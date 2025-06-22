Spotted at Heathrow and LAX: 13 Iconic Airport Outfits to Inspire Your Summer Travel Looks

Air travel doesn't have to equate to elasticated waistbands and grey sweatsuits. Ahead of your next flight, click here to see the 13 most iconic celebrity airport outfits of all time.

An image of the most iconic airport outfits of all time.
(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)
Jump to category:
By
published
in Features

From coffee runs in Mayfair to private yachts in the Mediterranean, chic celebrity sights can take any form. However, I’d contend that the most stylish off-duty looks are the ones that occur in the arrival and departure halls. While most of us believe that showing up for our flight in a tracksuit and comfortable trainers would more than suffice, it’s clear that Hollywood’s elite don’t share this school of thought. Need proof? Just look at the countless iconic airport outfits that put our elasticated waistbands and neck pillows to shame.

Even before the days of express security lanes and first-class lounges, A-listers soared through the skies wearing something that epitomised sophistication. (Read: Marilyn Monroe boarding a flight from New York City to Chicago wearing stilettos and a furry coat.) It’s true, celebrities have been showing up in iconic airport outfits for as long as commercial flights have been operating. Though you think this might’ve quelled given the increase in private jet usage, I’d argue that the opposite has actually occurred. From the Nice Côte d'Azur airport every Cannes Film Festival to the baggage carousels of Charles de Gaulle come Paris Fashion Week, you can always count on spotting someone of note wearing something you’d never consider wearing when in mid-air.

Sure, you could argue that looking good and being fashion’s barometer come with the territory of being famous. But, there’s something so riveting about seeing someone take airport style so seriously. As the season of Euro Summer begins–and we ourselves start to think about what outfits will help us look elegant while sitting in premium economy—it’s only fitting that we turn to the most iconic airport outfits to help inspire our own ensemble. From Daisy Edgar-Jones’ balmy Gucci bags to the halcyon heydays of 90s supermodels catching the Concorde, uncover the best sartorial moments to grace the tarmac below. Ready for takeoff?

The 15 Most Iconic Airport Looks to Inspire Your Summer Travel Wardrobe

1. Bella Hadid

An image of Bella Hadid wearing an iconic airport outfit while travelling in 2022.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: There’s nothing overtly glamorous about Bella Hadid’s look from 2022. In fact, if you didn’t know that she was arriving on the French Riviera, you might just think she was heading out of a pilates class thanks to the slinky fabric, body-contouring fit and Apple AirPods Max. It’s these elements that make it so iconic. It's well known that wearing compression clothing is essential for any long-haul flight, and if you can make it look like you’ve just stepped off a Tom Ford for Gucci runway, why wouldn’t you?

Shop the Look:

Rib Racer Tank Top – White – Women – Arket Gb
ARKET
Rib Racer Tank Top

No wardrobe is complete without a simple basic like this.

Ribbed Vest Top
H&M
Ribbed Vest Top

Layering is a masterful trick to bring more dimension to your look. Pairing two tops together can instantly make your look feel more considered.

Rio Stretch-Ponte Stirrup Leggings
LESET
Rio Stretch-Ponte Stirrup Leggings

Stirrup leggings are an essential part of any airport wardrobe.

2. Gwyneth Paltrow

An image of Gwyneth Paltrow wearing an iconic airport outfit while travelling in 1998.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Gwyneth Paltrow has always been a patron saint of minimalism. Long before the days of G.Label by Goop and her colourful Montecito wardrobe, the actress-turned-entrepreneur regularly sported timeless classics from the likes of Calvin Klein and Ralph Lauren. In this photo, which was taken at L.A.X in 1998, Paltrow is proving that investing in good quality fabrics and timeless shapes will always be a wise venture.

Shop the Look:

Cassidy Pointelle-Knit Alpaca-Blend Cardigan
DÔEN
Cassidy Pointelle-Knit Alpaca-Blend Cardigan

This is the perfect travel companion if you're packing light.

An image of a Mango turtleneck.
MANGO
Sleeveless Turtleneck Top

Such a versatile top.

Mason Pant
Reformation
Mason Pant

If you're seeking a high-quality wide-leg trouser, Reformation's Mason pant is it.

