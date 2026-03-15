Not Trainers, Not Uggs: These are the Flat-Shoe Trends Celebrities Are Wearing to the Airport Instead

Not trainers, not even Uggs. When celebrities head to the airport in 2026, they’re doing it in something significantly chicer. As frequent flyers, they know exactly which pieces offer practicality and polish. So whenever I have a trip on the horizon, I always take note of the in-flight essentials they rely on. This time around, I caught wind of the surprisingly chic flat shoes celebrities are choosing instead of their usual trainers—or even their trusty Uggs.
Still sensible enough for breezing through security, these flats prove that airport dressing doesn’t have to lean ultra-casual. In fact, in 2026, the most fashionable travellers are swapping sporty staples for polished silhouettes that look just as good on arrival as they do at the gate.
Read on to discover the three anti-trainer flats celebrities are flying in right now.
Anti-Trainer Flat Shoes Celebrities Are Wearing to the Airport:
1. Boat Shoes
Style Notes: With their low-profile silhouette and flexible leather construction, boat shoes are showing signs of becoming the fashion crowd’s preferred travel companion. Case in point: model Taylor Hill, who styled a pair for the airport just this week. The soft, supple leather allows for comfort during long stretches of travel, while the classic design feels far more polished than the average trainer.
Shop Boat Shoes:
H&M
Eyelet-Embellished Loafers
These also come in brown and burgundy.
Free People
Yachting Day Boat Shoes
The soft leather finish ensures a comfortable fit.
& Other Stories
Leather Boat Shoes
These also come in a snake print design.
2. Leather Loafers
Style Notes: When chosen in soft, pliable leather rather than rigid patent finishes, loafers can be one of the most comfortable shoes to travel in. The slip-on design is a major bonus for navigating security lines, while the timeless silhouette keeps the look feeling refined. Take cues from Halle Berry and pair them with relaxed jeans for an easy airport outfit, or style them with loose tailoring for something a little sharper.
Shop Leather Loafers:
H&M
Leather Loafers
Style with tall socks to give your look a preppy finish.
Sézane
Marceau Loafers
These also come in a light taupe shade.
& Other Stories
Penny Loafers
These also come in five other shades.
3. Monk Shoes
Style Notes: Some of the best style inspiration emerges straight from the arrivals hall, and this week, Jessica Chastain introduced me to a shoe trend I didn’t realise I was missing. Skipping trainers and slouchy slippers altogether, Chastain touched down wearing a polished pair of monk shoes. Defined by their sleek shape and distinctive strap fastening, the preppy flat feels inherently elevated. Set to emerge as a key footwear silhouette this season, the style sharpens even the most casual airport outfits.
Shop Monk Shoes:
Vagabond Shoemakers
Heidi Shoes
I predict the monk shoe trend will be taking off this spring.
Tory Burch
Twisted Monk Strap Shoe
The elongated pointed-toes give these a particularly sleek finish.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and