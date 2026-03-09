FYI: Nordstrom’s Beauty Savings Event Is on, and I Just Saved $215 on My Favorite Designer Makeup Products

Granted, I don't think there's ever a bad time to try a new makeup product, but I do believe right now is the perfect time to restock your collection. See, experts recommend switching up your routine with the changing seasons, which means hydrating, balm-like foundations make way for featherlight skin tints, moody palettes fade as dewy pops of color take center stage, etc. Spring also symbolizes new beginnings, and in my opinion, there's no better way to welcome the warmth than uncapping a fresh bottle of tinted moisturizer or pot of rosy blush. And when those products come with impressive discounts? That feels like a spring miracle.
This all brings me to Nordstrom's Beauty Savings Event, during which you can score 15% off all skin, hair, makeup, and fragrance items from now through March 15. You better believe I'm taking full advantage of the sale magic, especially when it comes to normally spendy spring makeup favorites. In fact, when I calculated my cart, it turns out I can save a total of $215 on a handful of luxury items. I highly suggest you do the same by scrolling below.
The 17 Best Spring Makeup Products From Nordstrom's Beauty Savings Event
ARMANI beauty
Luminous Silk Natural Glow Blurring Foundation
Yves Saint Laurent
Make Me Blush Bold Blurring Powder Blush
Okay, how stunning is this powder blush?! I'd buy it for the coquette packaging alone, but the color inside is just as dreamy.
Guerlain
Meteorites Setting & Finishing Pearls of Powder
I literally gasped the first time I uncapped these highlighting pearls. The packaging makes you feel like the fanciest French lady alive, and the powder itself leaves behind the prettiest pearlescent glow. It also lasts you forever, FWIW, so I'd go ahead and grab it while it's on sale.
Prada
Pradascope Lash Lifting & Lengthening Mascara
I've had this mascara in my makeup bag ever since it debuted on Sabrina Carpenter a year ago. Let me tell you, it's a worthy staple. It bestows me with flirty, sky-high lashes (that never clump) every single time.
Prada
Blurring + Micro-Correcting Concealer With Peptide Complex
Prada's new concealer is also not to be missed, IMO. I've been testing it for a few months and am continuously floored by its impossibly lightweight, creamy consistency.
HOURGLASS
Vanish Airbrush Concealer
Okay, it's not designer, but I can't help but call out my other all-time favorite concealer. I'm due for a restock, so I'm counting my blessings that it's on sale!
Hermès
Trait D'hermès, Le Courbe-Cils Eyelash Curler
Mark my words, this will be the chicest eyelash curler I'll ever own. It also makes such a great gift for any beauty lovers in your life. (I may have to snag two!)
TOM FORD
Architecture Soft Matte Blush
This velvety, tawny-pink blush is practically begging to be worn all spring.
Westman Atelier
Face Trace Contour Stick
Westman Atelier's creamy contour stick is really worth the hype. WWW editors love it much that we even crowned it the "Best Overall" contour stick on the market.
Westman Atelier
Baby Cheeks Blush Stick
The brand's versatile blush stick is also such a winner. Celebrity makeup artist Gucci Westman certainly knows how to formulate chic, multitasking pigment.
Yves Saint Laurent
Loveshine Plumping Lip Oil Gloss
Talk about a juicy gloss-balm. I love everything about this YSL hero, from the plush, jumbo doe-foot applicator to the honey-drenched shade to, of course, the mirror-like finish.
Christian Louboutin
Glamliner Lip & Eye Contour Pencil
For a lip that's just as bold as a pair of red bottoms.
Clé de Peau Beauté
Concealer SPF 27
PAT McGRATH LABS
Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Foundation
Dame Pat McGrath's liquid foundation fuses to your skin so seamlessly that it looks like you have nothing on. It's one of the very best I've tried to this day!
Hermès
Trait D'hermès - Revitalizing Care Mascara
I normally wear brown or black mascara, but I'm itching to coat my lashes in some fun colors this spring. Burgundy is such a cool, flattering option for my blue-green eyes, so I already know this Hermès tube will become my next staple.
Valentino
Colorgraph Waterproof Gel Eyeliner Pencil
If you haven't yet tried Valentino's Colorgraph liner, please do yourself a favor and snag a pencil. It smudges like an absolute dream (perfect for lived-in smoky eyes) yet somehow lasts on my lids all day long.