3. Naomi Campbell

An image of Naomi Campbell wearing an iconic airport outfit while travelling in 1998.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: When you think of Naomi Campbell and airports, the first image that springs to mind is most likely the photo of her wearing a hazmat suit, N95 face mask, plastic gloves and shawl. (As it should, it is in the V&A after all!) However, if the category is iconic airport outfits, we can’t ignore this oh-so enviable look from 1998. If you don’t know the story, the tale is that Campbell was stranded in Milan and was about to miss walking in Marc Jacobs’s debut ready-to-wear collection. Next thing she knew, the designer sent her a private jet laden with custom designer bags to bring her to Paris. We might not have the luxury totes, but you can always replicate her ivory pedal pushers and navy fine-knit top.

Shop the Look:

Long Voluminous Cotton Blend Trench Coat - Limited Edition
Massimo Dutti
Long Voluminous Cotton Blend Trench Coat

From Saint Moritz to Saint-Tropez, this trench coat will serve you in countless climates.

Knit Top With Piping
ZARA
Knit Top With Piping

Style with a pair of gingham shorts and you'll have an outfit worthy to be worn in Marseille.

White Denim Capri Jeans
Nobodys Child
White Denim Capri Jeans

The perfect all-white outfit.

4. Victoria Beckham

An image of Victoria Beckham wearing an iconic airport outfit while travelling in 2017.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Victoria Beckham and airports are a match made in heaven. The former pop star doesn’t abide by average style rules. Rather than sensible footwear and smart carry-on baggage, the fashion designer wears Hermés bags and peep-toe shoes. But that’s exactly what we love about Posh Spice. Because who else would confront a swarm of paparazzi wearing a graphic t-shirt emblazoned with the slogan “fashion stole my style”?

Shop the Look:

'my Dad Had a Rolls-Royce' Slogan T-Shirt in White - Xs
'My Dad Had a Rolls-Royce' Slogan T-Shirt

Update her look for 2025 by wearing her infamous "My Dad had a Rolls-Royce top".

Pleated Cotton Wide-Leg Trousers
COS
Pleated Cotton Wide-Leg Trousers

I swear by pleated trousers when travelling by plane. They're slouchy enough to give me comfort when sitting for hours on end, but polished enough to make me feel like I'm not wearing pyjamas at the gate.

Suede-Trimmed Leather Sneakers
DRIES VAN NOTEN
Suede-Trimmed Leather Sneakers

Victoria Beckham might not be known for her trainer collection, but this contrasting pair from Dries Van Noten certainly get her tick of approval.

5. Princess Diana

An image of Princess Diana wearing an iconic airport outfit while travelling in 1987.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: As a monarch, Princess Diana’s presence at diplomatic functions was a prerequisite. As with everything she did, she injected her own personal tastes and sense of grace into her regal wardrobe. This extended to her travel uniform. At first glance, you might think this simple dress outfit might be too formal to suit flying. But swap her slingbacks for strappy ballet flats and switch the long-sleeve for a breezy summer dress and you’ll have a resort-ready outfit ready for blissful holidays on the coast.

Shop the Look:

An image of a white dress from Toteme.

Toteme
Slouch waist basketweave dress straw

Wear this when you're flying into Majorca and you'll be beach-ready in no time.

An image of a shopper bag from Mango.
MANGO
Medium Leather Shopper Bag

Ditch the clutch for something a little larger and appropriate for stowaway.

Stella Slipper / Plum Leather
Le Monde Béryl
Stella Slipper

Who wouldn't want to travel wearing a pair of French-girl ballet flats?

6. Cindy Crawford

An image of Cindy Crawford wearing an iconic airport outfit while travelling in 1991.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Cindy Crawford once said in an interview that the concept of model off-duty fashion—see: lived-in and minimal-effort outfits that could be worn between shoots and shows—wasn’t a thing during her heyday. “This was just me,” she says of her iconic airport looks. Of this specific shot, which was taken at LAX in 1991, Crawford notes that she’s wearing her Levi’s 501s that she “lived in” and an Alaïa jacket that she wore “every day”. “I see pictures like this pop up on Instagram or Pinterest all the time as ‘style inspo,’” she continues. “It’s funny because no one put this together, other than what I grabbed.”

Shop the Look:

Patch-Pocket Jacket
& Other Stories
Patch-Pocket Jacket

Has that Parisian look, without the price tag.

Fine-Knit Turtleneck Jumper
H&M
Fine-Knit Turtleneck Jumper

A fine-knit jumper can help you keep warm during cool nights on holidays—and when battling the plane's harsh air con.

Harper Jean Straight-Leg Jeans
AGOLDE
Harper Jean Straight-Leg Jeans

Agolde is one of the best denim brands on the market now, and if Crawford was still modelling as proficiently as she was then, we can bet she'd own this style.

