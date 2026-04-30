If You Want to Look Like You're From Paris, Buy These 7 Summer Pieces and Style Them Like This

Close your eyes and picture the chicest French person you follow on Instagram. What is she wearing? Perhaps a breezy button-up and a luxe silk headscarf, or maybe a printed dress and flip-flops. French-girl style, after all, is in a class of its own. The good news? A plane ticket to Paris isn't required to channel the look—all you need is a handful of très chic summer staples.
French women tend to favor timeless, foolproof wardrobe basics over fleeting internet trends. They also have a knack for mixing various prints, colors, and textures—a skill that truly shines during the warmer months. Sure, they know their way around layering knits (and coats!), but few things are more stylish than seeing a French girl strolling down the street in an airy day dress and of-the-moment flats.
With temperatures on the rise, we've been keeping a close eye on the summer trends taking Paris by storm. So far, we've narrowed it down to seven must-have French-girl staples—all of which you'll find below alongside tips on how to style each silhouette.
The Formula: Printed Dress + Flip-Flops + Cardigan
No one loves a printed dress quite like the Parisian fashion set. And it's easy to see why the look has become a wardrobe hallmark—it does all the heavy lifting. This summer, expect patterns like florals and polka dots to dominate the streets. Style your printed number with flip-flops and a cardigan for a French girl–approved finish.
Shop Printed Dresses
Réalisation
The Sadie
Sézane
Lison Dress
Reformation
Bianca Silk Dress Es
Dôen
Amorette Dress
The Formula: Silk Headscarf + Neutral Dress
Silk headscarves may be trending in New York and Los Angeles this season, but Parisian women have long been ahead of the curve. As the French style set has consistently proven, nothing elevates a look quite like a printed headscarf. Let the accent do all the talking by pairing it with a neutral dress—preferably a strapless silhouette that screams summer.
Shop Silk Headscarves
Dissh
Rae Black Stripe Silk Scarf Top
Lack of Color
Solar Groove Scarf
COS
Polka-Dot Silk Scarf
H&M
Silk Scarf
The Formula: Striped Button-Up + Bikini Top + Lace Skirt
When in doubt, reach for a striped button-up—it's a mantra Parisian women have long lived by. Layer the breezy top over a bikini in the summer, or wear it fully buttoned to the office. A lace-adorned skirt adds a touch of romance to the ensemble.