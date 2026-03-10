The Grammys, First Dates, and Late-Night Dancing—6 No-Budge Makeup Tricks I Trusted for Every Event

My life has felt more or less like that famous “bus, club, another club” Lady Gaga quote since the beginning of 2026. In a few whirlwind months, I traveled from London to Los Angeles, attended the Grammys, and returned home to New York only to be plunged into the thick of New York Fashion Week. Careening between the airport, backstage meetings, runway shows, and my writing desk has become a game of table tennis, and that’s without factoring in personal life.
Now, don’t take this as a complaint—I live a life I once only dreamed of. From a fledgling beauty expert at 16 years old, I dreamt of one day being a fabulous New Yorker who wears the same, effortlessly cool makeup look from morning coffee with her favorite publicists to the office to a perfume brand’s cocktail party to picking up her gown for an upcoming award show and finally meeting a date for a late-night drink. (Well, the award show thing has only happened once. But it’s a good start.) However, my teenage reverie always depicted my skin glowing and calm, my lashes flake-free, and my lips perfectly painted all day long—no smudges or smears in sight. How wrong I was, until recently.
In the midst of a very busy winter, I found myself checking into The Sun Rose West Hollywood to attend the 2026 Grammys. The event not only served as the crown jewel of my year but also became the crash course I desperately needed in long-lasting beauty thanks to professional makeup artist and content creator Krista Keehus. I sat in her chair around 10:30 a.m. with eye bags like bruises and skin irritated by travel, only to present her with another obstacle: I needed her camouflaging glam to last me into the wee hours of the morning.
Below, the breakdown of what it takes to craft long-lasting makeup that perseveres through 15-hour NYFW days, award shows (plus the after-party), and after-work dates—as someone who’s done it all.
Easy 6-Step Guide to No-Budge Makeup
1. Proper Skin Prep
My stay at The Sun Rose (formerly the Pendry West Hollywood) consisted of some work and play—running around to interview celebrities (read all about my IRL chat with Selena Gomez) and lounging at the rooftop pool for a little R&R before the big day. However, the stark weather change from NYC to L.A. played games with my skin, inspiring new flare-ups of rosacea and eczema. It’s because of this that Keehus had to take extra care with my complexion the morning of the Grammys. Though, she swears skin prep is the key to long-lasting makeup regardless.
“The skin is the canvas—if it’s not properly prepped and primed, you won’t get the best payoff or longevity from your products,” she explains. This means proper moisturization and priming beforehand, and the makeup artist cites MAC Cosmetics’ Studio Radiance Primer and “a glowy foundation” as her go-to combo for a flawless, no-budge base. However, if a velvet or matte finish is the end goal, she recommends using MAC’s Mattifine Primer.
The next step is to set everything with a loose powder and a fine layer of setting spray, MAC Fix+ being her personal pick. “That combination gives amazing longevity while still keeping the skin looking like skin—seamless, balanced, and not overly heavy.” For eyes, she swears there’s nothing better than the brand’s Paint Pots (and I can attest to this—I’ve been using them for 10 years).
2. Layer Strategically
“The key to long-lasting glam is strategic layering,” says celebrity makeup artist Kasey Spickard. The MUA, who creates long-wear looks on Jenna Lyons, Ciara Miller, and more for never-ending event days and press runs, has more than a few tricks up his sleeves when it comes to bulletproof beauty. Both he and Keehus agree that this layering act is about building coverage with thin layers of cream and powder, utilizing waterproof products (and sweatproof!) whenever possible. Keehus says this helps the products look “fused into the skin” instead of sitting on top, which can happen if you use too heavy a hand.
Keehus’s pro tip? Use a setting spray between these layers. The makeup artist prefers to mist MAC’s Fix+ setting spray before, during, and after the complexion routine to ensure maximum wear. “I find that continuously reintroducing light hydration keeps the skin balanced and prevents texture or caking,” she explains. “It also helps stop product from clinging to dry areas, which makes a big difference in how the makeup wears throughout the day.”
Pro Tip:Blush is usually the first makeup to fade, but Spickard trusts his “blush sandwich” layering technique for all-day wear. Start with a layer of cream blush, then swirl on a bit of powder blush before stippling a final layer of cream blush for a skin-like glow. “The powder acts as an adhesive to lock that blush in and make sure that it lasts all day [and night],” he explains.
3. Let It Dry
I know it’s tempting to blend your concealer the second it hits your under-eyes, but listen to the pros, and put the brush down. “Letting the concealer dry down was one of my aha moments for long-wearing makeup,” says Spickard. The MUA recommends letting the formula sit on your skin for at least a minute before blending it out with a dense concealer brush or damp beauty sponge in a tapping motion, not a sweeping one. “That tapping motion is going to give you the most coverage,” he explains.
Spickard says that in waiting for the concealer to set before blending, the fixing agents in the formula will begin to settle, thus depositing controlled coverage. “You’ll actually need less powder to lock it in,” he adds. The makeup artist calls the immediate follow-up with powder over concealer “one of the biggest mistakes” people consistently make. “It creates an almost gummy texture, and that’s when you start to see more cakiness,” he elaborates. In short, put the brush down!