Spotted at Heathrow and LAX: 13 Iconic Airport Outfits to Inspire Your Summer Travel Looks

From coffee runs in Mayfair to private yachts in the Mediterranean, chic celebrity sights can take any form. However, I’d contend that the most stylish off-duty looks are the ones that occur in the arrival and departure halls. While most of us believe that showing up for our flight in a tracksuit and comfortable trainers would more than suffice, it’s clear that Hollywood’s elite don’t share this school of thought. Need proof? Just look at the countless iconic airport outfits that put our elasticated waistbands and neck pillows to shame.

Even before the days of express security lanes and first-class lounges, A-listers soared through the skies wearing something that epitomised sophistication. (Read: Marilyn Monroe boarding a flight from New York City to Chicago wearing stilettos and a furry coat.) It’s true, celebrities have been showing up in iconic airport outfits for as long as commercial flights have been operating. Though you think this might’ve quelled given the increase in private jet usage, I’d argue that the opposite has actually occurred. From the Nice Côte d'Azur airport every Cannes Film Festival to the baggage carousels of Charles de Gaulle come Paris Fashion Week, you can always count on spotting someone of note wearing something you’d never consider wearing when in mid-air.

Sure, you could argue that looking good and being fashion’s barometer come with the territory of being famous. But, there’s something so riveting about seeing someone take airport style so seriously. As the season of Euro Summer begins–and we ourselves start to think about what outfits will help us look elegant while sitting in premium economy—it’s only fitting that we turn to the most iconic airport outfits to help inspire our own ensemble. From Daisy Edgar-Jones’ balmy Gucci bags to the halcyon heydays of 90s supermodels catching the Concorde, uncover the best sartorial moments to grace the tarmac below. Ready for takeoff?

The 15 Most Iconic Airport Looks to Inspire Your Summer Travel Wardrobe

1. Bella Hadid

Style Notes: There’s nothing overtly glamorous about Bella Hadid’s look from 2022. In fact, if you didn’t know that she was arriving on the French Riviera, you might just think she was heading out of a pilates class thanks to the slinky fabric, body-contouring fit and Apple AirPods Max. It’s these elements that make it so iconic. It's well known that wearing compression clothing is essential for any long-haul flight, and if you can make it look like you’ve just stepped off a Tom Ford for Gucci runway, why wouldn’t you?

ARKET Rib Racer Tank Top £17 SHOP NOW No wardrobe is complete without a simple basic like this. H&M Ribbed Vest Top £7 SHOP NOW Layering is a masterful trick to bring more dimension to your look. Pairing two tops together can instantly make your look feel more considered. LESET Rio Stretch-Ponte Stirrup Leggings £200 SHOP NOW Stirrup leggings are an essential part of any airport wardrobe.

2. Gwyneth Paltrow

Style Notes: Gwyneth Paltrow has always been a patron saint of minimalism. Long before the days of G.Label by Goop and her colourful Montecito wardrobe, the actress-turned-entrepreneur regularly sported timeless classics from the likes of Calvin Klein and Ralph Lauren. In this photo, which was taken at L.A.X in 1998, Paltrow is proving that investing in good quality fabrics and timeless shapes will always be a wise venture.

3. Naomi Campbell

Style Notes: When you think of Naomi Campbell and airports, the first image that springs to mind is most likely the photo of her wearing a hazmat suit, N95 face mask, plastic gloves and shawl. (As it should, it is in the V&A after all!) However, if the category is iconic airport outfits, we can’t ignore this oh-so enviable look from 1998. If you don’t know the story, the tale is that Campbell was stranded in Milan and was about to miss walking in Marc Jacobs’s debut ready-to-wear collection. Next thing she knew, the designer sent her a private jet laden with custom designer bags to bring her to Paris. We might not have the luxury totes, but you can always replicate her ivory pedal pushers and navy fine-knit top.

Massimo Dutti Long Voluminous Cotton Blend Trench Coat £349 SHOP NOW From Saint Moritz to Saint-Tropez, this trench coat will serve you in countless climates. ZARA Knit Top With Piping £30 SHOP NOW Style with a pair of gingham shorts and you'll have an outfit worthy to be worn in Marseille. Nobodys Child White Denim Capri Jeans £65 SHOP NOW The perfect all-white outfit.

