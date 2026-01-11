Bobs Are Going Nowhere, But Hairstylists Predict These New Iterations Will Dominate 2026

New year, new you, new hair. If you ask anyone, the bob has been the haircut on everyone’s lips (err, heads?) in the past few years, from Hailey Bieber’s short, flipped crop to Halle Berry’s relaxed Riviera bob. While we don’t expect this short-sheared style to depart the fashion set in 2026 (if ever), we do sense a shift in the bob hemisphere this year—and according to celebrity hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos, five standouts are making a case for total trend domination.
“2026 is taking the bob we all know and love and ramping it up,” Giannetos tells Who What Wear. “As more people make the chop, there’s truly a bob for every face shape, hair texture, and maintenance style.” Long gone are the days when you’d plop into your hairstylist’s chair and ask for “a bob”—the modern beauty lover has references from Elsa Hosk’s serrated bob to Zoë Kravitz’s tuft bob, demanding specificity due to a deeper understanding of personal style. “The bobs of 2026 are going to feel customized, expressive, and reflective of how you style your hair day to day,” he concludes.
There are a number of catchy bob names that will influence the cuts of 2026, but allow us to be the first to put you on. Ahead, five styles worth getting before everyone else does this year.
The 5 Top Bob Trends of 2026
Flip-Flop Bob
“I predict the most popular bob in 2026 will be the flip-flop bob,” says Giannetos. This style, which the artist coined after creating this swooping, vintage-inspired ‘do on Gigi Hadid, is marked by straight locks with softly flipped ends that curl towards the sky. (Not to be confused with the 2025 bubble bob, with ends curling towards the neck.)
“It’s short without feeling limiting, offering enough length for versatile styling,” the celebrity hairstylist adds. “It’s a great introduction to shorter hair for anyone not quite ready to part with their hot tools.” While Hadid’s version is a more glamorous take on this style, we’re loving Lori Harvey’s relaxed iteration for everyday wear.
The hairstylist calls this look “one of [his] favorites” from 2025, and expects a whole lot more vintage glamour in 2026. But where most bob trends differ in terms of cut, this ‘do has everything to do with styling. “The set, glamour curls add romance and drama to a look—perfect for a date night or a special event,” Giannetos explains. “This bob is effortlessly feminine with just the right touch of old-Hollywood glam.”
“For a look as playful as it is chic, the undone shag bob is the bob for you,” says Giannetos. “The thoughtfully messy and perfectly tousled look brings edge and personality into the hair, leaving just a bit of length at the top for styling.” Simply spruce with a bit of texturizing spray, and you’re good to go.
Blunt Bob
“Classic for a reason, the blunt bob is going to continue its reign as a go-to hairstyle in 2026,” states Giannetos. Chic minimalists and fashion people alike agree that clean lines are one of the easiest ways to elevate your look, and the same goes for hair when it comes to this cut. “This pin-straight cut is blunt, smooth, and high fashion—perfect for someone wanting a chic chop,” he adds. Take Kelly Rowland’s sharp, jaw-grazing style, which we instantly saved to our hairspo albums.
Shiny tresses are what really make this shear shine, so be sure to add a hair mask to your weekly routine and muss a drop of hair oil onto your ends before walking out the door. Whether you wear this cut wavy, curly, or pin straight, it’s a sure confidence-booster and compliment-earner.
Prada Bob
We first spotted the sharp-edged, flapper-esque Prada bob on actress Joey King in the summer of ‘24 (cut by none other than Giannetos himself), and the purveyor is expecting a triumphant return in ‘26. “Preppy, sleek, and straight, the Prada bob brings an added level of class to any look,” he muses. “On the shorter end, this sharp cut draws focus to the face, instantly elevating features you want to accentuate.” If you want to replicate King’s look down to the products, Giannetos recommends using the L’Oréal Paris Elvive Glycolic Gloss High Shine Leave-In Serum for that “signature silky finish.”