7. Mariah Carey

An image of Mariah Carey wearing an iconic airport outfit while travelling in 1999.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: If Dione from Clueless were a celebrity, she would be Mariah Carey in the ‘90s. While on stage and when filming music videos, the songstress knew how to turn a look in plaid pleated mini skirts and cropped baby t-shirts. Always a little flirty, the combination of her slip dress, heeled mules, square-oval micro frames and chunky flip phones makes this probably the most sensual outfit to ever grace the departures lounge.

Shop the Look:

An image of sunglasses from Mango.
MANGO
Oval Frame Sunglasses

These have a little Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy edge to them.

Elsain Lace-Trimmed Cotton-Blend Twill Midi Dress
FAITHFULL
Elsain Lace-Trimmed Cotton-Blend Twill Midi Dress

Wear with trainers, white socks and a boxy knit to make this style more suitable to security checkpoints.

Black Pia Slip on Mule
Whistles
Black Pia Slip on Mule

Keep in your carry-on to proverbially hit the ground running when you get to your destination.

8. Kate Moss

An image of Kate Moss wearing an iconic airport outfit while travelling in 1994.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Kate Moss's outfit combination is something you'd more likely see on the streets of Soho than the tiled floor of JFK. Still, it remains one of the most iconic airport looks of all time. Taken during the time of her life when she dated Johnny Depp, Moss revealed that she still owns most of the pieces she's wearing to this day. The perennial thrifter, Moss also shared that she picked up the blue snakeskin boots and leopard print bag from a charity shop.

Shop the Look:

Cutout Jersey Tank Top
Christopher Esber
Cutout Jersey Tank Top

Her tattered top is actually from Rick Owens, but you can achieve a similar effect (without the rips) with this style from Christopher Esber.

Wide-Leg Denim Trousers
COS
Wide-Leg Denim Trousers

If you're going to wear denim on a plane, make it a wide-leg pair.

Leopard-Print Leather Tote Bag
& Other Stories
Leopard-Print Leather Tote Bag

A shoulder bag that commands attention.

9. Beyoncé

An image of Beyoncé wearing an iconic airport outfit while travelling in 2006.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: This ain't Texas—this is Beyoncé arriving in Japan in 2007. What was it about this time period that had everyone dressing in business casual attire in the most non-corporate environments? While we certainly wouldn't be wearing anything this tight-fitting on a plane these days, the principles of pairing a smart blazer and structured denim still remain.

Shop the Look:

Sylvie Pinstriped Wool-Twill Blazer
BEARE PARK
Sylvie Pinstriped Wool-Twill Blazer

This single-button blazer is such a fresh take on tailoring.

Zw Collection Relaxed Fit Mid-Rise Jeans
ZARA
Relaxed Fit Mid-Rise Jeans

The way this is styled makes these mid-rise jeans step right out of the late 2000s.

Winnie Peep Toe Heeled Mule
Reformation
Winnie Peep Toe Heeled Mule

A small kitten heel can do so much to enhance up jeans and a nice top.

10. Margot Robbie

An image of Margot Robbie wearing an iconic airport outfit while travelling in 2023.

(Image credit: Gucci)

Style Notes: Hi Barbie! When Margot Robbie “method dressed” in character for every stop on the Barbie press tour, she reinforced the power celebrity sightings wielded for fashion houses. Here, she’s spotted arriving in her native Australia wearing an archival Chanel blazer and matching Chanel slingbacks. A masterclass in branding and marketing, it’s clear that airport outfits do more than just posit a person as a beacon of style. Who would’ve thought that what you wear through customs can help you sell a movie?

Shop the Look:

Textured-Weave Blazer
H&M
Textured-Weave Blazer

It might not be one of Coco's designs, but the tweed texture certainly gives it that effect.

Belted Wide Leg Trousers in Grey
Reiss
Belted Wide Leg Trousers in Grey

Powder pink and soft grey is such an underrated colour combination.

An image of a Chanel slingback.
CHANEL
Slingbacks

Meghan Markle, Lily-Rose Depp and Sofia Coppola always travel with a pair of these.

