I have finally succeeded in growing out my coils just long enough to pull into an updo without needing to stretch them with heat, but my hair has officially entered its awkward-length stage. Honestly, I deserve an award for all the styles I've been able to pull off in the meantime. With that being said, I've begun to get that familiar itch to go short again and return to my my bob era. So far, it looks like 2026 will be dominated by short styles, and I'm staying ahead of the trend cycle by hunting for potential styles.
Sunnie Brook, a celebrity hairstylist and Biolage global ambassador with over 20 years of experience in the beauty industry, tells me 2026 won't be "just another year of the bob." Instead, she predicts intentional duality will be the buzziest trend—hair that feels polished or undone, short or secretly long based on how you wear it. You can expect to see short hairstyles with nostalgic touches. "There's also a real echo of 2016's strong, graphic bob era coming back but reworked through a 2026 lens that prioritizes texture, ease, and personalization," Brook explains.
Below, I'm taking a deep dive into the seven copy-worthy short hairstyles that will define 2026 and are 100% worth saving for reference the next time you're feeling bold enough to try something new—plus the best styling products that will bring these looks to life without a salon visit. Scroll on for hairstyle inspiration before picking up the scissors and going in for a chop.
Which short cuts will be on-trend in 2026?
We've seen Italian bobs and textured pixies over the past couple of years, but in 2026, Brook is detecting another cut gaining traction: the chillet. "It's a softer, more wearable evolution of the mullet," Brook says. "Short and face framing but relaxed and fashion-forward rather than extreme." Beyond specific silhouettes, there will also be a notable uptick in hidden structures and dual-length cuts. "[It] will be the one of the most exciting conversations in short hair. People want flexibility and options built into one haircut," she adds.
Enter Brook's signature Gemini cut, which is designed with medium to thick hair in mind. To create it, the underneath is cut into a clean bob that sits above the shoulders but below the chin. The top is left at one length below the shoulders and veils over the undercut to give the illusion of longer hair when worn down, and when worn up, it reveals a bob. She tells me the cut is "for someone who wants to go short without feeling limited, and it photographs beautifully because it has a strong shape and a hidden element of surprise." Brook also loves this cut for curly hair.
Which short hairstyles will define 2026?
This year, Brook says we'll be heading into a new era of individualized bobs, with shaggy bobs coexisting with eye-catching blunt shapes and flipped ends. "It's less about one dominant look and more about choosing the version that fits your energy and lifestyle," she says. Brook predicts the return of retro structures, albeit in a quieter way than we've seen in past years. "Sculpted bends, controlled waves, and glossy finishes are coming back, but with restraint so they feel modern instead of costume driven," Brook adds. Unlike 2025, which was filled with polished bobs, this year will mark a prominent shift toward movement, versatility, and better grow-out. "There's more emphasis on texture, softer silhouettes, and styles that look intentional without feeling overworked," says Brook.
How do I style short hair?
There are many ways to style short tendrils, but having the right products on hand can make sure every bob, lob, and pixie cut is salon-worthy. "With short hair, products matter because there's nowhere to hide," Brook tells me. To sculpt strands without stiffness, she uses the Biolage Styling Gelée ($30) or Bodifying Mousse ($28) with a hand-wrapping technique. "Hair has the most memory when it goes from wet to dry, so working a small amount of gel into damp hair and sculpting a bend at the roots or around the face creates a soft, modern wave without heat," she says. Once the hair is dry, Brook recommends shaking it out with your fingers.
For blowouts on short hair, Brook advises starting with Biolage's All-in-One Multi-Benefit Spray ($27), then layering it with the body-boosting Bodifying Mousse ($28) for lift and bounce. Next, she applies oil and finishes with a hairstyling balm and texture spray for a lived-in, editorial feel. "One pro tip that makes a huge difference is going one size smaller with your round brush than you normally would," Brook says. "That extra tension creates more body and gives you that wow shape that lasts all day." Scroll on to see every short look hairstylists and beauty editors are expecting to spot from Los Angeles to Amsterdam.
Top 2026 Short-Hair Trends
Flipped Bob
Flirtatious, retro-inspired hairstyles have been spotted recently on stylish celebs like Ayo Edebiri and Kendall Jenner, but I'm especially besotted with flipped bobs like the one above worn by Rose Byrne to this year's Gotham Awards. The cropped cut frames her face beautifully, and the flipped ends add the perfect amount of flair.
Get the Look
Oribe
Mirror Rinse Glass Hair Treatment
ghd
Chronos Styler 1-Inch Flat Iron
Moroccanoil
Treatment Mist
Layered Lob
Voluminous, shoulder-grazing lobs like the one Lori Harvey wore on a trip to New York City last fall will be all over your FYP come spring 2026. Chocolate is a hair color I've been gushing over for months, and I'm itching to re-create the long layers and soft waves.
Get the Look
Roz
Santa Lucia Styling Oil
ghd
Duet Blowdry 2-in-1 Hair Dryer Brush
Living Proof
Frizz Smooth Styling Cream
Vintage Bixie
Brook highlights retro structures like this chic bixie (a hybrid cut blending short layers with the definition of a bob) as being on the rise for 2026. Jourdan Dunn's textured, slicked-back take on the style is reminiscent of the 1920s with the kiss curl detailing.
Get the Look
L'Oréal
Absolut Repair Oil
Bio Ionic
10x Pro Styling Oil
R+Co
Vicious Strong Hold Flexible Hairspray
Sculpted Bob
Sculpted bobs, a modernized version of the bold and graphic cuts of 2016, are predicted to capture our interest this year with their movement, polish, and softness. Ryan Destiny's interpretation of the trend combines a side part, rounded ends, and a kiss curl near one ear. Playful and elegant, this is the style for all your special occasions.