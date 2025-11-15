H&M's Chic Mohair Jumper Stopped Me in My Tracks—It Won't Stay in Stock For Long

Not to brag, but I’m incredibly proud of my winter wardrobe. Over the past few years, I’ve carefully curated a series of pieces that set the tone for my winter looks: elegant, expensive-looking and timeless. Some are investment pieces I’ve saved up for, whilst others are smart high street purchases, ranging from beloved loafers to anti-trend jeans. All together, I’ve created a hard-working capsule wardrobe to see me through the incoming winter chill, and figured I was set for the new season. That was until I was stopped in my tracks by H&M's Mohair-Blend Jumper.
As a minimalist, it’s not vibrant shades or bold patterns that catch my eye, but refined detailing and interesting silhouettes that bring a touch of character to a piece. For this knit, the first motif to take note of is the funnel neckline, a trend that has made its mark on autumn/winter 2025, and will continue to be a go-to design detail for stylish dressers well into 2026. The brilliance of this knit goes further, as the buttons offer the bold funnel-neck shape, or alternatively, a wide spread collar that looks equally elegant.
Compared to other H&M pieces, this knit sits on the more expensive end, due to the 38% wool and 38% mohair composition, both of which are part of the Responsible Wool Standard (RWS) and Responsible Mohair Standard (RMS), respectively. This accreditation is used for materials that are harvested from certified farms. The tactile finish of the knit adds to the overall elevated feel, bringing a point of contrast when paired with smooth satins or sturdy denims. Finishing off the refined details is the colourway options—soft beige and light cream—both of which fall into the chic winter colourway that stylish people rely on year after year. Whilst it’s just arrived, the knit is already selling out fast, so if you’re interested, I’d recommend moving fast.
Keep scrolling to shop the H&M Mohair-Blend Jumper and shop more H&M knitwear below!
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. Over eight years of fashion industry experience, Florrie has honed her skills from styling e-commerce photoshoots to personal shopping. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer. Now, as the Shopping Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them.