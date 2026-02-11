Chic Girls Know That the Most Elegant Airport Outfits Contain These 3 Items

As anyone who logs plenty of sky miles will tell you, looking elegant in the air isn't always the priority. But if you can get away with looking elegant without going to a lot of trouble and remaining comfortable, then why not? If you're seeking some easy, elegant airport outfit inspiration, Hailey Bieber just provided it while touching down in Australia.
Bieber, who is in Sydney for Vogue's inaugural Forces of Fashion summit, spent her long-haul flight in the three-piece outfit chic dressers often reach for when getting dressed for the airport: a cinch-waist jacket, pull-on pants, and pointed-toe kitten heels (or flats, because walking). Given that it's currently summer in Australia, Bieber opted for neutral tones of tan and white, which she paired with black accessories: a Chanel tote and The Row kitten-heel pumps. As you'll see, the look is easy, elegant, and only contains three main pieces. Keep scrolling to shop everything you need to look as chic as an It girl on your next flight.