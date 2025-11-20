More "Fashion" Than Black, Victoria Beckham and Margot Robbie Are Wearing This Other Shoe Colour With Jeans and Skirts

Not predictable and always elegant—this is the shoe colour trend the chicest dressers are wearing right now.

Victoria Beckham poses for a photo in front of a Christmas tree with Georgia May Jagger wearing a grey blazer with a black leather pencil skirt and brown peep-toe heels.
(Image credit: @victoriabeckham)
Yes, black heels are chic. And as someone who rarely strays from a neutral palette, they’re a permanent fixture in my event-season wardrobe. But when I really want my outfit to make an impression, there’s another rich, wintry shade that offers a far more "fashion" silhouette.

Clocking the growing shoe trend this season myself, I noticed Victoria Beckham and Margot Robbie swapped their black heels for chocolate brown pairs this week. While black will always be a classic, chocolate brown has quickly become the fashion person's favourite, offering a blend of earthy wearability, as well as a luxurious depth that few other shades can achieve.

Victoria Beckham made the case with a knee-grazing, glossy leather pencil skirt, styling it with a pair of espresso-brown peep-toe heels. Rather than fading into the background of her outfit, the rich tone added dimension and warmth, pulling together the wintry palette she’s been favouring as of late.

Margot Robbie took the tonal route, pairing pointed-toe brown heels with a similarly shaded jacket and mid-wash denim. Just as harmonious layered with blue jeans as it was with Victoria’s black skirt, the chocolate-brown heel is proving to be every bit as versatile as its black counterpart—only much more current.

Margot Robbie wear mid-wash blue jeans with brown pointed-toe heels and a brown printed jacket.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A chic companion for party season and well beyond, scroll on to shop the best brown heels available right now.

Shop Brown Heels:

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

