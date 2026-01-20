The Pros Have Spoken: 8 Hair Color Trends That Will Define 2026

With 2026 in full swing, odds are you're looking to make a few changes in the new year. For some, it looks like starting fresh with a new haircut, but anyone who dyes their hair frequently knows that a color change can be just as effective. Of course, hair trends come and go throughout the years, so it's only natural to be curious about what's to be expected in the coming months.
To get the inside scoop, I chatted with three professional hairstylists including Philip Downing, Creative Director at Bed Head, Elisha Smith, and Nick Stenson to find out exactly what's popping off. Spoiler: you've already seen a few inspo looks on recent red carpets worn by A-listers like Bella Hadid, Zendaya, and Hailey Bieber. Read on for all the details.
1. Espresso Tones
No surprises here! Espresso has been a powerhouse color for a few months, and you can expect to see more of it this year. "For Darker hair, this will be a luxe update across brunette and black tones," says Downing. "Mocha Mousse was Pantone’s Color of the Year in 2025, and this ‘coffee/espresso’ tone will be an extension." Downing likes this color especially on waves and curly hair since movement in the hair allows tones like this one to pop and diffuse at the same time. They also provide a gloss.
2. Teak
This specific warm tone reflects that of (you guessed it) teakwood. "Similar to the espresso trend, this is a low maintenance color as it grows out effortlessly, particularly if blended beautifully into natural tones already within the hair," says Downing. "Think of a blend of caramel and honey tones which sits perfectly next to natural warmer tones in the hair." This color, worn on celebs like Bella Hadid, and most recently, Jennifer Lawrence, has a truly luxurious look to it.
3. Butter Blondes
When it comes to blondes, sustainability and hair health should always be a top priority. "[Buttery tones] endorse a slight warmth and dimension to the overall color, but can be blended or balayaged in to diffuse and prompt a low maintenance grow out," says Downing. He adds that they key is keeping hair health to "banish unwanted brassy tones and keep the cuticle smooth to promote shine.
4. Almost Virgin
Virgin hair, also known as untreated hair, is becoming more popular in the sense that the natural color isn't fully changed, just slightly accentuated. "This could be an overall gloss added to the hair for condition and shine, or the gentlest of highlights or low-lights to add dimension to beautiful natural hair tones," says Downing. This look on Daisy Edgar Jones is the perfect example.
5. Burnt Sienna Rich Copper
More celebs were spotted with red and auburn tones in late 2025, kicking off what will be richer, copper tones this year. Smith describes it best as "warm, earthy color such as enhanced copper or clay like warmth." She adds that those bright and bold red tones are going to shift to colors that are rich and wearable for everyday wear.
6. Inky Black Monochromatic
Sure, you can dye your hair black without batting an eye, but Smith specifically calls out a shade that rich with minimal warmth and velvety depth. This allows it to catch sunlight easily, creating an effortless shine. "Subtle layering will help with enhancing shine and making this look [stand out]," she says. Take a look at this example on Becky G.
7. Multidimensional Brunettes
This color on Zendaya is the perfect representation of how multidimensional tones can work well on brunettes. Think: reflective shine, and cool but neutral undertones that don't fall flat. "This works great on natural brunettes and it is an easy grow out with dimension," says Smith.
8. Lived-In Dimension
Stenson calls out that these days, people want low-effort color that grows out beautifully with minimal upkeep. "Think soft ribbons of color that are just one or two shades lighter than your base to create movement without looking “highlighted,” he says. "It’s perfect for anyone who wants brightness around the face without high maintenance." To acieve this look, he recommends asking for subtle, blended balayage with a diffused root, followed by glossing appointments every six to eight weeks.
Sabrina Talbert is a New York-based journalist with six years of experience covering lifestyle and wellness for print and digital publications. She is currently the Assistant Beauty Editor at Who What Wear and has bylines in Women’s Health, Byrdie, NYLON, The Daily Front Row, and more. She’s passionate about covering topics related to haircare, skincare, and the latest happenings at the intersection of beauty and sports. When she’s not writing or testing products, you can catch her running and binge-watching F1 or boxing.