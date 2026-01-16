Confirmed by Daisy Edgar-Jones, Zoë Kravitz, and Pro Stylists—8 Haircut Trends Already Shaping 2026

There’s no doubt about it—getting a new haircut is a huge deal. Whether you’ve decided to switch up your ‘do because there’s a shiny new hair trend you’re itching to try or you just experienced a canon life event (post-breakup bangs are a real thing), debuting a fresh chop feels like stepping into a different skin. But if you feel the call of a new year’s shear and don’t yet know exactly which cut you want, all you need to do is look towards the stars. (No, not space… the red carpet, of course!)
It girls everywhere, from Zoë Kravitz to Hailee Steinfeld and Daisy Edgar-Jones, are setting the standards for the coolest cuts of 2026, with a few noteworthy themes trending across the board: cool people are prioritizing short, versatile chops that are easy to style every day. “2026 is less about extreme trends and more about wearability,” New York-based celebrity hairstylist Danielle Priano tells Who What Wear. “The cuts are cleaner, more sculpted, and designed to grow out well. Instead of heavy layering or messy texture, it’s all about shape, movement, and enhancing natural features,” she explains.
Below, the eight celebrity haircuts that are inspiring us to book salon appointments in 2026.
Top 2026 Haircuts
The Bixie
Show me your biggest source of celebrity hairspo, and we’ll raise you Kravitz at any era. The Caught Stealing star broke the internet when she debuted a bixie at the 2025 Academy Museum Gala in L.A., complete with a smattering of wispy, wavy bangs and baby curls at the nape of her neck. Bixie cuts, or crossovers between pixies and bobs, are a hybrid between the short, androgynous style we’ve seen on the likes of Teyana Taylor and the bobs we associate with Gigi Hadid, Kelly Rowland, and so many more. If you want to go short, but aren’t yet ready to commit to a mullet or pixie, this in-betweener is the best (and most modern) way to go in 2026.
Rounded Lob
Bobs comes with many shapes, sizes, and names (the king of these catchy monikers, Dimitris Giannetos, previously told WWW that he needs “to write a book with all [his] names”), but the one we can confirm will stick with us into the new year is the rounded lob. Popularized by stars like Steinfeld and Selena Gomez, to name a few, editorial hairstylist Matthew Curtis is calling this bouncy, long bob trend now.
“2026 haircuts are about repeatability and retention,” says Curtis. “Rounded lobs continue to perform strongly because they offer versatility across age groups and styling preferences,” he adds. The stylist explains that the style’s utilization of internal layering preserves “longevity between appointments,” allowing you to go longer without touchups.
Yet another short style making waves this year is what stylists call the “modern mullet”—a smoother, more polished take on the androgynous ‘80s style. “The modern mullet remains relevant but has softened to increase its commercial appeal, moving from niche trend to broader adoption,” says Curtis. Case in point: Taylor Hill’s short, cool-girl style. The model wears her wavy strands in soft, smooth curls across her forehead and at the nape of her neck, with the style shorn in closer at the ears to form the mullet silhouette.
Celebrity hairstylist Lacy Redway expects aged-up versions of the hair trends that dominated 2025 to trickle into the new year. “I think we will continue to see them expressed in shorter lengths and in new, interesting textures, bringing them into a modern space and allowing for more self-expression,” she explains. “We aren't afraid of products and are willing to let them assist us in achieving our desired looks.” Hence, the recommendations below.
Sculpted Bob
We understand bob fatigue—Prada bobs, French bobs, and crinkle cut bobs can all start to blend together when you look at them for too long. But Redway confirms that “bobs are not going anywhere” in 2026, especially when it concerns the sculpted kind. “They can stand the test of time because they are chic and classic,” she explains.
Take, for instance, Tyla’s sharply flipped bob, which upends in a sharp flick at the jawline and is accentuated by peekaboo micro braids. Her perfectly coiffed style is one worth banking for the dressier events in your calendar this year.
Curtain Bangs
This may not come as a surprise, but curtain bangs are here to stay in 2026. Though iterations of these ‘60s-inspired bangs have been trending for decades, we see a more substantial bang fused with traditional curtain layers this year, à la Edgar-Jones’s swooping style.
Curtis attests that as long as we’re seeing this style on celebrities, clients will be asking for it in salons—and for good reason. “Curtain bangs continue to drive bookings, but are now designed to integrate seamlessly into the haircut, improving grow-out and reducing maintenance friction for clients,” the hairstylist explains. This blended cut makes for easy styling and is a great gateway style before trying other trendy bangs.
Fringe-y Pixie
If you’ve ever thought about going short—and we mean pixie short—the style set agree that 2026 is the year to go for it. Priano predicts that soft pixies with longer fringe, much like Delilah Belle Hamlin’s piecey cut (which is rumored to be inspired by her mother, Lisa Rinna’s, signature style), will take center stage this year.
Though this cut is still undeniably short, you’re encouraged to play with length around the perimeter of the face for the “feminine, versatile” look that Priano loves. Plus, she points out that this extra fringe makes it easier to style in your day-to-day.
