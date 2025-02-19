10 Perfect 2025 Outfit Trends I'm Wearing For Every Travel Day

As one of those people who starts thinking about travel outfits many days in advance, I'm constantly bookmarking inspiration when I see it, because coming up with the perfect travel outfit isn't all that easy—as you probably know. No matter what season it is, you're probably going to be hot and cold at some point within the same day, so layers are important. There are also factors to consider such as being comfortable, looking polished, and where you're going when you step off the plane (or train or automobile).

Selfishly, I started off by compiling these outfit ideas for myself, but we all have to travel, don't we? So I'm sharing my favorite findings with the internet in hopes that we can all have an easier time travel prepping. No matter what curveballs your travel day throws at you that are out of your control, if you look and feel good, I strongly believe that your day will be better. So yeah, travel-day outfits are important. Scroll on to start planning yours along with me, based on a few of the most wearable 2025 outfit trends we have so far. (And just for fun, I shared some of my go-to travel gear at the end.)

The Outfit: Long Lightweight Coat + White Tee + Dark Denim Barrel Jeans + Flat Boots

This outfit would look chic year-round, but especially in the spring and summer months. The length of the coat and the wash of the jeans makes it all look very put-together.

Shop the Key Pieces

Madewell Double-Faced Brushed Long Coat $298 SHOP NOW

Citizens of Humanity Miro Relaxed Jeans $268 SHOP NOW

The Outfit: Trench Coat + Sweatshirt + Jeans + Colorful Sneakers

No matter how casual the outfit, if you put a trench coat on over it, you'll look chic. I'm especially loving trenches with sneakers lately.

Shop the Key Pieces

& Other Stories Belted Trench Coat $229 SHOP NOW

PUMA Puma Speedcat Og Sneakers $100 SHOP NOW

The Outfit: Oversized Blazer + Hoodie + Baggie Jeans

A great way to make a hoodie look more elevated it by wearing it with an oversized blazer. Layers, layers, layers.

Shop the Key Pieces

Anine Bing Quinn Blazer $650 SHOP NOW

Aritzia Cozy Sweatfleece Boyfriend Boxy Zip Hoodie $90 SHOP NOW

The Outfit: Sweater + Collared Shirt + Jeans + Pointed-Toe Flats

If you want to look elegant, put a collared shirt on under your sweater and opt for pointed-toe flats.

Shop the Key Pieces

Reformation Alfie Shirt $128 SHOP NOW

Jeffrey Campbell Hinted Pointed Toe Flats $150 SHOP NOW

The Outfit: Oversized Coat + Sweatsuit + Chunky Sneakers

For the longest of travel days, wear the sweatsuit. Even better: throw a blanket coat on over it and add chunky sneakers for trekking through the never-ending airport terminals.

Shop the Key Pieces

MANGO Oversize Handmade Long Coat $150 SHOP NOW

New Balance 9060 Unisex Sneakers $150 SHOP NOW

The Outfit: Black Sweater + Sweater Around Waist + Cigarette Pants + Mary Janes

I love how sleek and elegant a fitted sweater and cigarette pants looks for a travel day. Bonus points for the extra sweater tied around the waist. And if you're going for the French girl look, Mary Janes or ballet flats will help you achieve it.

Shop the Key Pieces

J.Crew Cashmere Shrunken Crewneck Sweater $118 SHOP NOW

Banana Republic High-Rise Modern Slim Refined Ankle Pants $100 SHOP NOW

The Outfit: Suede Jacket + Long-Sleeve Tee + Jeans + Boots

I don't typically love to wear suede or leather jackets on travel days, but this outfit is so perfect that I couldn't resist including it. If you're worried about damaging the jacket, a barn jacket would make a great swap.

Shop the Key Pieces

Veda x Reformation Lincoln Suede Shirt Jacket $548 SHOP NOW

Levi's 501 90s Jeans $98 SHOP NOW

Maxi Coat + Sweater + + White Tee + Leggings + Suede Sneakers

If I'm going to wear leggings on a travel date, there's a 100% chance I'll also be wearing a long coat. The suede sneakers are the perfect finishing touch to dress the leggings up a bit.

Shop the Key Pieces

Zella Live in High Waist Leggings $59 SHOP NOW

Adidas Taekwondo Lace Shoes $90 SHOP NOW

Black Trench + Striped Cardigan + Flare Jeans

If you have to go somewhere as soon as you arrive at your destination, a black trench, striped sweater, and jeans is a fail-proof combination that works for a variety of occasions.

Shop the Key Pieces

J.Crew Pointelle Crewneck Cardigan in Stripe $80 SHOP NOW

Bomber Jacket + Cardigan + Flared Jeans

I love a cardigan outfit on a travel day, and wearing one under a bomber jacket looks especially "2025". This outfit would work with any denim trend, but flared jeans feel especially fresh right now.

Shop the Key Pieces

MANGO Oversize Bomber Jacket $97 SHOP NOW

Treasure & Bond Crewneck Cotton Blend Cardigan $80 $48 SHOP NOW

Shop Fashion-Person Travel Gear

Away The Bigger Carry-On in Paradise Weave (The White Lotus) $345 SHOP NOW Yes, Away collaborated with The White Lotus, and nothing has ever been more perfect.

Calpak Mini Clear Cosmetic Case $75 SHOP NOW It may be called "mini" but this bag holds a shocking amount of products.

Naghedi Jet Setter Large Travel Tote $400 SHOP NOW No other travel tote compares.

Loop Experience 2 Ear Plugs $36 SHOP NOW Yes, they're actually ear plugs.

Bembien Lia Laptop Case 13" $115 SHOP NOW You know you need one.

Aerotrunk Compression Packing Cubes for Travel $45 SHOP NOW Not all packing cubes are created equal.

Slip Sleep Mask $60 SHOP NOW Simple and chic.

Opening images: @tamaramory; @livvperez; @monikh