4. Victoria Beckham

Style Notes: Victoria Beckham and airports are a match made in heaven. The former pop star doesn’t abide by average style rules. Rather than sensible footwear and smart carry-on baggage, the fashion designer wears Hermés bags and peep-toe shoes. But that’s exactly what we love about Posh Spice. Because who else would confront a swarm of paparazzi wearing a graphic t-shirt emblazoned with the slogan “fashion stole my style”?

'My Dad Had a Rolls-Royce' Slogan T-Shirt £110 SHOP NOW Update her look for 2025 by wearing her infamous "My Dad had a Rolls-Royce top". COS Pleated Cotton Wide-Leg Trousers £95 SHOP NOW I swear by pleated trousers when travelling by plane. They're slouchy enough to give me comfort when sitting for hours on end, but polished enough to make me feel like I'm not wearing pyjamas at the gate. DRIES VAN NOTEN Suede-Trimmed Leather Sneakers £405 £284 SHOP NOW Victoria Beckham might not be known for her trainer collection, but this contrasting pair from Dries Van Noten certainly get her tick of approval.

5. Princess Diana

Style Notes: As a monarch, Princess Diana’s presence at diplomatic functions was a prerequisite. As with everything she did, she injected her own personal tastes and sense of grace into her regal wardrobe. This extended to her travel uniform. At first glance, you might think this simple dress outfit might be too formal to suit flying. But swap her slingbacks for strappy ballet flats and switch the long-sleeve for a breezy summer dress and you’ll have a resort-ready outfit ready for blissful holidays on the coast.

Toteme Slouch waist basketweave dress straw £630 SHOP NOW Wear this when you're flying into Majorca and you'll be beach-ready in no time. MANGO Medium Leather Shopper Bag £150 SHOP NOW Ditch the clutch for something a little larger and appropriate for stowaway. Le Monde Béryl Stella Slipper £425 SHOP NOW Who wouldn't want to travel wearing a pair of French-girl ballet flats?

6. Cindy Crawford

Style Notes: Cindy Crawford once said in an interview that the concept of model off-duty fashion—see: lived-in and minimal-effort outfits that could be worn between shoots and shows—wasn’t a thing during her heyday. “This was just me,” she says of her iconic airport looks. Of this specific shot, which was taken at LAX in 1991, Crawford notes that she’s wearing her Levi’s 501s that she “lived in” and an Alaïa jacket that she wore “every day”. “I see pictures like this pop up on Instagram or Pinterest all the time as ‘style inspo,’” she continues. “It’s funny because no one put this together, other than what I grabbed.”

& Other Stories Patch-Pocket Jacket £395 SHOP NOW Has that Parisian look, without the price tag. H&M Fine-Knit Turtleneck Jumper £23 SHOP NOW A fine-knit jumper can help you keep warm during cool nights on holidays—and when battling the plane's harsh air con. AGOLDE Harper Jean Straight-Leg Jeans £310 SHOP NOW Agolde is one of the best denim brands on the market now, and if Crawford was still modelling as proficiently as she was then, we can bet she'd own this style.

7. Mariah Carey

Style Notes: If Dione from Clueless were a celebrity, she would be Mariah Carey in the ‘90s. While on stage and when filming music videos, the songstress knew how to turn a look in plaid pleated mini skirts and cropped baby t-shirts. Always a little flirty, the combination of her slip dress, heeled mules, square-oval micro frames and chunky flip phones makes this probably the most sensual outfit to ever grace the departures lounge.

MANGO Oval Frame Sunglasses £20 SHOP NOW These have a little Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy edge to them. FAITHFULL Elsain Lace-Trimmed Cotton-Blend Twill Midi Dress £470 £235 SHOP NOW Wear with trainers, white socks and a boxy knit to make this style more suitable to security checkpoints. Whistles Black Pia Slip on Mule £149 £65 SHOP NOW Keep in your carry-on to proverbially hit the ground running when you get to your destination.

8. Kate Moss

Style Notes: Kate Moss's outfit combination is something you'd more likely see on the streets of Soho than the tiled floor of JFK. Still, it remains one of the most iconic airport looks of all time. Taken during the time of her life when she dated Johnny Depp, Moss revealed that she still owns most of the pieces she's wearing to this day. The perennial thrifter, Moss also shared that she picked up the blue snakeskin boots and leopard print bag from a charity shop.

