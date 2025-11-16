I've Been Hunting for a Timeless Investment Coat—These 5 From Toteme Have Caught My Eye

From sweeping scarf coats to cosy shearling iterations, Toteme's winter coat selection is the best of the best. Having tried on most, these are my five top picks in 2025.

At Who What Wear UK, timeless classics are always front of mind. We’re all about those special pieces that effortlessly blend function, practicality and style with longevity, so that they live in your capsule wardrobe for decades rather than seasons. Few brands truly master this balance, but Toteme, specifically when it comes to winter coats, stands miles above the rest.

The brand was founded in 2014 by husband-and-wife duo Elin Kling and Karl Lindman, who have spent the past decade perfecting the art of elevated capsule-wardrobe staples. During this time, Toteme has been at the forefront of fashion, and can even be credited with creating some of our much-loved winter coat trends. Take the Draped Wool Fringe Jacket, a scarf coat which threw contrast whipstitching into the heart of the fashion zeitgeist and has been replicated all over the high street ever since. And of course, we must discuss the Signature Wool Cashmere Coat, a floaty camel-coloured maxi worn by Jennifer Lawrence (and the rest of the fashion set).

Fashion person Jessica Skye wears a Toteme winter coat. She wears the Teddy Shearling Clasp Coat.

To me, Toteme’s designs embody refined minimalism at its best. With a focus on creating classic styles with a modern twist, take it from me: when you spot a particularly well-dressed woman with an air of quiet luxury about her, she’s probably wearing something from Toteme.

Having completed my seasonal wardrobe switch this year, I’m officially in the market for a winter coat worthy of investment, so naturally, Toteme was the first place I turned. With a plethora of styles that feel perfectly aligned with autumn/winter 2025's most coveted coat trends, I knew narrowing it down would be no easy task.

As if by magic, I found myself on London’s Mount Street this week, face-to-face with Toteme’s latest winter coat collection. After spending hours browsing through everything from cosy scarf coats which radiate luxury to faux-fur maxis that made me feel like an honorary Olsen twin, I finally landed on The One (the Annecy Coat, in case you were wondering). However, there were an additional four I deemed worthy of investment this season, which I know could perfectly slot into your winter capsule. Scroll to discover the five best Toteme coats for winter 2025.

1. Embroidered Scarf Jacket

2. Teddy Shearling Clasp Jacket

3. Annecy Coat

4. Signature Shearling Jacket

5. Collarless Shearling Coat

