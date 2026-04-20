I Work in Fashion—These Are the Stylish Pieces I Always Pack for a Warm-Weather Vacation

Tessa Faye O'Connell is a contributor known for her work at various fashion houses, specializing in media and public relations, currently working at Coach as its global PR director. She's a mom of two, working to expand her influence in the fashion space through styling while also just making it out the door on time.
If you think I have an outfit folder for day-to-day dressing, you better believe I have a process for getting ready for break or a beach vacation. I hate overpacking or feeling like I’m wasting any time other than relaxing with my family—and I meticulously do a try-on of all items and coordinate to bring accessories that can mix and match with most everything. Where I used to worry about just me, now I have to ensure my beach bag is big enough for all the kids' toys I’m lugging, and my outfits aren’t going to fly off chasing after two girls in the pool, or someone at my lap at dinner.
While it takes some work on the backend, the reward for being prepped and ready to go is well worth it to feel good in what I choose to wear, but also to feel functional. Having some go-to outfit formulas like the ones below makes packing a bit easier. Plus, what is better than being in warm weather, flowy dresses, and relaxing for that trip (not vacation) with your littles when you already know what you’re going to wear.
Crochet Pieces
Crochet pieces are some of my favorite pieces for traveling as they are so cute, wearable, and you never get to wear in your day to day life.
J.Crew
Crochet Beach Polo Shirt in Cotton
j.crew
Crochet Pants
Ciao Lucia
Martino White Crochet Dress
Show Me Your Mumu
Coverup
Akoia Swim
Mitir Cotton Mini Dress
Bathing Suits
Underneath it all: My favorite bathing suit roundup. Easy, stretchy, comfortable.
Hunza G
Cassie Beaded Bikini Set
Solid & Striped
Veronica One Piece
Jade Swim
Rounded Edges Top
Jade Swim
Incline Bottoms
Coverup
I live to purchase and collect coverups, and continue to gravitate and come back to styles that are comfortable and wearable, especially when chasing around two little girls who are anything but chill on vacation.