11. Amal Clooney

An image of Amal Clooney wearing an iconic airport outfit while travelling in 2014.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: You can always count on the Venice Film Festival to deliver some seriously chic airport outfits. Naturally, the best-dressed of this jet set is Amal Clooney. Always on hand to support her actor husband—and often sartorially upstage him—the human rights barrister has mastered the balance between polish and bygone glamour. Given that the couple married in the city of canals in 2014, the Marco Polo airport is practically Clooney’s backyard. Who wouldn’t arrive on their home turf in elegant palazzo pants and a wide-brim hat?

Shop the Look:

Straw Bucket Hat
COS
Straw Bucket Hat

A little bit more demure than Clooney's but equally chic.

Clean Cut Regular T-Shirt
COS
Clean Cut Regular T-Shirt

Who What Wear's editors swear that COS's clean-cut top is the best white t-shirt.

Gale Satin Mid Rise Bias Pant
Reformation
Gale Satin Mid Rise Bias Pant

Not heading to Italy this year? No worries. Just investing in a pair of cream satin pants and heading to your local trattoria can have you feeling like you're spending time in the Med.

12. Jacob Elordi

An image of Jacob Elordi wearing an iconic airport outfit while travelling in 2025.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Style Notes: For those not familiar with Jacob Elordi’s airport arsenal, it’s time you do. I’m someone who is well acquainted, so I feel I owe a responsibility to elucidate just how magnanimous his looks are. First, there was the time he wore a leather biker jacket and cargo pants while perusing an airport bookstore. (Which he then proceeded to stuff a novel into the pockets of his trousers.) Then, there was the time he headed to the airport in a water taxi wearing grey jeans, loafers and a cargo trucker hat. Finally, in his latest outing, there was his most memorable outing of them all—touching down in Melbourne carrying three different Bottega Veneta bags and Nike TNs.

Shop the Look:

Sibyl Twill Jacket
PROENZA SCHOULER
Sibyl Twill Jacket

For that 'borrowed from my boyfriend' feel.

Barrel-Leg Trousers – Black – Women – Arket Gb
ARKET
Barrel-Leg Trousers

These poplin trousers come with elastics and dart details at the waist for a more relaxed feel.

Women's Large Andiamo in Natural/black
Bottega Veneta
Women's Large Andiamo

It's the 50th anniversary of Bottega Veneta's iconic intrecciato woven leather motif, which sounds like a good enough excuse as any to pull the trigger and purchase this gorgeous Andiamo bag.

13. Daisy Edgar-Jones

An image of Daisy Edgar-Jones wearing an iconic airport outfit while travelling in 2025.

(Image credit: Gucci)

Style Notes: Normal People is not just the name of the breakout show that gave Daisy Edgar-Jones her runaway success. In fact, I’d go so far as to say it’s the way she approaches everything in her life, especially her style. Yes, there’s something so refreshingly quotidian about the way the English actor dresses. Though underscored with a bohemian flair, her looks are always easily replicable and admirable. Take this airport look for example. Arriving in Cannes wearing the new Gucci Marmont bag, Edgar-Jones has taken any pretension out of the act of “airport dressing”. In fact, her handkerchief scarf top and jeans combination is similar to anything we’d see someone wearing out in London. From her white sandals to quaint sunnies, she really does just give the girls what we want to see.

Shop the Look:

Feyza Halterneck Printed Cotton Top
Marant Etoile
Feyza Halterneck Printed Cotton Top

Bandana prints are a niche micro trend that's cropped up for the summer of 2025, but this Isabel Marant-designed halter neck top makes the trend feel ripe for seasons to come.

'90s Pinch Waist Cropped High-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans
AGOLDE
'90s Pinch Waist Cropped High-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans

These hug and lift your bottom so perfectly.

Gg Marmont Small Shoulder Bag
Gucci
GG Marmont Small Shoulder Bag

Dressing like the tricolore while in France is a must-do, and this baby blue bag is the perfect way to do it.

Ava Gilchrist
SEO Writer

Ava Gilchrist is the SEO Writer at Who What Wear UK. Born in Sydney but now based in London, Ava has worked at some of the most prestigious women’s luxury and lifestyle publications including ELLE, Marie Claire and most recently GRAZIA where she held the title of Senior Fashion Features Writer. Ava has five years of industry experience, beginning her writing career after graduating with a Bachelor of Communication from the University of Technology, Sydney. Her words fuse style with substance, bringing readers insightful commentary on the latest fashion trends, runway shows, celebrity red carpet offerings, must-have shopping pieces, beauty hacks and pop cultural moments. As an editor, Ava has interviewed everyone from Kendall Jenner, Margot Robbie, Zendaya, Emma Corrin and Stella McCartney.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