The Golden Globes Brought Red-Carpet Beauty Back, Baby—The Celeb Looks that Epitomize Elegance

It's time, people! The 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards are finally here. It's the first award show of the season, and arguably, it's the most exciting. Why? It's simple. From a micro-perspective, it sets the standard for every award show that follows it (including The Grammys, the SAG awards, and finally, the Oscars, in quick succession). From a macro-perspective, it sets the standard for the biggest beauty trends of the entire year.

Yep, we're about to see celebs like Ariana Grande, Tessa Thompson, Elle Fanning, Jennifer Lawrence, and more, demonstrate the very trends that will dominate 2026. So, without further ado, keep scrolling to see the best, most elegant beauty looks of the night. These beauty looks absolutely epitomize glamour and elegance.

Laufey at the Golden Globes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Laufey's certainly got the memo about romantic, retro hairstyles. Her shiny-sleek ponytail is proof that vintage hairstyles are *it* for 2026.

Brittany Snow at the Golden Globes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Brittany Snow's lush lashes, rosy lips, and "champagne blonde" hair color are a sophisticated red-carpet formula.

Priyanka Chopra at the Golden Globes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Priyanka Chopra's feathered, layers have so much body and dimension.

Li Jun Li at the golden globes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Li Jun Li's stunning Golden Globes look is centered around three key elements: A) a bright pop of perfect red lipstick, B) fluttery lashes, and C) a wash of sheer pink blush to pull it all together.

Lisa at the golden globes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lisa proves glass skin and glossy lips won't go away in 2026.

Olandria Carthen at the golden globes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

After years of seeing so many minimalist red-carpet makeup looks, Olandria Carthen's full-glam look is especially striking.

