The Grammys Red Carpet Is Known for Iconic Beauty Looks—Here Are the 2025 Standouts

The 67th Annual Grammy Awards has provided us beauty lovers with a seemingly endless source of beauty inspiration (we're talking about everything from fresh takes on the golden age of Hollywood to playing off the vibrant hues of vintage couture gowns). Below, we're sharing every stunning celeb beauty look that left us obsessed and itching to re-create. Scroll on to see which ones we screenshotted and how we're planning to bring them to life.

Sabrina Carpenter

(Image credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

In case you didn't notice, Carpenter's look is giving Hollywood starlet (we'd even venture to say she resembles a certain blonde bombshell who appeared in 1955's The Seven Year Itch), with a head of tousled curls, a mauve lip, and flushed cheeks.

Chappell Roan

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One thing we can always count on the "Pinky Pony Club" singer to do is deliver memorable, high-fashion makeup moments whenever she steps in front of the cameras. This time around, Roan wears an artistic eye look that perfectly complements her Jean Paul Gaultier gown.

Taylor Swift

(Image credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

It's a known fact that Taylor Swift and red lips go together, but she's taking it to another level by matching the shade of crimson in her dress to her lip color. We're also spotting a hint of red (albeit, more of a burgundy) on her waterline.

Doechii

(Image credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Can we take a second to appreciate the artistry of Doechii's eye-catching edges and straight-back braids? Whether it's Bantu knots, twists, or a long and loose, Doechii's fashion-forward natural hair moments are definitely worth the screenshot.

Charli XCX

(Image credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Okay, we'll admit it—we're so used to seeing Charli XCX in her signature Y2K style that this departure was a shock to us all. It's safe to say, however, that we're obsessed with the juxtaposition of her gown's soft ruffles with the sharpness of her bold brows and smudged eye look. It's a 10/10.

Cardi B

(Image credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Brown lip liner is definitely having a moment, and we’ll be taking notes from Cardi B’s red carpet makeup until further notice. She wears the ’90s-esque liner shade with a mauve lip, super-sharp cat-eye liner, flirty lashes, and bronze eye shadow.

Lady Gaga

(Image credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Remember when we caught the rise of the renaissance and medieval inspired beauty on the red carpet? Well, Lady Gaga edgy hair cut, bleached brows, and diffused lips tap into the trend in an big way.

Miley Cyrus

(Image credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Is this the return of Hannah Montana? Miley Cyrus appeared on the red carpet sporting a hair look that reminds us of the character she played during her Disney days. We may no longer have Hannah, but at least we have sleek bangs, cut-crease eye shadow, and sculpted cheekbones to hold onto.

Victoria Monét

(Image credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Powder blue eyeshadow? Sign us up. Victoria Monét coupled her elegant eye look with a bold wing, peach-colored blush, and glossy brown lip. In short, this timeless look is definitely going down in history.

Gracie Abrams

(Image credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

The word "ethereal" immediately came to mind when we saw songstress Gracie Abrams appear with an angelic glowing complexion, barely there pink lips, and smoky eyes that perfectly set off the fluidity of her white tulle veil.

Olivia Rodrigo

(Image credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Here's a star that can pull off a vampy look like no other! The "Vampire" singer wore the perfect shade of berry red on her lips, and we can't help but notice how gorgeous it looks with sleek cat-eye liner. Just as we expected, gothic beauty is here to stay for 2025.

Raye

(Image credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

If you've been waiting for the perfect time to finally try a brown lip combo, take this as your sign. Raye shows us how to do it with a combination featuring a chestnut lip and chic cat eyes. We're already scrambling to re-create this look with our favorite products.

Tori Kelly

(Image credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Tori Kelly's soft-glam makeup look is the stuff of dreams, with rosy, flushed cheeks, matte eye shadow, and frosty lips that are so glossy that we won't rest until we've found the perfect lip combo to pull it off.

Kelsea Ballerini

(Image credit: Matt Winkelmeye/Getty Images)

Here's more proof that you can never go wrong with wearing Hollywood waves for special moments like an appearance on a red carpet. The sleek side part allows the tendrils to perfectly frame the songstress' face, putting her soft-glam makeup look on display.

Willow Smith

(Image credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

At only 24 years old, Willow Smith has earned her spot as one of the Gen Zers on the red carpet tonight we'll be looking at for beauty inspiration. Smith opted for a sultry eye look by combining smoky eyeliner, long lower lashes, and gold shadow.

Madison Beer

(Image credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Sun-kissed skin is always in, and we love singer Madison Beer's take on the look. While the matte lips and flirty lashes are worth falling in love with, it's her effortless, glowy skin we're obsessed with.

Monet McMichael

(Image credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Content creator Monet McMichael's glowy, bronzed makeup will be all we think about for months. To re-create this classic look, pair shimmery brown eye shadow with a dusting of highlighter on the high points of the face to truly show off your features.

Get the Look:

Bondbar Bonding Styling Cream $10 SHOP NOW