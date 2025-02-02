The Grammys Red Carpet Is Known for Iconic Beauty Looks—Here Are the 2025 Standouts
The 67th Annual Grammy Awards has provided us beauty lovers with a seemingly endless source of beauty inspiration (we're talking about everything from fresh takes on the golden age of Hollywood to playing off the vibrant hues of vintage couture gowns). Below, we're sharing every stunning celeb beauty look that left us obsessed and itching to re-create. Scroll on to see which ones we screenshotted and how we're planning to bring them to life.
Sabrina Carpenter
In case you didn't notice, Carpenter's look is giving Hollywood starlet (we'd even venture to say she resembles a certain blonde bombshell who appeared in 1955's The Seven Year Itch), with a head of tousled curls, a mauve lip, and flushed cheeks.
Chappell Roan
One thing we can always count on the "Pinky Pony Club" singer to do is deliver memorable, high-fashion makeup moments whenever she steps in front of the cameras. This time around, Roan wears an artistic eye look that perfectly complements her Jean Paul Gaultier gown.
Taylor Swift
It's a known fact that Taylor Swift and red lips go together, but she's taking it to another level by matching the shade of crimson in her dress to her lip color. We're also spotting a hint of red (albeit, more of a burgundy) on her waterline.
Doechii
Can we take a second to appreciate the artistry of Doechii's eye-catching edges and straight-back braids? Whether it's Bantu knots, twists, or a long and loose, Doechii's fashion-forward natural hair moments are definitely worth the screenshot.
Charli XCX
Okay, we'll admit it—we're so used to seeing Charli XCX in her signature Y2K style that this departure was a shock to us all. It's safe to say, however, that we're obsessed with the juxtaposition of her gown's soft ruffles with the sharpness of her bold brows and smudged eye look. It's a 10/10.
Cardi B
Brown lip liner is definitely having a moment, and we’ll be taking notes from Cardi B’s red carpet makeup until further notice. She wears the ’90s-esque liner shade with a mauve lip, super-sharp cat-eye liner, flirty lashes, and bronze eye shadow.
Lady Gaga
Remember when we caught the rise of the renaissance and medieval inspired beauty on the red carpet? Well, Lady Gaga edgy hair cut, bleached brows, and diffused lips tap into the trend in an big way.
Miley Cyrus
Is this the return of Hannah Montana? Miley Cyrus appeared on the red carpet sporting a hair look that reminds us of the character she played during her Disney days. We may no longer have Hannah, but at least we have sleek bangs, cut-crease eye shadow, and sculpted cheekbones to hold onto.
Victoria Monét
Powder blue eyeshadow? Sign us up. Victoria Monét coupled her elegant eye look with a bold wing, peach-colored blush, and glossy brown lip. In short, this timeless look is definitely going down in history.
Gracie Abrams
The word "ethereal" immediately came to mind when we saw songstress Gracie Abrams appear with an angelic glowing complexion, barely there pink lips, and smoky eyes that perfectly set off the fluidity of her white tulle veil.
Olivia Rodrigo
Here's a star that can pull off a vampy look like no other! The "Vampire" singer wore the perfect shade of berry red on her lips, and we can't help but notice how gorgeous it looks with sleek cat-eye liner. Just as we expected, gothic beauty is here to stay for 2025.
Raye
If you've been waiting for the perfect time to finally try a brown lip combo, take this as your sign. Raye shows us how to do it with a combination featuring a chestnut lip and chic cat eyes. We're already scrambling to re-create this look with our favorite products.
Tori Kelly
Tori Kelly's soft-glam makeup look is the stuff of dreams, with rosy, flushed cheeks, matte eye shadow, and frosty lips that are so glossy that we won't rest until we've found the perfect lip combo to pull it off.
Kelsea Ballerini
Here's more proof that you can never go wrong with wearing Hollywood waves for special moments like an appearance on a red carpet. The sleek side part allows the tendrils to perfectly frame the songstress' face, putting her soft-glam makeup look on display.
Willow Smith
At only 24 years old, Willow Smith has earned her spot as one of the Gen Zers on the red carpet tonight we'll be looking at for beauty inspiration. Smith opted for a sultry eye look by combining smoky eyeliner, long lower lashes, and gold shadow.
Madison Beer
Sun-kissed skin is always in, and we love singer Madison Beer's take on the look. While the matte lips and flirty lashes are worth falling in love with, it's her effortless, glowy skin we're obsessed with.
Monet McMichael
Content creator Monet McMichael's glowy, bronzed makeup will be all we think about for months. To re-create this classic look, pair shimmery brown eye shadow with a dusting of highlighter on the high points of the face to truly show off your features.
Get the Look:
Maya Thomas is Who What Wear's Associate Beauty Editor based in New York City. Her strong love for all things beauty and fashion stems from a strong childhood interest in the fine arts. During a gap year spent in Paris studying the history of French fashion, she shifted her focus to English literature and journalism as a student at Loyola Marymount University with the goal of one day pursuing a career in fashion. After graduating in May 2021, Maya began freelancing for Parade.com as a contributing commerce writer while also building a following on her lifestyle blog, Itsmayalala.com. When she's not writing, Maya spends her free time catching up on reading, perusing art galleries, and enjoying a night out at the ballet every now and then.
