I Combed Social Media for New Nail Ideas—These Feel So 2026 and Are Celeb-Manicurist Approved

New year, new nails! Whenever the top of the year rolls around, I'm ready for some fresh inspo. While I'm obsessed with trendy looks like gauzy, whimsical lace nails, at this moment in time, there's also something to be said about keeping a running mood board with look ideas for the entire year. (Let's just say I'm a Capricorn and like to plan ahead.) Whether you're going for soft and elegant or love a bolder, edgier design, there are some A+ nail looks you won't want to skip here in 2026. How do I know this? I did what I do best—some digging.
Using social media and esteemed celebrity nail artists as my sources, I tracked down all the best nail looks taking off for the new year. Believe me, I have the folder of screenshots to prove it. From sheer, milky nails and micro French manicures to mini florals and soft aura nails, keep scrolling. All the best looks to try are below along with photo inspo to take to your next salon visit.
Sheer, Milky Nails
Celebrity nail artist Elle Gerstein and international nail artist Olha Shtanhey both foresee this timeless look being a hit for the year. Gerstein says of this look, "[It's] clean, refined, and endlessly chic. It enhances the natural nail and always feels expensive." Shtanhey also added that a sheer, milky color enhances the natural nail while still feeling polished and intentional. It's also an incredibly easy look to DIY or bring to the salon. In this day and age, we love low-maintenance.
Get the Look
OPI
Nail Lacquer in Bubble Bath
Soft Pearl With Pink Undertones
This hazy, soft-light look is perfect for when you want something a bit more neutral with a pop of sheen. Shtanhey says you can achieve a look like this using Mineral Fusion's On Pointe Nail Polish ($10) as a base. "[It's] a soft nude-pink that flatters most skin tones," she says. "It's perfect as a go-to everyday gel polish or [try] OPI GelColor in Love Is in the Bare for a classic light pink cream that’s feminine, youthful, and salon-ready. For soft metallic effects, I use soft metallics like Mineral Fusion Silver Lining and fine chromes paired with satin top coats that add dimension without overpowering the nail."
Gerstein also says that you can add a soft chrome glaze to the nail to give it extra sparkle. "[It provides a] sheer, luminous finish that catches the light without overpowering the design," she says.
Get the Look
OPI
Gelcolor Intelli-Gel in Love Is in the Bare
Blooming Designs
Gerstein describes this look as "blooming" because it melts effortlessly into the natural nail. It creates space and gives the design room to really pop. "Softly diffused blooms melt into the base," she explains. "It's a look that's modern, and organic as this design brings movement and [it's] one of a kind."
Get the Look
Chill House
Gone Riding Press-On Nails
Micro French Manicure
Shtanhey says the "micro French manicure" is a modern, slimmer take on the original. While the difference is subtle, it's a fun way to freshen up a classic look. "[This] look enhances the natural nail while still feeling polished and intentional," she says. "I love it because it's timeless, versatile, and makes hands look effortlessly refined. I rely on high-quality soft base or builder gels for a smooth, natural structure, along with precision detail gels for clean micro French lines."
Get the Look
Olive & June
Chrome French Press-Ons
Neutral Cat Eye
When I first delved into the world of cat-eye nail polishes, I was all about the vibrant shades: red, green, blue, and even purple. In 2026, Gerstein says it's all about a more understated velvet nail look. "Magnetic movement in soft taupes and beiges or silvers adds dimension while staying wearable," she adds.
Choosing more of a neutral shade for your cat-eye polish can also leave room for some unique designs. Whether you want to add moons, stars, or diamonds, it can elevate a beige or silver shimmer in a big way.
Get the Look
DND
Diva 9D Cat Eye Daydream in Sun Patch
Soft Aura Nails
Aura nails are nothing new, but they continue to dazzle. Gerstein is predicting a soft pastel takeover in this department. Think light blues, sunny yellows, and hazy pinks. "A gentle wash of color creates depth while keeping the nail light and rounded," she explains.
You can really play around with the color scheme here, but the name of the game in 2026 is going for that ultra-diffused "soft girl" look.
Get the Look
Lost Angels
Aura Doesn't Lie Press On Nails
Mini Floral Designs
Floral designs never go out of style but are especially perfect as we transition out of winter and into spring. While I love a grand, sweeping floral design on the nail, Gerstein backs smaller, understated floral accents this year. Gerstein says that keeping it scaled down makes the look feel more intentional and refined—never busy.
You can also pair your mini floral designs with more of a neutral base like white or light pink, but you can also go for a bolder base for more of a statement.
Get the Look
Dornail
Flower Nail Stickers
Negative-Space Designs
According to Gerstein, negative-space designs that draw attention to the natural nail are going to be it in 2026. While you can go with any design here she especially loves polka dots and florals for the new year. "[This is all about] clean lines and subtle dots or cutouts that let the natural nail be seen while creating a look," she adds.
Get the Look
BTArtbox
Polka Dot Press on Nails
Subtle Metallic Accents
OPI global ambassador and celebrity nail artist Coca Michelle envisions this look trending long into the year. She told us a bit more about how this look started gaining traction. "For the Grace Ling NYFW S/S 26 show, I designed nail looks that featured subtle metal accents and piercings," she shares. "I think this trend will carry into this year, whether it's sleek, minimal designs with a single piercing detail or bold, maximalist statements layered with hardware. It’s a versatile look that elevates and adds edginess to a manicure."
Shtanhey also loves this look for 2026 but thinks many will opt for the subtler take rather than going over the top. I’m loving subtle metallic accents," she says. "Trends are moving toward nails that feel thoughtful and curated rather than bold or overly decorative."
Shawna Hudson is a beauty, wellness, lifestyle, and travel writer with over 10 years of experience. She graduated from California State University, Fullerton, with a degree in journalism and has written for other publications such as Bustle, The Zoe Report, Byrdie, Elite Daily, and more. She is currently a beauty writer at Who What Wear and hopes to continue feeding her (completely out-of-control) beauty obsession as long as she can. Stay up to date on her latest finds on Instagram @shawnasimonee.