At Who What Wear UK, timeless classics are always front of mind. We’re all about those special pieces that effortlessly blend function, practicality and style with longevity, so that they live in your capsule wardrobe for decades rather than seasons. Few brands truly master this balance, but Toteme, specifically when it comes to winter coats, stands miles above the rest.
The brand was founded in 2014 by husband-and-wife duo Elin Kling and Karl Lindman, who have spent the past decade perfecting the art of elevated capsule-wardrobe staples. During this time, Toteme has been at the forefront of fashion, and can even be credited with creating some of our much-loved winter coat trends. Take the Draped Wool Fringe Jacket, a scarf coat which threw contrast whipstitching into the heart of the fashion zeitgeist and has been replicated all over the high street ever since. And of course, we must discuss the Signature Wool Cashmere Coat, a floaty camel-coloured maxi worn by Jennifer Lawrence (and the rest of the fashion set).
To me, Toteme’s designs embody refined minimalism at its best. With a focus on creating classic styles with a modern twist, take it from me: when you spot a particularly well-dressed woman with an air of quiet luxury about her, she’s probably wearing something from Toteme.
Having completed my seasonal wardrobe switch this year, I’m officially in the market for a winter coat worthy of investment, so naturally, Toteme was the first place I turned. With a plethora of styles that feel perfectly aligned with autumn/winter 2025's most coveted coat trends, I knew narrowing it down would be no easy task.
As if by magic, I found myself on London’s Mount Street this week, face-to-face with Toteme’s latest winter coat collection. After spending hours browsing through everything from cosy scarf coats which radiate luxury to faux-fur maxis that made me feel like an honorary Olsen twin, I finally landed on TheOne (the Annecy Coat, in case you were wondering). However, there were an additional four I deemed worthy of investment this season, which I know could perfectly slot into your winter capsule. Scroll to discover the five best Toteme coats for winter 2025.
1. Embroidered Scarf Jacket
Toteme
Embroidered Scarf Jacket
Style Notes: When you think of a Toteme coat, the Embroidered Scarf Coat is likely the first that springs to mind. With its standout whipstitch detailing—which has been heavily copied—this cosy cropped style has a refined contrast. In a wool blend, the loose silhouette with a delicate button closure and detachable scarf offers both versatility and functionality, making it the perfect layering piece for the season and one you can wear several ways; remove the scarf, and the collarless coat feels like a completely different piece. I tried a 34 (UK 6) and the fit was pretty much perfect. It made me look expensive without trying too hard (like I'd entered a club for those in the know) and kept me feeling toasty but not overheated. Plus, it's available in five neutral colourways that will all play well with the rest of the hues in your winter wardrobe.
Sizes: 30-44 ( UK 2-18)
Colour/s: Dark Grey Mélange, Harvest, Black, Chocolate Mélange, Camel
2. Teddy Shearling Clasp Jacket
Toteme
Teddy Shearling Clasp Jacket
Style Notes: I couldn’t leave the store without trying on the Teddy Shearling Clasp Coat. Launched in autumn/winter 2023, this collarless shearling style is finished with a delicate leather trim. Now we’ve seen this panku design gain popularity over the years (does Róhe's Mandarin Double Faced jacket ring a bell?), but it was this very coat that propelled these delicate artisanal metal closures rendered in this way to fashion's forefront. Here, I’m wearing the coat in a XS-S (UK 6 to 8), and I was more than pleasantly surprised at how it looked. The premium design elevated my simple loose-jeans-and-loafers outfit, and the lightweight yet cosy construction shot it straight to number two on my list.
Sizes: XXS, XS-S, M-L
Colour/s: Off White, Jet Black
3. Annecy Coat
Toteme
Signature Wool Cashmere Coat
Style Notes: I'm particularly drawn to sweeping maxi coats in the winter, so the recently re-released Anncey Coat was first on my hit list when I strolled into Toteme. A longline camel coat is simple and understated yet undeniably elegant. In soft doublé, crafted by hand-stitching two fine layers of wool-cashmere to create a double-faced finish, this is gorgeously soft and lightweight. As with all Toteme coats, layering with this in winter is a breeze; its oversized, slightly undone silhouette allows you to bundle everything from thick cashmere roll necks to thinner knitted cardigans underneath. Again, I tried a 34 (UK 6), and I totally fell for it. Floating down to my calf, the fit was perfect: not excessively long and not too cropped. It made my simple outfit feel far more elevated. I was instantly sold.
Sizes: 30-44 ( UK 2-18)
Colour/s: Black, Camel, Truffle
4. Signature Shearling Jacket
Toteme
Signature Shearling Jacket
Style Notes: For winter, one particular outerwear style is so ingrained in the fashion psyche that it’s almost impossible to make it through the season without seeing it everywhere: the shearling-trim jacket. Oversized in shape, its artful shearling lapels and trims feel well-placed, and when fastened with the full-length metal zip, it creates a funnel-neck silhouette—a key coat trend of A/W 25. Merging two winter coat trends in one, this coat is undeniably thick, meaning you’ll never get cold in, as every inch of its interior is lined with plush shearling. However, this luxurious density also makes it the heaviest, and most expensive Toteme coat I tried on (food for thought, if, like me, you get claustrophobic in weighty layers).
As usual, I tried a size 34 (UK 6), and again, I wanted to take this coat away with me. On a bitterly cold London day, it felt like a warm hug, and the deep front pockets were so roomy, I could’ve lost my hand in them. Sitting just below the hip on my 5’10" frame (something to note if you’re on the petite side), this plush shearling jacket has all the makings of a winter classic, which is why it received my stamp of approval.
Sizes: 30-44 (UK 2-18)
Colour/s: Black, Off-White
5. Collarless Shearling Coat
Toteme
Collarless Shearling Coat
Style Notes: As fashion editors, at times it feels like we’re perpetually on the hunt for that hero piece, and I have a feeling Toteme's Collarless Shearling Coat just might be this winter's breakout style. Less oversized than the other coats I tried, it cocoons the body like a softly sculpted shell. Crafted from sumptuous suede-backed shearling, the internal hook fastenings create a subtly utilitarian silhouette. Collarless and beautifully streamlined, I tried on a size 38 (UK 8) in this one, and the fit was spot-on. In the store, I spotted some very chic women styling it with everything from fine knits to chunky cashmere roll necks, and somehow, each look appeared chicer than the last. Falling to the knee, it's that ideal not-too-short, not-too-long length, and I can already envision it with sleek boots come party season.
Sizes: 30-44 (UK 2-18)
Colour/s: Rye, Black
Why Trust Us
At Who What Wear UK, fashion is our speciality. Our editors have years of industry experience, from reporting on seasonal fashion trends seen at international fashion weeks to working with some of the most recognisable names in fashion. Every item we recommend is carefully selected based on current trends, quality and real-world wearability.
We regularly try pieces ourselves, everything from bestselling jeans to designer shoes, speak to external experts and fashion insiders and stay closely connected to what our readers are searching for. Our advice is grounded in expertise and has to pass our exceptional taste levels—so you can feel confident in every recommendation.
Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki is Junior Fashion Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Gen-Z-aligned editorial content and brand try-ons to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket.
At Who What Wear, Imani is committed to uncovering cool new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and finding gems that make shopping accessible (and fun) for everyone.