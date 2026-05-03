Fashion People Love This Rich-Looking Brand and It’s Now at Nordstrom—25 Picks That Need Your Attention

Coming in with a fashion PSA that I know stylish people will be extra excited about: H&M is now available to shop at Nordstrom. The rich-looking brand is beloved for its mix of trendy and classic offerings that don't break the bank, and now it can be shopped along side other favorites in the same vein like Mango, COS, and Topshop. That's a major win in this shopping editor's book, especially since I'm perpetually on a budget.
Ahead, I share just a fraction of the chic selection of H&M picks at Nordstrom right now. All but one piece is under $100, which is hard to believe since everything has a designer feel. I made sure to include standout finds like lace-trimmed skirts, cool blazers, drawstring pants, sleek shoes, elevated basic tops, and more. Keep scrolling to peruse and shop 31 stellar H&M pieces. Good luck picking just one!
Shop Chic H&M Pieces at Nordstrom
H&M
Lace-Panel Viscose Skirt
H&M
Cropped Barrel Trousers
Into this contrasting skirt.
H&M
Harper High Rise Wide Leg Jeans