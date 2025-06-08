8 Summer Buys That Zara Is Doing Better Than Anywhere Else

Whether you're a devoted minimalist or adore a playful print, Zara has every summer aesthetic covered.

kitten heel sandals; woman wearing beige suit; woman wearing brown polka dot dress; crochet bag; woman wears lace blouse and white shorts
(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)
If you've taken a look around the high street summer collections recently, you'll have noticed that a few brands have upped their game considerably. H&M has leaned into a designer appeal for its recent resortwear collection, whilst Nobody's Child shows off its expertise in dresses. But right now, it's Zara that has my full attention, as it's taken the new season as a chance to demonstrate how the brand can create expensive-looking styles to suit every summer aesthetic.

From devoted minimalists to playful print enthusiasts, Zara's summer collection covers all bases. Leaning into both trending styles and timeless classics is something that brings us editors back to the brand, and in my opinion, this season features the most amount of soon-to-be best-sellers yet. For those who seek out understated buys, you'll appreciate the refined approach to a great white skirt and classic blazer, whilst those who are embracing the boho revival will find themselves drawn to the intricate blouses on offer. Polka dots are the print of the season, and after a few sell-out styles already this summer, I predict this brown version will be the next It buy.

Warm-weather updates can be spotted throughout the collection, with linen-infused materials for high-temperature days, and the return of sandals in a variety of elevated forms ready to complete our summer looks. If denim is a key part of your capsule wardrobe, take a moment to explore Zara's contemporary updates on the fabric for the sunnier days.

Keep scrolling to explore the best Zara summer buys.

Pretty Tops

Style Notes: Boho details of embroidery and lace have returned as the weather heats up, and this year fashion insiders are turning to pretty tops to get their daily dose of boho charm. This season, Zara is bringing delicate, considered details to an array of styles from blouses to bandeaus, and I've pulled together the best pretty tops for your consideration.

Embroidered Strappy Top
ZARA
Embroidered Strappy Top

The mix of ties, embroidery, pleating and lace are just so beautiful.

Zw Collection Lace Camisole Top
ZARA
Zw Collection Lace Camisole Top

No one will believe that this top is from the high street.

Embroidered Bandeau Top
ZARA
Embroidered Bandeau Top

I plan to wear this with the matching trousers as well as skirts and shorts already in my capsule wardrobe.

ZARA, Blouse
ZARA
Blouse

So many of our editors have added this pretty blouse to their baskets.

Crochet Waistcoat Top
ZARA
Crochet Waistcoat Top

I'm personally stuck between the light white shade and the deep rust hue.

Polka Dots

Style Notes: Whilst florals will always be a summer classic, polka dots are leading the way as the print of the season. Zara offers a variety of ways to embrace the print this summer, from pretty midi dresses to chic bandeau tops. Whether you're dressing up or packing for an upcoming holiday, polka dots will bring a fresh update to your summer looks.

ZARA,

ZARA
Polka Dot Dress

I know this dress will sell out so quickly.

Polka Dot Midi Dress
ZARA
Polka Dot Midi Dress

Dress down with sandals and a basket bag, or take to evening with mules and a clutch.

Zw Collection Polka Dot Halter Top
ZARA
Zw Collection Polka Dot Halter Top

Just wait until you see the open back on this top.

Polka Dot Halter Swimsuit With Raised Floral Detail
ZARA
Polka Dot Halter Swimsuit With Raised Floral Detail

Yes, even the swimwear collection is incredibly chic.

Polka Dot Bandeau Top
ZARA
Polka Dot Bandeau Top

The subtle side ruching sets this polka dot top apart from the rest.

Summer Linens

Style Notes: Linen fabrics are synonymous with summer for their lightweight and airy properties. From sharp tailored trousers to easy tops, take on the warmest days in style with this selection of linen-blend styles.

Linen Blend Wide-Leg Trousers With Belt
ZARA
Linen Blend Wide-Leg Trousers With Belt

A great pair of linen blend trousers will work hard in your summer capsule year after year.

Zw Collection 100% Linen Shirt
ZARA
Zw Collection 100% Linen Shirt

I'm always drawn to buttery yellow shades.

Tailored Short Sleeve Linen Blend Blazer
ZARA
Tailored Short Sleeve Linen Blend Blazer

Zara makes sharp tailoring look so easy.

Zw Collection Linen Blend Top
ZARA
Zw Collection Linen Blend Top

I'm always drawn to looser silhouettes in the warmer months, so I knot this top will be a key piece in my wardrobe.

Linen Blend Blazer With Printed Cuffs
ZARA
Linen Blend Blazer With Printed Cuffs

The printed cuffs are such a nice touch.

Simple Standouts

Style Notes: Minimalists will be well aware of the impact an understated piece can have. Removing vibrant prints and intricate design details demands a brand to lean into its ability to create beautiful designs, and Zara has proven it can rise to the challenge with this upcoming selection of simple pieces. Consider these the ultimate refined buys that can be paired together for minimalist looks, or bring a polished background to bolder pairings and accessories.

