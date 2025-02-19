10 Perfect 2025 Outfit Trends I'm Wearing For Every Travel Day
As one of those people who starts thinking about travel outfits many days in advance, I'm constantly bookmarking inspiration when I see it, because coming up with the perfect travel outfit isn't all that easy—as you probably know. No matter what season it is, you're probably going to be hot and cold at some point within the same day, so layers are important. There are also factors to consider such as being comfortable, looking polished, and where you're going when you step off the plane (or train or automobile).
Selfishly, I started off by compiling these outfit ideas for myself, but we all have to travel, don't we? So I'm sharing my favorite findings with the internet in hopes that we can all have an easier time travel prepping. No matter what curveballs your travel day throws at you that are out of your control, if you look and feel good, I strongly believe that your day will be better. So yeah, travel-day outfits are important. Scroll on to start planning yours along with me, based on a few of the most wearable 2025 outfit trends we have so far. (And just for fun, I shared some of my go-to travel gear at the end.)
The Outfit: Long Lightweight Coat + White Tee + Dark Denim Barrel Jeans + Flat Boots
This outfit would look chic year-round, but especially in the spring and summer months. The length of the coat and the wash of the jeans makes it all look very put-together.
Shop the Key Pieces
The Outfit: Trench Coat + Sweatshirt + Jeans + Colorful Sneakers
No matter how casual the outfit, if you put a trench coat on over it, you'll look chic. I'm especially loving trenches with sneakers lately.
Shop the Key Pieces
The Outfit: Oversized Blazer + Hoodie + Baggie Jeans
A great way to make a hoodie look more elevated it by wearing it with an oversized blazer. Layers, layers, layers.
Shop the Key Pieces
The Outfit: Sweater + Collared Shirt + Jeans + Pointed-Toe Flats
If you want to look elegant, put a collared shirt on under your sweater and opt for pointed-toe flats.
Shop the Key Pieces
The Outfit: Oversized Coat + Sweatsuit + Chunky Sneakers
For the longest of travel days, wear the sweatsuit. Even better: throw a blanket coat on over it and add chunky sneakers for trekking through the never-ending airport terminals.
Shop the Key Pieces
The Outfit: Black Sweater + Sweater Around Waist + Cigarette Pants + Mary Janes
I love how sleek and elegant a fitted sweater and cigarette pants looks for a travel day. Bonus points for the extra sweater tied around the waist. And if you're going for the French girl look, Mary Janes or ballet flats will help you achieve it.
Shop the Key Pieces
The Outfit: Suede Jacket + Long-Sleeve Tee + Jeans + Boots
I don't typically love to wear suede or leather jackets on travel days, but this outfit is so perfect that I couldn't resist including it. If you're worried about damaging the jacket, a barn jacket would make a great swap.
Shop the Key Pieces
Maxi Coat + Sweater + + White Tee + Leggings + Suede Sneakers
If I'm going to wear leggings on a travel date, there's a 100% chance I'll also be wearing a long coat. The suede sneakers are the perfect finishing touch to dress the leggings up a bit.
Shop the Key Pieces
Black Trench + Striped Cardigan + Flare Jeans
If you have to go somewhere as soon as you arrive at your destination, a black trench, striped sweater, and jeans is a fail-proof combination that works for a variety of occasions.
Shop the Key Pieces
Bomber Jacket + Cardigan + Flared Jeans
I love a cardigan outfit on a travel day, and wearing one under a bomber jacket looks especially "2025". This outfit would work with any denim trend, but flared jeans feel especially fresh right now.
Shop the Key Pieces
Shop Fashion-Person Travel Gear
Yes, Away collaborated with The White Lotus, and nothing has ever been more perfect.
It may be called "mini" but this bag holds a shocking amount of products.
Opening images: @tamaramory; @livvperez; @monikh
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
-
11 Outfit Ideas for Anyone Looking to Exude Wealth
Rich energy.
By Eliza Huber
-
Sorry, Skinny Jeans! These 14 Outfits Prove Barrel Jeans Are Still the Moment
Receipts have been pulled.
By Jasmine Fox-Suliaman
-
Priyanka Chopra Wore $60 Sneakers to the Airport With a $20,000 Birkin Bag
Our high-low hero.
By Drew Elovitz
-
I'm a Fashion Editor—I Reach For This Effortless Wardrobe Essential When I Don't Know What to Wear
Here are nine easy ways to style the piece.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Everyone Is Wearing the Airport Uniform That Has Been Cool Since Celebs Wore It in the '90s
It's very Cindy Crawford.
By Emma Spedding
-
The Chicest People I Know Are Wearing This Surprisingly Elevated Legging Trend
I'm not here to argue.
By Natalie Cantell
-
If You See a Celeb at the Airport, There's a 75% Chance They're Wearing This Staple
Cindy Crawford and Angelina Jolie are fans.
By Drew Elovitz
-
6 Easy Winter Pant Trends Fashion People Are Wearing to the Airport Instead of Leggings
Time for some chic travel outfits.
By Natalie Cantell