Pasta, Spicy Cocktails, and Fashion's Biggest Names—Inside Our Second Annual "Carbs Before the Carpet" Dinner

In T-minus 48 hours, fashion's most influential names will be putting the finishing touches on their A-list clients for Hollywood's biggest night. Final fittings will be done and last-minute errands will be made, the energy no doubt abuzz with pre-carpet jitters. It's a stark contrast from our low-key pre-Oscars party on Wednesday night, where industry big-wigs came together to clink glasses and twirl pasta ahead of the weekend frenzy.
Hosted by our own Who What Wear co-founder and Future's SVP of Women & Luxury Hillary Kerr and United Talent Agency partner Dan Constable, the pasta-fueled event in partnership with Cash App provides space for top celebrity stylists and fashion brand executives to connect ahead of the jam-packed weekend—no award-season competition, just carbs and easy conversation. Attendees this year included Jason Bolden, Karla Welch, and Rob Zangardi, stylists known for serving up looks for Michael B. Jordan, Renate Reinsve, and Hailee Steinfeld, respectively, as well as power players from Dior, Chanel, and Loewe. All coalesced at Sal's, an "IYKYK" Italian spot known for welcoming more than a few celebrity diners, for a moment of pause complete with a Don Julio Tequila cocktail.
Sunday's 98th Academy Awards may honor the year's best in film, but we're shifting the spotlight to the behind-the-scenes visionaries responsible for those jaw-dropping red carpet appearances. They deserve a celebratory champagne toast after all the hard work is done post-Oscars—but an advance acknowledgment definitely doesn't hurt. Scroll ahead for a glimpse inside the stylish evening.
Our inimitable co-hosts, Hillary Kerr and Dan Constable!
Zack Ashely, Liv Baker, and Jess Zhang gather for a cheers.
Madison Gregory, Emma Jade Morrison, Alison Cerrilla, and Tyler Jackson were all smiles.
Thomas Christos Kikis and Celine Khavarani pose with their spicy drinks.
Sara Riff, Hillary Kerr, and Rob Zangardi pose for a snap.
Pearl Lee and Dan Constable looking sleek in black outerwear.
Emmanuel Tomasini, Annie Major, Emma Jade Morrison, Tyler Jackson, and Elizabeth Saltzman are quite the stylish group.
Dan Constable, Stacey Kubasak-Goschin, Hillary Kerr, and Rob Zangardi gather at Sal's.
Ideal seatmates: Hillary Kerr and Dani Michelle.
Jason Bolden, Dan Constible, Elizabeth Salzman, Rob Zangardi, and Karla Welch looking chic.
The spicy Don Julio cocktails in question.
Jahleel Weaver, Michael Giugliano, and Dan Constible pose for a quick pic during dinner.
A powerful foursome: Spencer Goldstein, Dan Constible, Jason Bolden, and Jeanne Yang.
Rebecca Ramsey and Natalie Rawing heading out with a goody bag.
Jamie Schneider is Who What Wear’s senior beauty editor based in New York City. With over seven years in the industry, she specializes in trend forecasting, covering everything from innovative fragrance launches to need-to-know makeup tutorials to celebrity profiles. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English before moving to NYC, and her work has appeared in MindBodyGreen, Coveteur, and more. When she’s not writing or testing the latest beauty finds, Jamie loves scouting antique homewares, and she’s always down for a park picnic in Brooklyn.