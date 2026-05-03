There's an unwritten rule among fashion people when it comes to 2026's capri-pants trend: A wearer must pair the silhouette with heels, even if it's just a short kitten heel, to get the look right. I live by it, as do my coworkers at Who What Wear, but recently, an alternative surfaced that has me completely rethinking my aversion to wearing capri pants with flats. Naturally, Kendall Jenner's the responsible wearer, having debuted a casual, daytime L.A. outfit so chic I couldn't possibly keep quiet about it, even if it did go against my hard-and-fast no-flats rule for the popular pant style.
This week, Jenner, who has since traveled to New York City for the Met Gala, posted a slideshow on Instagram featuring photos of her posing next to one of her many vintage cars—this time, a Ferrari 512 TR in silver—wearing a layered white T-shirt with capri leggings from Adanola and black Eva flats from The Row. The outfit was very '90s, which paired well with her car choice, given the years it was manufactured—it was only available between 1991 and 1996—and gave off a clean, cool vibe that made me instantly want to re-create it. Normally, I'd try everything but the flats she wore, replacing them with a thong sandal or mule with a two-inch heel, but something about Jenner's photos made me pause and consider her version instead.
The key to pulling off a capri-pants-and-flats outfit is to find a sleek, slightly square- or pointed-toe pair, as opposed to a rounded-toe version, which has a tendency to make your feet look smaller. Longer toe shapes extend your foot shape, which in turn has an elevating effect. Jenner is wearing glorified workout clothes, though very elegant ones, but looking at her outfit, it appears far more put-together and polished than anything you'd normally see in the gym. That's because her square-toe The Row flats take the leggings and fitness tees she's wearing and kick them up a notch. It's genius and will work every time if you give it a shot. I'm personally glad I did.
Follow her lead by shopping the capri pants and flats below.
Shop square-toe flats and capri pants
Nordstrom
Maddox Ballet Flat
The perfect $80 alt for Jenner's sold-out The Row pair.