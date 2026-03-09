Blue Nails Are Trending—19 Eye-Catching French Tip Ideas to Try ASAP

For the last two years, French manicures have remained a constant trend in the beauty space. But if you've been paying close attention, you may have noticed that it has also been revamped a few times. We've seen jelly, butter yellow, and micro tips (to name a few). Now, this classic is getting a colorful makeover just in time for spring and summer. Enter: blue French manicures.
Maximalist nails are everywhere, and I can totally see why there’s a desire to take something historically minimalistic, like a classic French manicure, and give it the same kind of bold energy. Blue nails are eye-catching and truly bring a fun pop of color into the mix that you don’t see often. However, with so many different shades of blue to choose from, you can keep it as reserved or as vibrant as you'd like.
If you're in need of some ideas, don't stress. Check out our list of 19 blue French manicure nail ideas to try this spring or summer below.
Article continues below
Blue Swirls
These bold swirl tips are a no-brainer if you don't want to settle for just one shade of blue.
Micro Tips
Micro tips are still very much in. These multi-color ones are proof.
Slanted Tips
Forget your typical French tips. These slanted ones create a truly edgy look.
Rounded Tips
These rounded tips create an elongated appearance that's super elegant.
Amalfi-Inspired
Heading on a European getaway? These lemon nails scream Amalfi Coast.
Easter Nails
Take a close look at these nails, and you'll find everything from butterflies to detailed flowers.
Little Embossed Flowers
Adding texture to a simple blue mani can elevate the look. These blue flowers paired with a pink base create a playful charm.
Butterfly Tips
If butterflies are your spring obsession, consider this a must-try.
Subtle Royalty
The navy blue is stunning on its own, but adding a touch of gold makes it even more eye-catching.
Heart Tips
These baby blue tips are the perfect match for any lover girl at heart. No pun intended!
Retro-Printed Tips
If you love anime, these trendy tips are a chic yet subtle way to show your appreciation.
Van Gogh Nails
I can't promise your nail tech will love this not-so-subtle design request, but I can promise that you'll love the outcome of this recreation of Starry Night by Van Gogh.
Double French
Why pick just one color for your manicure when you can use two?
Croc Tips
Another option for those who like texture are these croc-inspired scale tips.
Aquarius Nails
Who said you can only rep your zodiac sign during your season? These Deco Beauty nails contain small nods to all things Aquarius that can be worn any time.
Ocean Tips
If you plan on spending most of your summer days at the beach, consider trying these wavy, ocean blue nails.
Blue Chrome
These chrome nails were originally created as a winter look, but the stunning aqua color feels so summer.
Reverse French
If you're looking to mix up your mani without using too many colors, try an alternating reverse French with your two favorite shades of blue.
Floral Tips
Rather than trying to squeeze small flowers into the nail tips, try something more impactful by incorporating larger blue flowers to accent the white.
Blue Polishes We Love
Gucci
Glossy Nail Polish - 716 Lucy Baby Blue
Shop all essie
Essie Salon-Quality Vegan Nail Polish - Butler Please
OPI
Nail Lacquer Nail Polish, Blues/greens - Rich Girls & Po-Boys