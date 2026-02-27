From Horror Flicks to Hilary Duff—Michelle Randolph on Her Greatest Night Out and the Beauty Products She Swears By

Welcome to Beauty's Night Out, a series dedicated to the need-to-know beauty conversations dominating the nightlife scene. Expect a first look at the latest trends, behind-the-scenes tutorials, and loads of going-out inspiration as you get all dolled up—all you need is your favorite playlist.
"I went to the Hilary Duff concert last night in L.A. It was one of the greatest nights of my life," Michelle Randolph tells me from her living room, sweatpant-clad and sipping on a frothy latte. After I respond that I'm extremely jealous (manifesting tickets to Duff's upcoming World Tour this summer), we joke that it must be kismet she's about to reveal her going-out beauty essentials—products that may very well be nestled in the bottom of the Landman actress's concert bag. But first, we must take the opportunity to rehash the night (if only to fan the flames of my envy), which culminated in hours of post-show karaoke. "Is that not exactly what you want to do after a concert? Like, you almost are more enamored by an artist after you've seen them live… I think I'm going to start planning karaoke after every concert I go to," she vows.
Randolph might have ended the night by belting Duff's throwback hits, but it started out with, shall I say, a different sort of shriek. "I actually got to see Scream 7 right before I went to Hilary Duff," she says. Randolph was one of the last to join the star-studded cast (including franchise veterans such as Neve Campbell and Courteney Cox), cementing her first major feature film role. While she can't tell me many details of her character, Madison, without spoiling the slasher sequel—which officially hit theaters today—from the teaser, it's clear she gets up-close and personal with the Ghostface killer.
The horror flick to Hilary Duff pipeline would give anyone whiplash, but Randolph is used to a hard pivot. In fact, when filming her stunt-heavy Scream 7 scenes in Atlanta, she flew out to Fort Worth the very next day to begin production for season 2 of Landman. "I shot until like 3:00 a.m., got on a flight at 6:00 a.m., then went straight to cheer camp in Texas," she recounts. "That was an interesting headspace to come out of. … I shook some pom-poms, and [the darkness] left me."
Merely listening to her jam-packed schedule makes me want to curl up and take a nap, yet Randolph is bright-eyed and bubbly as ever as she recounts her time on the Landman set. (Though, she admits during our early-morning interview that she's not feeling her freshest after her late-night jaunts. I beg to differ, as she is quite literally glowing from my computer screen. Randolph's skin, I determine, is really what dreams are made of.)
"We really became a family on that set. I hung out with [my castmates] at work, after work, and on the weekends," she shares, rattling off go-to watering holes like The Dirty Crow, Filthy McNasty's ("These are the most diabolical names," she interjects with a laugh), and The Cowboy Channel Bar. "Whenever it's Billy [Bob Thornton], Ali [Larter], Jacob [Lofland] and I, those are my favorite moments. It's just like, 'Oh my gosh, this is our fake family.'"
Yet no matter her location—a honky-tonk bar, a nostalgia-steeped concert, or a late-night karaoke session—Randolph has a few beauty staples she always keeps within arm's reach. Ahead, her going-out essentials.
"The first thing that comes to mind is my Whirl MAC Lip Liner," Randolph says of her on-the-go must-haves. "I don't leave the house without that, even if I'm going to a workout." A lip liner-devotee myself, I immediately understand the attachment; once you find that perfect swipe of pigment, it's practically an emotional support item. "I buy, like, four at a time," she admits. "I have one in every single corner of my house. I have one in every bag, in the car, I find them in my pockets… I'm exploding with Whirl."
She also always keeps a Kosas Revealer Concealer on her person, praising its impressive long-wear formula and natural, skin-like finish. "You don't look like you're wearing makeup when you're wearing it, and that's always my goal. I want to look like I have nothing on," she shares. That, along with a disposable eyebrow spoolie, rounds out her on-the-go makeup musts. And before you ask (because I sure did): Randolph doesn't do anything to groom her enviously fluffy brows. No gels, no pencils, just a quick brush-up with the dry spoolie. "I went through a phase when I was in junior-high and high school where they were pencil-thin. Thank god mine grew back—I know a lot of people's eyebrows did not grow back from that phase in life—but now I just don't touch them," she notes.
She'll then toss in a claw clip from Emi Jay ("I have them in every single color," she proudly quips) or, better yet, perch it right on her bag strap for easy access. "It adds some personality to a basic black handbag," she adds. At the moment, however, she prefers to tuck it away inside her evening bag of choice: Toteme's black leather T-Lock Mini Clutch. "It's the perfect size. I love everything Toteme right now," Randolph gushes.
As for other non-beauty-related items? "I have a little JBL speaker, and I bring that with me everywhere," she tells me. "I don't really sit by myself without music." After all, you never know when you'll catch the urge to hear a Hilary Duff deep cut. When opportunity knocks, Randolph is absolutely prepared to sound off.
Jamie Schneider is Who What Wear’s senior beauty editor based in New York City. With over seven years in the industry, she specializes in trend forecasting, covering everything from innovative fragrance launches to need-to-know makeup tutorials to celebrity profiles. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English before moving to NYC, and her work has appeared in MindBodyGreen, Coveteur, and more. When she’s not writing or testing the latest beauty finds, Jamie loves scouting antique homewares, and she’s always down for a park picnic in Brooklyn.