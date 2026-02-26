From Long Layers to Polished Mullets—Experts Weigh In on the Most Flattering Haircuts for Oval Face Shapes

Allow me to start by saying that you should always feel free to choose the haircut that makes you feel your best—personal preference always trumps styling "rules" or popular trends. That said, if you do find yourself in a bit of a slump, a few factors can help nudge you toward your best crop. First up: the level of maintenance. Not jazzed about heading to the salon every four to six weeks for a trim? You probably shouldn't commit to bangs or a bob, as both require pretty regular upkeep. Hair type also plays a significant role. For instance, those with curls might not want to opt for blunt, razor-sharp cuts, as these can appear a bit boxy; rather, stylists recommend layered chops that lean into your natural strand pattern.
Finally, it's important to consider your face shape, as strands can have a huge impact in facial balancing. Oval face shapes tend to have balanced forehead-to-jaw ratios already ("Nothing overly angular or dominant," celebrity hairstylist Nick Stenson notes, which means they can pull off most hairstyles with ease), but a few haircutting tweaks can accentuate the features even further. Below, discover eight looks that suit oval-shaped faces best, complete with celebrity references and expert styling tips.
The 8 Best Haircuts for Oval Face Shapes
Long Layers
"For longer lengths, I usually recommend adding layers instead of keeping everything one length. A heavy, one length cut can sometimes drag the face down visually," shares professional hairstylist Carla Zuniga, senior stylist at Benjamin Salon. "Layers that start around the cheekbone and move downward help open the face up and highlight your features." Stenson agrees, adding that soft, face-framing layers can enhance movement while maintaining the natural balance of an oval face shape. "It’s a very versatile length that works well whether someone prefers sleek styling or soft waves," he shares.
When styling, Zuniga recommends directing the hair away from the face (like you might a set of curtain bangs), so those layers can better highlight your bone structure. "[It] keeps everything feeling lifted and fresh," she adds.
Textured Pixie
On the short-hair side of the spectrum, both Zuniga and Stenson are quick to call out textured crops. "They highlight the cheekbones and create natural symmetry without overwhelming the face," Stenson says, citing Rihanna as the perfect muse. "She often experiments with everything from pixies to long waves, and her balanced proportions carry each look beautifully. Her styles work well because oval faces naturally support both strong structure and soft movement."
You could tweak your pixie with some side-swept pieces or even commit to a grown-out version—just make sure you avoid too much height on top. "You don’t want to accidentally elongate the face," Stenson warns.
Curtain Bangs
Thinking of getting bangs this year? Great news: "Oval faces are the most bang-friendly face shapes," Stenson declares, adding that fringe is a great choice for those who want a change without losing length. The type you choose will ultimately depend on your hair texture and commitment level, but when it comes to oval-shaped faces, "curtain bangs are one of my favorites because they frame the face and add softness," Stenson shares. That quintessential "triangle" part is super flattering for oval faces, as it highlights their natural symmetry.
Blunt Bangs
"Even blunt bangs can look amazing thanks to that natural symmetry," Stenson adds. Oval face shapes are slightly longer than they are wide, so a straight-across style (think Dakota Johnson's, my number one bang inspo) can balance the features by shortening the forehead a tad. "The only thing to watch is weight," Zuniga caveats. "If the bangs are too heavy or dense, they can visually shorten the face. Adding softness and texture keeps everything balanced."
French Bob
According to Zuniga, bobs of all kinds—including French bobs, chin-skimming blunt bobs, and softly layered bobs—are great options for oval-shaped faces, as they effortlessly frame the cheekbones and jawline. The former deserves a bit more attention, however, as it typically includes a set of wispy fringe (which, as discussed, is practically made for oval faces).
Modern Mullet
"Mid-length cuts are just as versatile," Zuniga adds. "Shags (with or without fringe or curtain bangs), lobs with or without bangs, and even a modern mullet can all work really well." What's a modern mullet, you ask? It's still "business in the front, party in the back," but with a slightly smoother finish, like you see on Greta Lee above. “The modern mullet remains relevant but has softened to increase its commercial appeal, moving from niche trend to broader adoption,” editorial hairstylist Matthew Curtis says of the 2026 hair trend.
Center Parts
According to Stenson, a center part looks right at home on an oval-shaped face. See, the name of the game is emphasizing symmetry, and a simple center part will always create a nice balance. We especially love it paired with the micro goddess braids on Zoë Kravitz here, her style loose and flowing down her back.
Face-Framing Waves
Soft waves also highlight the natural balance of oval-shaped features, says Stenson, especially if you add a few extra bends to the face-framing pieces. "Adding a bit of width through texture at the sides can be especially flattering if the face runs slightly longer," he adds.
Shop Styling Products for These Looks
Nulastin
NuProtect Leave-In Primer
A leave-in styler that locks in moisture, detangles, reduces breakage, increases shine, and protects against heat. Truly, what more could you ask for?
Nick Stenson Beauty
Texture Finishing Spray
Stenson's own finishing spray adds buildable volume for your strands without weighing them down—great for adding width for those aforementioned center-part waves.
PATTERN
Strong Hold Gel
No matter which haircut you choose, Pattern's nourishing gel is perfect for defining curls or slicking down edges. Despite its strong-hold formula, there's no post-styling crunch whatsoever—a total win.
Emi Jay
Popstar Clips Set
Hair-setting clips are a godsend for those with curtain bangs. Simply secure the strands in place exactly how you like them. Then leave them be until your hair completely air-dries. These clips from Emi Jay are so cute, though, that you might want to wear them out all day. You do you!
LolaVie
Sculpting Paste
Whether you have a bob, bangs, or a pixie, a sculpting paste like this is key for enhancing effortless, piecey texture.
Chris McMillan
The Hair Styling Balm
This multitasking hair balm is bound to become your styling staple. You can use it on damp hair to define strands, post-blowout for that "day-two" texture, or on dry strands to immediately smooth frizz.
Jamie Schneider is Who What Wear’s senior beauty editor based in New York City. With over seven years in the industry, she specializes in trend forecasting, covering everything from innovative fragrance launches to need-to-know makeup tutorials to celebrity profiles. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English before moving to NYC, and her work has appeared in MindBodyGreen, Coveteur, and more. When she’s not writing or testing the latest beauty finds, Jamie loves scouting antique homewares, and she’s always down for a park picnic in Brooklyn.