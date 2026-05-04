We all know what happens on the first Monday in May, but what about the first Sunday? As it turns out, there's an event that's even more exclusive than the Met Gala: a dinner party at Anna Wintour's house. While the Metropolitan Museum of Art can hold hundreds of guests, the Condé Nast executive’s private residence naturally accommodates a much smaller group. An invitation, therefore, is hard to come by, but Sabrina Carpenter made the guest list.
At first glance, Carpenter's Sunday night outfit might seem like your standard dinner party fare, but I noticed one small if-you-know-you-know detail that made it align perfectly with both the 2026 Met Gala dress code and the theme of the museum's new exhibition. Both are concerned with the interplay between fashion and art. And what's arguably the most famous accessory ever featured in a work of art, you might ask? The titular jewelry from Johannes Vermeer’s Girl with a Pearl Earring, of course! And that's exactly what Carpenter wore to Wintour's house last night. Coincidence? I think not! Scroll down to see her outfit, and stay tuned for Who What Wear's 2026 Met Gala red carpet coverage online and on Instagram and TikTok.