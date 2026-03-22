Don’t board a flight in 2026 without consulting these chic celebrity airport outfits first.

Being a celebrity is undoubtedly a glamorous career, but it does not come without obstacles. Never has this been more apparent than in their airport style.
Rather than going incognito by wearing a comfortable outfit you’ll happily lounge at the gate in, the most prolific stars know that the arrivals terminal is a perfect opportunity to flaunt their personal style and court public interest. Given the fact that the rich and famous are always flying from lavish film festivals to prestigious galas and fashion weeks, they’ve perfected travelling with style down to an art, resulting in some of the most memorable off-duty offerings in their oeuvre.
Indeed, the best celebrity airport outfits of 2026 prove that on-the-go elegance doesn’t have to come at the expense of ease. On the contrary, the key to perfecting a chic look for take-off is to invest in heavy-duty basics that can take quite the beating. Because between the countless security checks, endless time spent waiting before departure and fluctuating temperature once you’re actually in the plane’s cabin, there are quite a lot of variables to factor into your ensemble.
Speaking to the founder of Los Angeles-based ready-to-wear brand Vir Vita, Nickie Tolouee, she explains that “airports sit in this in-between space, so people either completely let go or overcorrect their own style. The most compelling dressing happens in the middle; rooted in intention and entirely true to the person wearing it.”
However, there’s plenty to be gained by looking to these celebrity airport outfits for inspiration, and there are clearly a few cardinal rules that these celebrities follow when getting dressed for a long haul. For instance, the superbly dressed will always utilise a dependable pair of pants, be it trending stovepipe jeans that make them appear extra sleek or low-slung and loose trousers that give their silhouette a laissez-faire note to maximise both elegance and effortlessness.
In the same vein, sturdy outerwear that not only elevates a look, but also conceals any wrinkled t-shirts or slouchy knitwear that hides underneath. Accessories are essential, too. Whether it’s a minute detail like flashing-light-repellent sunglasses, wired headphones, functional flat shoes or a ludicrously capacious designer bag that serves as your carry-on, these styling fundamentals ensure that you’ll come across as thoughtful and intentional from the moment you clear passport control.
“Airports are this mix of chaos and anticipation, so there’s an aim to feel grounded but still considered in what I’m wearing,” adds Tolouee. “The goal is to be both polished and at ease. You should feel like yourself, yet just slightly more refined.”
Whether you have a mini city break in the making or are heading off on a tropical holiday, keep scrolling through for the best celebrity airport outfits that will ensure any trip you take is all the more cool.
1. Margot Robbie
Style Notes: It would be remiss of us to complete this edit without commencing with Margot Robbie. As the not-with-a-bang-but-with-a-whimper end to her cinematic press tour for Wuthering Heights, the actress stripped out of her corsets and lace and went back to basics.
This monochromatic look comprised of pieces made on home soil in her native Australia, including a softly crisp top and tailored shorts from Sydney-based brand Beare Park. Cementing that the best airport outfits should be able to transcend the tarmac, this look spawned a thousand replicas and garnered a viral status for the way so many TikTok users sought to imitate it for other everyday settings.
Shop the Look:
LESET
Margo Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt
With seams that sit right at your shoulders, the perfect slouchy sleeve length and fabric that's made out of entirely natural fibres, you'll truly feel so comfortable wearing this.
Reformation
Drew Short
This elongated shape is a perfect way to bring a more elegant slant to your look, without feeling like you're too stuffy.
Dear Frances
Balla Mesh
Polarising? Sure. Chic? Completely.
2. Jacob Elordi
Style Notes: Speaking of virality, it almost feels like every time Jacob Elordi boards a flight, we know we’re in for a good thing. From his James Dean Death Club caps, to his impressive collection of incredibly spacious luxury totes—Louis Vuitton Speedys! Bottega Veneta Andiamos!—and jeans so roomy they can hold a 600-plus-page paperback in their pockets, the Brisbane-born actor’s airport outfits are the definition of trendsetting.
However, in 2026, he really upped the ante, wearing a bubblegum pink intrecciato leather duffle bag from Bottega Veneta and a custom mustard-coloured corduroy jacket from Bode. The style is hand-painted with motifs relevant to Elordi’s own life, including an outline of Queensland, the state where he hails from, comedy and tragedy masks, the head of Frankenstein's monster from the original 1931 film and his golden retriever, Layla.
Shop the Look:
Sézane
Gabin Jacket
Use this Sézane country jacket as a canvas for you to embroider, sketch or illustrate your own Bode style, or simply wear it as is—both are polished options!
COS
Dial Wide-Leg Jeans
When it comes to denim colours, you'll often find that darker hues are more a durable and forgiving wash.
Bottega Veneta
Small Andiamo Bag
Buy now, or treat yourself at duty free.
3. Hailey Bieber
Style Notes: Touching down in Sydney as part of the global expansion of her beauty titan Rhode, Hailey Bieber brought a brighter outlook to the harbour city in a cropped trench coat from Magda Butrym and white cropped trousers from The Row. One of her most minimalistic looks yet, the model-turned-mogul showed that practicality and sophistication can go hand-in-hand, even after you’ve just touched down after taking a red eye.
Shop the Look:
ZARA
Short High-Neck Trench Coat
Cropped trench coats are swiftly becoming one of the biggest jacket trends this season.
The Row
Kolina Pant
I'd be endlessly impressed if I saw someone wearing this outfit on a flight.
M&S
Kitten Heel Pointed Court Shoes
These look far more premium than their price tag would suggest.
4. Nicole Kidman
Style Notes: The red carpet is certainly Nicole Kidman’s forte, but this airport outfit is certainly a scene stealer in her own right. In an homage to ‘90s airport dressing, the Oscar winner arrived for a flight wearing dark wash cuffed jeans, a new-season Chanel blazer and slim trainers. This look also came off the back of her arrival outfit earlier in the month, which consisted of a pair of high-waisted trousers, a cropped leather jacket and the French Maison’s Chanel 25 bag.