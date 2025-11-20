More "Fashion" Than Black, Victoria Beckham and Margot Robbie Are Wearing This Other Shoe Colour With Jeans and Skirts

Yes, black heels are chic. And as someone who rarely strays from a neutral palette, they’re a permanent fixture in my event-season wardrobe. But when I really want my outfit to make an impression, there’s another rich, wintry shade that offers a far more "fashion" silhouette.
Clocking the growing shoe trend this season myself, I noticed Victoria Beckham and Margot Robbie swapped their black heels for chocolate brown pairs this week. While black will always be a classic, chocolate brown has quickly become the fashion person's favourite, offering a blend of earthy wearability, as well as a luxurious depth that few other shades can achieve.
Victoria Beckham made the case with a knee-grazing, glossy leather pencil skirt, styling it with a pair of espresso-brown peep-toe heels. Rather than fading into the background of her outfit, the rich tone added dimension and warmth, pulling together the wintry palette she’s been favouring as of late.
Margot Robbie took the tonal route, pairing pointed-toe brown heels with a similarly shaded jacket and mid-wash denim. Just as harmonious layered with blue jeans as it was with Victoria’s black skirt, the chocolate-brown heel is proving to be every bit as versatile as its black counterpart—only much more current.
A chic companion for party season and well beyond, scroll on to shop the best brown heels available right now.
