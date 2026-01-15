From NYC to Paris: Top Stylists Weigh in on the 13 Hair Trends Poised to Dominate 2026

New year, new 'do—it's a thing! I know I'm not the only one itching to make a 2026 hair transformation, and right now is the perfect time to commit to an updated color or cut. For those craving some sort of change but not totally sure which route to take in the mane department, lean in: I consulted top stylists and colorists from across the globe—Chris McMillan in L.A., Marc Mena and Rita Hazan in NYC, Brian O'Connor in Nashville, and David Mallett in Paris—for ultimate hair trend inspiration. The year may have barely begun, but these pros have already seen some patterns start to (literally) take shape.
Overall, 2026 is not the year to be wishy-washy. You're either all in on choppy, piece-y layers or a softly-blended perimeter; a glossy, midnight-black hue or a brilliant, shimmering blonde; a big, sexy blowout or lived-in texture. The spectrum is extreme, but of course there's plenty of room to play, so scroll through the 13 trends below and commit to whichever speaks most to your personal style. Dare to dive in?
Top 2026 Hair Colors
Hot Chocolate Brunette
A warm, dimensional brunette is one of winter's richest-looking hair colors, and according to Hazan, the hue is showing no signs of slowing down for 2026. "It allows color to evolve without being one exact shade," she notes. "Jessica Simpson is a perfect example. I made her [a] 'hot chocolate' brunette, deepening her blonde and adding in darker shades." The color should read warm without leaning too red or brassy, Hazan explains further on Instagram, which you can achieve by asking your colorist for toffee-hued highlights that provide tons of dimension and movement.
Butter-Gold Blonde
According to Mallett, butter-gold blonde is also on the up and up. "We're going to see a lot of that," he confirms. Creamy and warm, the buttery hue sits between toasted sand and dark honey on the blonde spectrum. Justine Skye's vibrant color is the perfect reference photo, as her strands look practically candlelit.
Midnight
If you can't stop thinking about Odessa A'zion's raven curls, well, same. Dreamy spirals aside, her rich onyx hue is inspiring brunettes everywhere to hold the highlights and lean into a midnight tone.
Another celeb on board? Gigi Hadid, who recently swapped her honey-blonde tresses for a matte black mini bob. “This matte black color is the newest era of true black—rich and inky, without any red undertones,” says celebrity hairstylist and colorist Dimitris Giannetos in an editor-exclusive release. “We’ve moved past the traditional blue-black hue to something more elevated and fashion-forward." I expect a swarm of salon appointments to immediately follow suit.
Brilliant Blonde
At the same time, Hazan expects blondes to become even creamier and more vibrant. "Brunettes are having their moment, but a high-maintenance blonde will be coveted in 2026," she declares. Think less balayage, more root-to-tip perfection. "Color will be rich, brilliant, and reflective to signal healthy hair," she adds. Yes, this may ultimately mean more trips to the salon for touch-ups, but you can also rely on plenty of at-home treatments to preserve the shine. The overarching goal is to wind up with a champagne shade that practically shimmers in the light.
Moody Scarlet
"Cowboy copper" may have reigned the past couple years, but in 2026, it's all about those rich red-brown tones. "Deep, moody reds are going to be everywhere," celebrity hairstylist Naeemah Lafond previously told WWW about this winter's hair trends. Take Millie Bobbie Brown's scarlet lengths, for example, which feature gorgeous brown and purple undertones that scream "vampy-cool." Ask your stylist for a dark-brown base with burgundy undertones, or for just a touch of cherry cola, feel free to weave in a violet-red gloss at your next color appointment.
Shop the Trends
Glaze
Supergloss in Luminous Licorice
RITA HAZAN
Two Step Weekly Remedy Treatment
Maria Nila
Color Refresh - Autumn Red
dpHUE
Gloss+ Toning Conditioner & Brass Neutralizer
L'Oreal Paris
Colorsonic Permanent Hair Dye Device
Christophe Robin
Shade Variation Mask - Warm Chestnut
Top 2026 Haircuts
Low Bob
Bob mania isn't over by any means, but McMillan (who famously gave Jennifer Aniston her "Rachel" haircut) says people are opting for longer, grown-out versions over micro crops. "The low bob is really taking over," he shares. "I’ve been lobbing off a lot of hair lately, but the bobs are getting a little bit longer and sitting lower." Case in point? Hailey Bieber's recent chop pictured above, which features a collarbone length and blended layers. "This isn’t a sharp, rigid cut. It’s soft, wearable, and meant to move," McMillan adds. It's also the perfect cut to show off healthy ends, he notes, calling it a great choice for "hair that looks good without trying too hard." Sign me up.
Mena cosigns the low bob frenzy. "[A] grown-out bob is on the horizon; buckle up!" he tells me. "It’s relaxed yet polished, with that French ease and Milan-girl confidence." (To elevate it even further, he recommends adding Great Lengths hair extensions for extra finesse, density, and fluidity without changing the actual shape.)
Piece-y Punk
According to O'Connor, 2026 cuts are beautifully rough around the edges—think choppy layers, wispy bangs, and hardcore texture. "Punky piece-y is in for '26. Doesn't matter if it's on medium-length hair or a pixie," she shares. "We'll see a lot of that texture and dimension in cuts this year." I also like to think of it as "concert hair," a tousled, punk-rock edge that oozes downtown cool.
Side Bangs
Remember that whole millennial versus Gen Z side-bangs debate? Yeah, consider that officially over and done with. "I know they’ve gotten hate in the past, but I think they’re back and in style for 2026," O'Connor says of the side-bang revival. Ariana Grande has been a champion of the side-swept style as of late, as is Zoë Kravitz, who donned a wavy side-fringe at the Caught Stealing premiere and Saint Laurent S/S 26 show in Paris.
Soft, Subtle Layers
While a punk, intentionally-choppy style is definitely up-and-coming, all the stylists I spoke to also called out layered, lived-in haircuts with intentional shapes that embrace your natural grow-out phase. To achieve this, McMillan recommends opting for "internal texture," where a stylist removes weight from the inside of your mane, ensuring the perimeter stays soft. "The hair moves better, styles faster, and looks more natural," he says. "You get that lived-in, tousled feel without it looking messy or dated. It’s the kind of cut that works whether you blow it out or let it air-dry."
Mallett similarly predicts a massive return to haircuts with soft perimeters, noting that they have a "slipped-in look" that never appears overdone. "Hair should feel effortless, not over-styled, and look even better as it grows out," adds Mena, and subtle layering will ensure you don't wind up with any uneven shapes later on.
Shop the Trends
Odele
Cream Pomade
David Mallett
Hair Serum
Emi Jay
Styling Hair Brush
Virtue
Healing Hair Oil
Sephora
Air Dry Styling Cream
LolaVie
Sculpting Paste
Top 2026 Hairstyles
Liquid Shine
Okay, when is shiny hairnot on-trend? But according to Hazan, "Reflective, super-shiny, glass hair will be status quo in the salon chair or at-home." Especially as darker, richer hair colors stay en vogue, a glossy,