Christopher Esber Cutout Jersey Tank Top £305 SHOP NOW Her tattered top is actually from Rick Owens, but you can achieve a similar effect (without the rips) with this style from Christopher Esber. COS Wide-Leg Denim Trousers £95 SHOP NOW If you're going to wear denim on a plane, make it a wide-leg pair. & Other Stories Leopard-Print Leather Tote Bag £155 SHOP NOW A shoulder bag that commands attention.

9. Beyoncé

Style Notes: This ain't Texas—this is Beyoncé arriving in Japan in 2007. What was it about this time period that had everyone dressing in business casual attire in the most non-corporate environments? While we certainly wouldn't be wearing anything this tight-fitting on a plane these days, the principles of pairing a smart blazer and structured denim still remain.

BEARE PARK Sylvie Pinstriped Wool-Twill Blazer £595 £298 SHOP NOW This single-button blazer is such a fresh take on tailoring. ZARA Relaxed Fit Mid-Rise Jeans £40 SHOP NOW The way this is styled makes these mid-rise jeans step right out of the late 2000s. Reformation Winnie Peep Toe Heeled Mule £186 SHOP NOW A small kitten heel can do so much to enhance up jeans and a nice top.

10. Margot Robbie

Style Notes: Hi Barbie! When Margot Robbie “method dressed” in character for every stop on the Barbie press tour, she reinforced the power celebrity sightings wielded for fashion houses. Here, she’s spotted arriving in her native Australia wearing an archival Chanel blazer and matching Chanel slingbacks. A masterclass in branding and marketing, it’s clear that airport outfits do more than just posit a person as a beacon of style. Who would’ve thought that what you wear through customs can help you sell a movie?

11. Amal Clooney

Style Notes: You can always count on the Venice Film Festival to deliver some seriously chic airport outfits. Naturally, the best-dressed of this jet set is Amal Clooney. Always on hand to support her actor husband—and often sartorially upstage him—the human rights barrister has mastered the balance between polish and bygone glamour. Given that the couple married in the city of canals in 2014, the Marco Polo airport is practically Clooney’s backyard. Who wouldn’t arrive on their home turf in elegant palazzo pants and a wide-brim hat?

12. Jacob Elordi

Style Notes: For those not familiar with Jacob Elordi’s airport arsenal, it’s time you do. I’m someone who is well acquainted, so I feel I owe a responsibility to elucidate just how magnanimous his looks are. First, there was the time he wore a leather biker jacket and cargo pants while perusing an airport bookstore. (Which he then proceeded to stuff a novel into the pockets of his trousers.) Then, there was the time he headed to the airport in a water taxi wearing grey jeans, loafers and a cargo trucker hat. Finally, in his latest outing, there was his most memorable outing of them all—touching down in Melbourne carrying three different Bottega Veneta bags and Nike TNs.

PROENZA SCHOULER Sibyl Twill Jacket £1375 SHOP NOW For that 'borrowed from my boyfriend' feel. ARKET Barrel-Leg Trousers £77 SHOP NOW These poplin trousers come with elastics and dart details at the waist for a more relaxed feel. Bottega Veneta Women's Large Andiamo £6000 SHOP NOW It's the 50th anniversary of Bottega Veneta's iconic intrecciato woven leather motif, which sounds like a good enough excuse as any to pull the trigger and purchase this gorgeous Andiamo bag.

13. Daisy Edgar-Jones

Style Notes: Normal People is not just the name of the breakout show that gave Daisy Edgar-Jones her runaway success. In fact, I’d go so far as to say it’s the way she approaches everything in her life, especially her style. Yes, there’s something so refreshingly quotidian about the way the English actor dresses. Though underscored with a bohemian flair, her looks are always easily replicable and admirable. Take this airport look for example. Arriving in Cannes wearing the new Gucci Marmont bag, Edgar-Jones has taken any pretension out of the act of “airport dressing”. In fact, her handkerchief scarf top and jeans combination is similar to anything we’d see someone wearing out in London. From her white sandals to quaint sunnies, she really does just give the girls what we want to see.

