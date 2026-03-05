Cara Delevingne on Nostalgic Fragrances, ‘70s Bangs, and the Advice She'd Give Her 20-Year-Old Self

Cara Delevingne’s life has been closely chronicled since 2012, when the model, actress, and singer shot to fame after walking in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. Since her breakout banner year, the star has snagged coveted roles in films such as Paper Towns and Suicide Squad, released music, and established herself as a staunch advocate for gender equality and the LGBTQIA+ community.
However, the star consciously began to peel back from the spotlight around ten years ago to reprioritize, and now makes herself visible only when she wants to. For the fabulous multi-hyphenate, this means popping by the Los Angeles premiere of Wuthering Heights to support her friend and former co-star, Margot Robbie, and most recently, sitting down with Who What Wear to discuss her ambassadorship with L’Oréal Paris and the brand’s Women of Worth community.
“It's a very pinch-me moment,” Delevingne tells us about her bucket list role. The star knows the power of fragrance more than anyone, and the first thing that connects her to the brand is a particularly nostalgic scent. “My grandmother always used Elnett [hair spray], and it’s one of the scents that will always remind me of her,” she confides. “Being able to say, 'Oh, I'm an ambassador,’ is really crazy.” To no one’s surprise, this team-up has also improved her beauty game—something she admits to not being so fluent in before.
The star describes her self-care routine as something that changes on a day-by-day basis, but she knows that when it comes to wellness, simplicity is key. “Sometimes I'm just terrible at washing my face twice a day,” she says with a laugh. “But usually, I will always use Revitalift Plumping Serum, because it just wakes up my skin.” The rest of her minimal wellness routine includes a daily SPF and a foam roller. (No, not for the face—for her back and shoulders.) “I take it everywhere I go!” she exclaims. “Maybe that's just me in my thirties, but it's so necessary for me.”
L'Oréal
Revitalift 1.5 % Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum
Though Delevingne emphasizes the importance of ease when it comes to her skincare routine, she’s been taking more risks with her makeup and hair these days—something she never would have thought she’d thoroughly enjoy. “I've been so spoiled that I've just had my makeup done, [so] I was never good at makeup until I started playing with it,” she explains. With the resurgence of 2010’s makeup—the era of her early social media stardom—Delevigne reveals that the one “dated” trend she wished she’d mastered then was a sharp wing.
“A little flick, because I love doing that now… it's my favorite thing,” she says. “There’s something so satisfying about getting the perfect one.” Her trick for nailing that sharp, black swipe? “It's about the little Q-tip you use to correct,” she laughs. “Screw the actual cat-eye. It's all about correcting.”
As for other beauty challenges, Delevingne recently debuted a stunning new set of bangs, chopped by celebrity-loved hairstylist (and founder of WWW-beloved haircare brand, Rōz) Mara Roszak. (Don’t act like we didn’t tell you this is the biggest beauty movement of 2026.) “They're a different beast,” she tells us with a grin. “I haven't had bangs since I was a child, and I definitely didn't do anything with my hair when I was younger, and I’m still kind of refusing to,” she admits. “I just look like I have a big mop on my head, in a good way.” However, the en-vogue star likens her laissez-faire hair to effortlessly cool, ‘70s-inspired waves.
“It’s giving a very Stevie Nicks in the ‘70s vibe right now,” she states. “The '70s are such an incredible era, especially for that kind of natural beauty,” she elaborates. “I love letting your natural features shine through… I always draw back to [that].”
Though Delevingne’s beauty literacy has improved throughout the years, it’s what she’s discovered both on the inside and out (it is a beauty company, after all) through this ambassadorship experience that’s given her a sense of confidence and alignment today. The star can now look back on many hard years of rigorous work with appreciation (and a bit of inspiration) from the people she surrounds herself with today.
“One of the things I always found very important—and something I didn’t realize until I was older—is the people you align yourself with, [and] really being able to share the values that they have,” she explains. She cites L’Oréal’s Le Défilé, an annual event during Paris Fashion Week, as a turning point. “Doing Le Défilé with so many women that I've looked up to my entire life, and having really incredible conversations about that scare us, to things that lift us up, and supporting each other—it really is that picture-perfect feeling of, ‘Oh, this can be what it's like to work with people you're aligned with.’” (Nominations for the L’Oréal Paris Women of Worth class of 2026 close on March 8, by the way.)
Though the multi-hyphenate is thankful for the community of strong people she's found herself in, she says she owes a lot more credit to the person in the mirror. Present-day Delevingne wishes she could go back and tell her 20-year-old self—the age she was when her life became supercharged by stardom—that she was never alone. “I think I was trying so [hard] to run away from myself because I felt so much imposter syndrome… like I just didn't deserve any of it,” she confides.
Her advice? To hit pause, take stock, and enjoy every moment. “That all happened so fast,” she recalls. “I think when you're going through any type of big change, or something really drastic, it all suddenly happens,” she adds. When it rains, it pours. “Be able to slow down and enjoy every moment.”
Alyssa Brascia is an associate beauty editor at Who What Wear. She is based in New York City and has 3+ years of industry experience. Brascia has personally tested more than a thousand beauty products and services—from the hottest new eye shadow palette to the buzzy manicure sweeping New York Fashion Week. Brascia graduated with a BS in apparel, merchandising, and design from Iowa State University. She was formerly a shopping writer at People.com. Herearlier work can be found atInStyle, Travel + Leisure, Shape,and more. When Brascia isn’t writing, researching, or testing new beauty products, you can find her watching the latest movie to generate Oscar buzz, taking a workout class with friends, or updating her wardrobe post-shopping spree in her beloved city.