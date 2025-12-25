The Specific '90s Cindy Crawford Airport Outfits I Still See on the World's Chicest Passengers

Dressing for the airport is a problem. There's a reason Who What Wearhas an entire section dedicated to chic air travel. But for Cindy Crawford? It hasn't been tricky for her, historically. And I'm not in the least surprised by this. In particular, the supermodel's '90s airport style was simple, elegant, comfy, and—importantly—totally translatable to 2026 fashion, with frankly zero tweaks needed.
Though there was some variation to this rule, jeans in every wash imaginable were the legendary model's typical calling card at the airport. Admittedly, that's a bold move for sitting in a tight space for hours, but as long as you pick a pair with a little stretch in it, it's also absolutely workable, and obviously chicer than your beloved leggings. Based on five specific outfits Crawford wore to the airport in the '90s, I've put together a shopping list for your next trip that should make you feel like a model off-duty on your way to, like, Mauritius or Gstaad, or wherever it is that models hang out.
The key to making an all-black outfit not feel boring is to play with texture, a principle Cindy Crawford knows well. All it takes is a silk black shirt, a crisp black jean and a velvet or pony black shoe. So simple yet so smart.
MANGO
Satin Finish Flowy Shirt
Pandora
Link Chain Bracelet
Everlane
The Renew Transit 4-Way Duffle
Mansur Gavriel
Everyday Cabas
Quince
Allegra European Leather Belt in Black
Old Navy
High-Waisted OG Straight Ankle Jeans
Alex Mill X Margaux
Clara Shoes
This is a fantastic outfit, and not just because of Crawford's megawatt smile. All the cool girls know that a well-chosen pair of dark sunglasses chic-ifies any look at the airport and beyond. Not that this almost-all-black outfit with light-wash jeans needed any help to begin with.
Ray-Ban
New Wayfarer Classic
Weatherproof Vintage
Black Long Sleeve Jewel Neck Sweater
Alexander Hampton
Elyra Cashmere Pashmina Scarf
Parker Thatch
Heritage Leather Oxblood Burgundy Bag
Sézane
Taylor Belt
Levi's
501 Original Fit Jeans
Larroudé
Liza Sneakers in Black Leather
Another flight, another pair of jeans. Here is Crawford demonstrating that black and brown actually do go together, looking fabulous in touches of leather and suede with a preppy weekender bag.