It's Only January, But It Girls in L.A. Have Already Decided That This Dress Trend Is 2026's Favorite

All it took was 13 days for *the* dress trend of 2026 to show its face and prove that it's the favorite, particularly among L.A. It girls. A lot of styles will try to compete with it, but with so many of the most influential names in Hollywood, not to mention others in London and New York City, prioritizing it this year, there's no way another can rise up and usurp it. The 2026 dress trend I'm referring to? Lace slip dresses, which have already been spotted on the likes of Zoë Kravitz (not once but twice in one night), Dakota Fanning, and more. Here's everything we know about the trend so far.
Dating back to the latter part of 2025, lace slip dresses have become synonymous with well-dressed women in stylish cities, whether they style them casually during the day or style them up for red carpet events. Fanning, for example, attended W magazine's Best Performances Party at Chateau Marmont on the eve of the 2026 Golden Globes, wearing a long, ivory-colored version. Hers was by Rodarte and featured a ruched sweetheart neckline and lace detailing on the straps and down the front in two vertical stripes. She paired it with gold Manolo Blahnik Callasli sandals that added a touch of Grecian power to the otherwise ethereal ensemble.
For the award show on the following night, Kravitz followed in Fanning's footsteps, choosing to walk the carpeted burgundy stairs at the Beverly Hilton in a soft-pink lace-trimmed slip dress by Saint Laurent. The gown, though more casual than most at the award ceremony, felt right at home on the actress, who's always had a more laid-back appeal to her style. Its olive-green straps and butter-yellow accents added interest to the sleepwear-inspired ensemble.
Once every bronze statue was handed out and attendees began filtering into various after-parties, the dress trend showed up again in multiple forms. First, Kravitz was seen arriving at Vas J Morgan's Hollywood after-party, wearing a micro-mini version of her red carpet slip dress. The shorter style featured all the same accents, minus the yellow belt on her gown, and the lavender satin pumps she wore with it added just the right amount of playfulness for the occasion. She finished the look off with a brown car coat that kept up her signature casual tone.
Wearing a specific dress trend once, even if it is on a night as big as the Golden Globes, isn't enough to solidify its position at the top of fashion's food chain. Wearing it twice in one night, however, is far more significant. It doesn't hurt that so many other fashion people have decided to frequent the style in recent weeks, including Alexa Chung, Vittoria Ceretti, and Devon Lee Carlson.
Below, see how more chic women are wearing lace slip dresses in 2026, and shop the dress trend that's set to take over from now until 2027.
More Lace-Slip-Dress Looks
Get the look: White lace slip dress + Black ballet flats
Get the look: Lace slip dress + Matching handbag
Get the look: Lace slip minidress + Long fur coat + Heeled sandals
Eliza Huber is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 from Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a business degree from the University of Iowa. She's launched two columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top runway trends each season. Eliza lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, watching WNBA games, and scouring The RealReal for discounted Prada.