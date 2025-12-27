From Bella Hadid to Olivia Dean—This “Dated” Hairstyle Is Poised to Make a Firm Comeback in 2026

If there's one word to describe winter 2026 hair trends, it's nostalgia—think Old Hollywood updos and pixies, '60s-inspired baby bangs, '90s-coded bobs, and swoopy, '80s side parts. That last one is a bit surprising, considering the hot side-versus-middle part debate that had millennials quaking in their (tucked-knee-high) boots for the past couple years. But it seems the style has had a renaissance of sorts, especially as Gen Z icons like Olivia Dean and Olivia Rodrigo sport deep side parts on the regular. Paired with big, fluffy '80s hair, the once "dated" 'do officially sees new life, and according to experts, it's only expected to soar in 2026.
"I feel that the side part is going to make a big comeback," declares celebrity hairstylist Benjamin Mohapi, founder of Benjamin Salon, in an editor-distributed release. "It’s been out of the spotlight for a while, but with fashion ads and editorial shoots nodding to the '80s, it’s popping up again on all the cool kids."
Olivia Dean—singer-songwriter and bonafide cool kid—is arguably the biggest champion of the '80s side-part revival, as it's become somewhat of a signature style for the 26-year-old star. Just this past November, Dean sported a side part with soft, voluminous waves for performances at the 2025 ARIA Awards and Saturday Night Live. (And let's not forget her textured, swoopy side part on the cover of Who What Wear UK's Spring Issue back in March.)
Olivia Rodrigo co-signed the trend with a dramatic side part at the 2025 Academy Museum Gala, while Bella Hadid—who inspired a wave of color appointments when she went blonde over the summer—debuted a swept-over, collarbone-length cut for her latest Orebella Window2Soul campaign. Hadid and Dean's takes are undoubtedly '80s—fluffy and tousled, as if they flipped their part by running their fingers through their locks—while Rodrigo's leans a bit more polished. Still, all looks are rather retro with va-va-voom volume, the side parts making each style appear instantly more glamorous.
If you're hoping to switch up your own hairstyle this winter, simply swapping your part is a great, low-lift way to make an impact without having to commit to a brand new cut or color—perfect for special events (ahem, holiday parties) when you want to turn heads. "I wouldn’t be surprised if [the trend] starts sweeping through the mainstream soon," adds Mohapi, so there's no better time to embrace the nostalgia. Bouncy, gravity-defying roots optional but highly recommended.