Pleated Midi Skirt
ZARA
Pleated Midi Skirt

Yes, this skirt even has pockets!

Culotte Trousers With Belt
ZARA
Culotte Trousers With Belt

Add a French twist to your looks with a pair of elegant culottes.

One-Button Linen Blend Blazer
ZARA
One-Button Linen Blend Blazer

The silhouette of this blazer is just so good.

Strappy Poplin Midi Dress
ZARA
Strappy Poplin Midi Dress

Every wardrobe deserves a great white dress.

ZARA, Waistcoat
ZARA
Waistcoat

The high neckline is so elegant.

Linen Blend Belted Blouse
ZARA
Linen Blend Belted Blouse

Throw-On Dresses

Style Notes: If highly chic looks with minimal effort are what you're searching for, then exploring Zara's summer dresses should be top of your to-do list. From understated maxi's to easy midi's, these dresses require little styling whilst still looking incredibly put-together.

Gingham Check Midi Dress
ZARA
Gingham Check Midi Dress

Just add tan sandals and a basket bag.

ZARA,

ZARA
Linen-Blend Dress

Look out for the sweet bead details on the back.

Zw Collection Long Dress With Ties
ZARA
Zw Collection Long Dress With Ties

The minimalist shade means that you can play with bolder accessories. Personally, I'll be stacking up chunky cuff bracelets and opting for a long necklace.

Zw Collection Embroidered Dress
ZARA
Zw Collection Embroidered Dress

With sheer details in all the right places.

Flowing Midi Dress
ZARA
Flowing Midi Dress

Celebrate the sunshine with this sunny dress.

Textural Updates

Style Notes: Whilst winter leans into smooth textures of leather and cashmere, summer sees the return of more dynamic textures through crochet, delicate embroidery and pleated accents. These updates will instantly bring a summer edge to your most relied upon wardrobe staples, and celebrate the arrival of the new season.

Pointelle Knit Top
ZARA
Pointelle Knit Top

I'm ready to recreate this entire look.

Rustic Midi Dress
ZARA
Rustic Midi Dress

I'm packing this knit dress for my next holiday.

Braided Top Maxi Shopper
ZARA
Braided Top Maxi Shopper

Give your leather tote the day off. This braided style is spacious, chic and has a distinctly summer feel.

Zw Collection Embroidered Top
ZARA
Zw Collection Embroidered Top

If you're looking for an easy ready-made look, consider the matching trousers too.

Crinkled Mini Dress
ZARA
Crinkled Mini Dress

The kind of dress you'll wear both in the city and abroad.

Fresh Denim

Style Notes: Denim is one of the most hardworking pieces in our wardrobes, and when the sunnier days arrive a subtle shift in composition is all the change we need to bring this fabric into the warmer months. Lighter shades always bring a summery edge, whilst those who like a designer-looking buy will be enamoured by the two-piece I've found below.

Trf Denim Bandeau Top
ZARA
Trf Denim Bandeau Top

One of the chicest takes on summer denim I've seen to date.

Trf Denim Trousers With Darts
ZARA
Trf Denim Trousers With Darts

There's something about indigo denim that always feels high end.

Trf Denim Jacket With Belt
ZARA
Trf Denim Jacket With Belt

For those cooler summer moments.

Z1975 Mom-Fit High-Waist Shorts
ZARA
Z1975 Mom-Fit High-Waist Shorts

I'm a big fan of Zara's denim shorts, especially this slightly looser mom-fit style.

Trf Slouchy Belt Loop Mid-Waist Jeans
ZARA
Trf Slouchy Belt Loop Mid-Waist Jeans

White jeans automatically rejuvenate my everyday looks.

Chic Shoes

Style Notes: It's time to book in a pedicure as we're swapping out heavy boots for lighter summer shoes. In sandals, minimalist styles are still going strong, whilst ballet flats now feature a braided look for a textural update. Finally, find a pair of kitten heels that will instantly take your looks from day to evening.

Leather Thin Strappy Sandals
ZARA
Leather Thin Strappy Sandals

Made from 100% leather.

Braided Ballerinas
ZARA
Braided Ballerinas

I've spotted so many stylish people finishing their summer looks with braided ballet flats.

Cross-Strap Flat Leather Sandals
ZARA
Cross-Strap Flat Leather Sandals

These sandals are so timeless that Zara brings them back every single summer.

Multi-Strap Sandals
ZARA
Multi-Strap Sandals

Fisherman sandals are back for the warmer months, and I've personally fallen for Zara's cream pair.

Satin Kitten-Heel Sandals
ZARA
Satin Kitten-Heel Sandals

The satin finish adds an evening touch to these kitten-heel sandals.

