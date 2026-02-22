Glitter Lips! Icy Lids! Skinny Brows!—These Tweaks Make Y2K's Best Makeup Trends So 2026

Call it a clapback to the "clean girl" era, but whimsical, maximalist Y2K beauty is so back. From Ashley Olsen's soft-grunge eyes to Halle Berry's iconic pixie to the great concealer-lip renaissance of 2025 (all hail MAC!), early-2000s looks have clearly returned to the spotlight, and they're showing no signs of slowing down. "It was such a confident, expressive time in beauty. It wasn’t about perfection—it was about mood," celebrity makeup artist Kelly Zhang tells me about the resurgence. "Glossy lips, icy eyes, body glow… everything was meant to catch the light and feel a little playful." It also perfectly captures the retro-futuristic theme we're seeing right now in beauty; think swoon-worthy, ethereal looks (an icy lid, a shimmery lip) paired with cyber-punk elements (read: chrome—and lots of it).
That said, there's a razor-thin line between channeling your inner Y2K icon and just looking, well, dated. "The key is restraint. One bold element at a time. That’s what makes it feel modern and wearable, not costume," Zhang adds. Below, discover eight looks to choose from, inspired by only the best 2000s legends, along with expert tips on chic, 2026 upgrades.
Thin, Graphic Brows
It's official: Pencil-thin brows are making their triumphant return. Think of the Y2K arches sported by Pamela Anderson, Kate Moss, and Devon Aoki pictured above. At that time, "Brows were thin, deliberately shaped, and graphic—very much a design choice of the era," notes Zhang.
Note, that doesn't mean you must succumb to the over-plucking craze of the early aughts. Put down the tweezers! Just keep the face-framers you already have as polished and clean as you can, says Zhang. To create the illusion of a slimmer brow, she recommends softening the lower edge with neat, visible hair strokes, as opposed to amping up their fluffiness. Or you could eschew the detailed pencil entirely. "The brows don’t necessarily have to be skinny, but don’t fill them in," adds NYC-based makeup artist Lila Childs (who has her fair share of Y2K makeup tutorials on TikTok!). "Just a clear brow gel will do."
Kelly Zhang Makeup
Precision Brow Pencil
KS&CO
Clear Strong-hold Brow Gel
Satin Skin
"For skin, aim for soft matte," shares Zhang. "Even, natural, not overly glowy." Skin back then looked hydrated, but not dewy in the way we crave "glass skin" today. Childs agrees: "Keep the skin minimal and at a satin finish, (we don’t want to be super dewy). It’s more accurate of the time!" she adds. Still, the goal is soft satin, not full-on matte, so use a setting powder only where you accrue the most oil. You still want to maintain a fresh, even look.
Sisley Paris
Phyto-Teint Poudre Libre
Chantecaille
Future Skin Oil-Free Foundation
Spider Lashes
Early-2000s mascara could go one of two ways: barely-there or gloriously spidery. I'd say today's trends are leaning towards the latter! To achieve the bold, separated look, Zhang recommends applying generous coats of mascara—and don't be afraid to let them clump a little. "Defined, spiky lashes are part of the look. Don’t try to make them perfect," she notes.
That said, you'll want to make those clumps look somewhat intentional; think clean spikes rather than messy globs. This is also perhaps not the time and place for bold blush or a statement lip. "When lashes are the focus, I keep the rest of the face very clean so it doesn’t feel overwhelming," Zhang adds.
Prada
Pradascope Lengthening Mascara
SOSHE Beauty
Peptide Lengthening Mascara
Frosted Blue Lids
How could we forget a frosty lid? While you can opt for any icy hue you fancy (silver, lilac, pale gold, et al.), you can never go wrong with baby-blue orbs. "For eyes, it was all about icy and reflective finishes," Zhang confirms. "Sometimes colorful, sometimes monochromatic, but always noticeable." A shade of blue—periwinkle, sapphire, what have you—will always nail that ethereal yet futuristic look quintessential of the early aughts.
Victoria Beckham Beauty
Eye Wardrobe
HALF MAGIC
Eyeshadow Singles - Unicorncore
Icy Eyes
That doesn't mean you absolutely must stick to sky blue. Icy pigments of all kinds—silver, lilac, or frosty pink, like Paris Hilton here—scream Y2K angel. "A shimmery smokeyish eye with a little color feels key with 2000’s makeup," adds Childs. "Any of those eye shadow palettes you’ve been holding onto for the last 7 years—it’s their time to shine!"
To update the look for 2026, apply your shadow of choice as a soft wash instead of a thick layer, explains Zhang. (Think fairy dust.) "I’ll press it onto the lid with a finger and skip heavy liner or dramatic contouring. It feels lighter, more wearable, and still gives that early-2000s shine without looking dated."
sheglam
Crystal Jelly Glaze Stick-Frost Bite
Urban Decay Cosmetics
Naked3 Mini Soft Pink Eyeshadow Palette
Visible Lip Liner
"Lips defined the decade," notes Zhang. We'll get to glitter pouts in just a moment, but a high-contrast lip, purposefully unblended, was also all the rage. "Lip liner was visible and intentional, not blended away," Zhang adds. Bonus points if you topped it with generous swipe of clear gloss.
FENTY BEAUTY by Rihanna
Trace'd Out Pencil Lip Liner - I Woodn't
MAC
Clear Lipglass Lip Gloss
Shimmery Lips
Let it be known: The glitter lip is back and better than ever. "It really seals the deal with the look," Childs notes. "I love the Charlotte Tilbury lip gloss in Blondie and the MAC lipstick in Fabby are perfect for this look. For deeper complexions, my go to is the Rouge Coco Baume Shine in Honey Bliss—very Jessica Alba core." Frosted glosses are your friends, just make sure to keep the edges of your lips slightly defined, says Zhang. "If I’m doing a glossy or slightly frosted lip, I keep the skin really sheer and natural- healthy, even, and lived-in. No heavy base," she adds. "The gloss should feel fresh, not nostalgic in a literal way."