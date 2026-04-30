In July 2025, I wrote about the wrong-bag theory, an idea inspired by stylist Allison Bornstein, who coined the viral concept of the wrong-shoe theory. Almost a year later, it's just as relevant, if not more. For those who need a refresher, similar to Bornstein's idea, the wrong-bag theory centers on intentionally completing your look with a bag that contrasts with it. A simple example, one we at Who What Wear see a lot, is pairing a raffia bag with tailored trousers. One chic dresser known for embracing this styling technique is Zoë Kravitz. We saw her do it throughout the fall, and she continues to do it in the spring, whether she's in L.A., Rome, or NYC.
A few days ahead of the 2026 Met Gala (Kravitz is set to cochair the host committee alongside Saint Laurent Creative Director Anthony Vaccarello), she was spotted in NYC heading to lunch with a friend. For the occasion, she wore a full look from The Row—a suede shirt-jacket, navy trousers, suede loafers, and a raffia tote bag.
When thinking about trousers and the accessories they pair best with, loafers likely come to mind, but a straw or woven bag probably does not. That's exactly what exemplifies the wrong-bag theory. It's a surprising pairing, but the intentionality and unexpectedness are what make it chic. Plus, the bag lends a more relaxed appeal, making the pants appear casual rather than business-like.
I can only speak for myself, but not a day has gone by in the past few months that I haven't spotted a fashion insider styling a raffia bag with trousers. It's become an It outfit formula that you should keep in your back pocket if you want to look like a cool girl this spring. If you're inspired, keep scrolling to shop the best raffia bags and tailored pants.
Shop Trousers and Raffia Bags
Open Edit
The Icon Trousers
There's a reason these are a best seller.
COS
Hand-Woven Market Tote
There are so many great raffia bags on the market right now, but this is my favorite non-designer style.
Reformation
Vida Low Rise Pant
Trust me—80% of fashion people in NYC own these.
J.Crew
Berkeley Handknotted Bucket Bag
J.Crew's editor-approved bucket bag now comes in raffia.