It's Sunday, May 3, which means two things: The Met Gala is mere hours away, and the checkered flag just waved at the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix. And while Kimi Antonelli may have taken home the first-place trophy, it was Saint Laurent that really won out this weekend. The French fashion brand sneakily found itself everywhere in and around the Miami International Autodrome, not because of any activation or buzzy event, but simply because the most stylish people in the city for the race chose to wear it, ranging from vintage pieces dug out from YSL's archives to head-to-toe looks taken straight off the runway. As a result, the 2026 Miami Grand Prix had some of the best fashion moments I've seen come out of a race weekend, well, ever. Let's get into it.
Before the weekend even really began, Lewis Hamilton broke out one of his best paddock 'fits in a while—in my humble opinion, his best since joining Scuderia Ferrari—arriving at the track for media day in off-the-runway Saint Laurent menswear from the brand's S/S 26 collection, including a neon-orange pullover windbreaker layered on top of a matching silk shirt and burgundy tie. He paired the bold combination with pleated brown trousers and black derbies. It was sharp and polished but playful, which Hamilton fans will tell you is rarer of late than it once was. We didn't know what we had when he would wear upwards of four catwalk or custom ensembles every race weekend. Now that he's more selective, when we do see Hamilton get dressed up in the paddock, it's extra special, especially when an outfit like this one makes its debut.
Later that day, Charles Leclerc's wife, Alexandra, celebrated the launch of her new collaboration with FRAME, hosting an intimate dinner at Casa Tua Miami Beach with guests including Hailey Bieber, Kim Petras, and Anastasia Karanikolaou. It was there that the first Saint Laurent sighting appeared, on Bieber, which should come as no surprise given her longtime role as an ambassador for the Parisian house. Sitting next to Leclerc, the Rhode founder wore a rare piece from the brand's archives: a Yves Saint Laurent by Tom Ford scarf top from the F/W 2004 collection. A strong start it was, but wait, the YSL sightings just kept getting better from there.
On race day, despite the heavy rainfall and thunderstorms that led to a much earlier than expected start-time, we got one last Saint Laurent appearance, on Alexandra Leclerc as she arrived at the track alongside her husband and their beloved long-haired miniature Dachshund, Leo. For the occasion, Leclerc chose a look from the spring 2026 collection, including a similarly sporty windbreaker to Hamilton's, but instead of trousers, she paired it with a two-tone pencil skirt and sky-high satin slingbacks in a pale, peachy shade of pink. Satin might not be the most practical for wet weather, but her choice of outerwear was kind of perfect.
So, yes, Antonelli won the actual race this weekend, but from a fashion perspective, no brand had a bigger impact than Saint Laurent. In F1 terms, that's 25 World Championship points (and a hell of a lot of social-media impressions).