)
Loop
Experience 2 Ear Plugs

Yes, they're actually ear plugs.

Bembien Lia Laptop Case 13
Bembien
Lia Laptop Case 13"

You know you need one.

Aerotrunk Compression Packing Cubes for Travel - Luggage Organizer Bags - Double Zipper Packing Cubes for Suitcases (4-Pack, Beige)
Aerotrunk
Compression Packing Cubes for Travel

Not all packing cubes are created equal.

Slip Sleep Mask
Slip
Sleep Mask

Simple and chic.

Opening images: @tamaramory; @livvperez; @monikh

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