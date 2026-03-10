Spring baby showers are one of those events that seem straightforward to dress for—until you actually start planning an outfit. Baby shower means… floral dress? Well, that depends on not only your personal style but also the venue. Are you going to someone’s living room for a casual soirée, or is this a seated lunch at a country club? That would certainly affect my suggestions on what to wear.
At the end of the day, you want something celebratory but not overly formal, polished but still comfortable enough to sit through the games, brunch, and hours of catching up. In other words, the perfect middle ground.
After doing a deep dive into outfit inspiration, I noticed a few formulas that work every single time. Think dresses with playful accessories, smart layering pieces that make casual outfits feel intentional, and color combinations that feel fresh for the season. Ahead, the spring baby shower looks that never miss.
When you want something polished but not overly precious, a blazer and midi skirt are the move. It has the structure of tailoring but still feels pretty and event-appropriate.
ANINE BING
Quinn Blazer
Elianna Midi Skirt
Sezane
Georgia High Mary Janes
If there’s one piece that always feels appropriate for a baby shower, it’s a polka-dot dress. The print has a soft, celebratory energy that feels so right now, especially when you add the right accessories.