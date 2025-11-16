I Searched for the Most Expensive-Looking High-Street Coats—Zara, Mango and COS Came Through

If you've taken a peek at your weather app recently, you'll know that the winter chill is about to set in. From next week, single-digit temperatures are set to sweep through on an icy breeze, forcing our light jackets into hibernation as cosy winter coats take over. In preparation, I headed out to see what the high street had to offer, and hopefully track down a coat that was expensive-looking, cold-weather ready and timeless enough to be a favourite year after year. Six changing rooms and three coffees later, I had a three-way tie between Zara, COS and Mango.
The secret to finding great pieces on the high street is all in the detail. Fabric, shade and silhouette can make an affordable buy look like a designer find, and each of these coats has small design details that set them apart. This season, the high street has offered up a host of new outerwear options for us, and after sifting through hundreds of options, I've settled on these three standout styles. Whether layered over simple knits or jeans, or accompanying an elegant dress for an evening out, these chic coats are up to the challenge.
For winter 2025, Zara, COS and Mango are looking to classic silhouettes and refined details when designing their standout coats. Notched collars, longline silhouettes and classic belted details are all relied upon to bring a timeless appeal to these pieces, ensuring they remain key parts of your wardrobe. Each one of my top choices has a wool composition, not only to bolster its longevity in our collections, but also to bring a naturally insulating finish on the coolest days. Whilst these three coats stood out the most to me, there were very close runners-up too, which I've included in case you're interested.
Keep scrolling to shop the three standout wool coats at Zara, COS and Mango right now.
1. Zara
Style Notes: Already this season, Zara has had its fair share of best-selling pieces come to the fore, from its sell-out reversible jackets to funnel-neck silhouettes. For winter, the brand is taking a more classic approach, leaning into tried and true silhouettes that will go the distance, and instantly convince onlookers that this piece must have cost hundreds of pounds. The structured shoulders, classic notch collar and deep pockets all create a refined appeal. Personally, I can't decide if I like it more worn open or cinched with the matching belt. Here, I tried on size small, which fit me just right. If you want extra room for thick jumpers, I'd recommend sizing up.
Shop the Zara Wool Blend Belted Coat
ZARA
Wool Blend Belted Coat Zw Collection
A classic camel coat will never date.
2. COS
Style Notes: For COS, it's a nod to the classics. The smart wool coat features a long hemline and double-breasted buttons, finished with a belt for good measure. The fabric is endlessly soft, moving easily with the body with enough space to layer up plenty of knits underneath as needed. There's also a button higher up near the neckline, which can bring a more structured effect to the neckline if desired. Both my fellow editor and I fell in love with COS's double-faced wool coat, and found our usual sizes were a perfect fit.
Shop the COS Belted Double-Faced Wool Long Coat:
COS
Belted Double-Faced Wool Long Coat
This also comes in a soft brown and deep burgundy.
3. Mango
Style Notes: For years, I've believed that Mango is overlooked for its outerwear collections. Season after season, the brand offers up elevated silhouettes in rich palettes that often outpace its high street counterparts. This season, it's a bold funnel-neck style that has all my attention in a deep burgundy shade. Here, I tried on size small, which fit neatly at the shoulders with room for layers underneath. I adore the length on me (I'm 5'2" for reference).
Shop the Manteco Wool Coat:
MANGO
Manteco Wool Coat With Belt
Whilst I did the coat all the way up, it looks so chic undone too.
Shop More Zara, COS and Mango Coats We Adore
MANGO
Wool-Blend Micro-Houndstooth Coat
If you're breaking away from neutrals, look to this sleek houndstooth coat with a soft silhouette and oversized feel.
ZARA
Double-Breasted Coat With Belt and Loops
This coat just arrived at Zara, and I know it won't stick around for long.
COS
Oversized Double-Breasted Wool Long Coat
A coat that will still feel chic through moving trends and changing seasons.
MANGO
Manteco Wool Coat With Fur Collar
The playful faux fur collar can be removed for a more understated, everyday look.
COS
Croc-Embossed Leather Long Coat
As soon as this coat arrived on COS , I've kept my eye on it. From every angle, this could pass for a high designer creation.
ZARA
Faux Fur Belted Coat
Fluffy finishes are back for winter 2025.
COS
Longline Teddy Jacket
I adore the combination of a turtleneck and a collarless jacket.
COS
Oversized Double-Breasted Wool Long Coat
The shade and shape are so good!
MANGO
Speckled Wool Overcoat
There's something so unique about the colour of this coat.
ZARA
Wool Cape Coat Zw Collection
Bring together style and practicality with this sophisticated scarf coat.
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. Over eight years of fashion industry experience, Florrie has honed her skills from styling e-commerce photoshoots to personal shopping. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer. Now, as the Shopping Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them.