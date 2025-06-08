8 Summer Buys That Zara Is Doing Better Than Anywhere Else

If you've taken a look around the high street summer collections recently, you'll have noticed that a few brands have upped their game considerably. H&M has leaned into a designer appeal for its recent resortwear collection, whilst Nobody's Child shows off its expertise in dresses. But right now, it's Zara that has my full attention, as it's taken the new season as a chance to demonstrate how the brand can create expensive-looking styles to suit every summer aesthetic.

From devoted minimalists to playful print enthusiasts, Zara's summer collection covers all bases. Leaning into both trending styles and timeless classics is something that brings us editors back to the brand, and in my opinion, this season features the most amount of soon-to-be best-sellers yet. For those who seek out understated buys, you'll appreciate the refined approach to a great white skirt and classic blazer, whilst those who are embracing the boho revival will find themselves drawn to the intricate blouses on offer. Polka dots are the print of the season, and after a few sell-out styles already this summer, I predict this brown version will be the next It buy.

Warm-weather updates can be spotted throughout the collection, with linen-infused materials for high-temperature days, and the return of sandals in a variety of elevated forms ready to complete our summer looks. If denim is a key part of your capsule wardrobe, take a moment to explore Zara's contemporary updates on the fabric for the sunnier days.

Keep scrolling to explore the best Zara summer buys.

Pretty Tops

Style Notes: Boho details of embroidery and lace have returned as the weather heats up, and this year fashion insiders are turning to pretty tops to get their daily dose of boho charm. This season, Zara is bringing delicate, considered details to an array of styles from blouses to bandeaus, and I've pulled together the best pretty tops for your consideration.

ZARA Embroidered Strappy Top £26 SHOP NOW The mix of ties, embroidery, pleating and lace are just so beautiful. ZARA Zw Collection Lace Camisole Top £40 SHOP NOW No one will believe that this top is from the high street. ZARA Embroidered Bandeau Top £28 SHOP NOW I plan to wear this with the matching trousers as well as skirts and shorts already in my capsule wardrobe. ZARA Blouse £40 SHOP NOW So many of our editors have added this pretty blouse to their baskets. ZARA Crochet Waistcoat Top £36 SHOP NOW I'm personally stuck between the light white shade and the deep rust hue.

Polka Dots

Style Notes: Whilst florals will always be a summer classic, polka dots are leading the way as the print of the season. Zara offers a variety of ways to embrace the print this summer, from pretty midi dresses to chic bandeau tops. Whether you're dressing up or packing for an upcoming holiday, polka dots will bring a fresh update to your summer looks.

ZARA Polka Dot Dress £40 SHOP NOW I know this dress will sell out so quickly. ZARA Polka Dot Midi Dress £30 SHOP NOW Dress down with sandals and a basket bag, or take to evening with mules and a clutch. ZARA Zw Collection Polka Dot Halter Top £46 SHOP NOW Just wait until you see the open back on this top. ZARA Polka Dot Halter Swimsuit With Raised Floral Detail £36 SHOP NOW Yes, even the swimwear collection is incredibly chic. ZARA Polka Dot Bandeau Top £20 SHOP NOW The subtle side ruching sets this polka dot top apart from the rest.

Summer Linens

Style Notes: Linen fabrics are synonymous with summer for their lightweight and airy properties. From sharp tailored trousers to easy tops, take on the warmest days in style with this selection of linen-blend styles.

ZARA Linen Blend Wide-Leg Trousers With Belt £28 SHOP NOW A great pair of linen blend trousers will work hard in your summer capsule year after year. ZARA Zw Collection 100% Linen Shirt £40 SHOP NOW I'm always drawn to buttery yellow shades. ZARA Tailored Short Sleeve Linen Blend Blazer £60 SHOP NOW Zara makes sharp tailoring look so easy. ZARA Zw Collection Linen Blend Top £30 SHOP NOW I'm always drawn to looser silhouettes in the warmer months, so I knot this top will be a key piece in my wardrobe. ZARA Linen Blend Blazer With Printed Cuffs £50 SHOP NOW The printed cuffs are such a nice touch.

Simple Standouts

Style Notes: Minimalists will be well aware of the impact an understated piece can have. Removing vibrant prints and intricate design details demands a brand to lean into its ability to create beautiful designs, and Zara has proven it can rise to the challenge with this upcoming selection of simple pieces. Consider these the ultimate refined buys that can be paired together for minimalist looks, or bring a polished background to bolder pairings and accessories.

Throw-On Dresses

Style Notes: If highly chic looks with minimal effort are what you're searching for, then exploring Zara's summer dresses should be top of your to-do list. From understated maxi's to easy midi's, these dresses require little styling whilst still looking incredibly put-together.

ZARA Gingham Check Midi Dress £40 SHOP NOW Just add tan sandals and a basket bag. ZARA Linen-Blend Dress £36 SHOP NOW Look out for the sweet bead details on the back. ZARA Zw Collection Long Dress With Ties £40 SHOP NOW The minimalist shade means that you can play with bolder accessories. Personally, I'll be stacking up chunky cuff bracelets and opting for a long necklace. ZARA Zw Collection Embroidered Dress £60 SHOP NOW With sheer details in all the right places. ZARA Flowing Midi Dress £30 SHOP NOW Celebrate the sunshine with this sunny dress.

Style Notes: Whilst winter leans into smooth textures of leather and cashmere, summer sees the return of more dynamic textures through crochet, delicate embroidery and pleated accents. These updates will instantly bring a summer edge to your most relied upon wardrobe staples, and celebrate the arrival of the new season.

ZARA Pointelle Knit Top £20 SHOP NOW I'm ready to recreate this entire look. ZARA Rustic Midi Dress £30 SHOP NOW I'm packing this knit dress for my next holiday. ZARA Braided Top Maxi Shopper £60 SHOP NOW Give your leather tote the day off. This braided style is spacious, chic and has a distinctly summer feel. ZARA Zw Collection Embroidered Top £30 SHOP NOW If you're looking for an easy ready-made look, consider the matching trousers too. ZARA Crinkled Mini Dress £36 SHOP NOW The kind of dress you'll wear both in the city and abroad.

Fresh Denim

Style Notes: Denim is one of the most hardworking pieces in our wardrobes, and when the sunnier days arrive a subtle shift in composition is all the change we need to bring this fabric into the warmer months. Lighter shades always bring a summery edge, whilst those who like a designer-looking buy will be enamoured by the two-piece I've found below.

ZARA Trf Denim Bandeau Top £28 SHOP NOW One of the chicest takes on summer denim I've seen to date. ZARA Trf Denim Trousers With Darts £36 SHOP NOW There's something about indigo denim that always feels high end. ZARA Trf Denim Jacket With Belt £50 SHOP NOW For those cooler summer moments. ZARA Z1975 Mom-Fit High-Waist Shorts £26 SHOP NOW I'm a big fan of Zara's denim shorts, especially this slightly looser mom-fit style. ZARA Trf Slouchy Belt Loop Mid-Waist Jeans £36 SHOP NOW White jeans automatically rejuvenate my everyday looks.

Chic Shoes

Style Notes: It's time to book in a pedicure as we're swapping out heavy boots for lighter summer shoes. In sandals, minimalist styles are still going strong, whilst ballet flats now feature a braided look for a textural update. Finally, find a pair of kitten heels that will instantly take your looks from day to evening.