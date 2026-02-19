So You're Thinking of Getting Bangs—Experts Sound Off on Every Type to Know and Which Will Suit You Best

Whether you’re tempted by Dakota Johnson’s signature fringe and glassy length or craving a new look after a particularly painful breakup (we’ve all been there), bangs are a classic cut that should be on your radar right now. Not just because it seems like every cool person is rocking them this year—Zoë Kravitz, Suki Waterhouse, Lily Allen… and that’s just off the top of my head—but because bangs are timeless, and have been in fashion consistently since the early 19th century, evolving with the ebb and flow of modern hair trends.
“Bangs have this transformative quality—they immediately frame the face and create emotion,” celebrity hairstylist Adir Abergel tells Who What Wear. “There’s something incredibly intimate about them too, like they tell a story without saying a word.” He points out that bangs are just as much of a beauty signature as they are a fashion statement. “In the cooler months, they work well with layered textures like scarves, hats, or even a hoodie,” he adds. “It’s softness and structure at once.”
If you’re unsure which style to request when you plant yourself in your hairstylist’s chair, you’re in luck. Three celebrity hairstylists sounded off on the top bangs styles today, which frame your face shape best (spoiler alert: whichever feels best for you), and how to care for your fringe once it’s snipped. Keep reading for the full glossary.
Types of Bangs
Curtain Bangs
If you’re looking to cut starter bangs, there’s no more frequently recommended style than curtain bangs. Categorized by its face-framing, typically longer fringes that rival layers, these bangs part in the center or side of the forehead and sweep to the sides of the face. “Curtain bangs remain the number one option people ask for,” muses celebrity hairstylist Clayton Hawkins. “It’s pretty universally flattering and not too much of a commitment.”
Celebrity hairstylist Jackie Seabrooke also vouches for this style for indecisive bang-lovers due to its universally flattering silhouette. “Curtain bangs are the most versatile and suit many face shapes… because [they are] center-part focused and tailored to frame the eyes and cheekbones,” she explains. This way, you can experiment with different lengths to see which variation feels right to you.
Bardot Bangs
For something a bit fuller and bolder, give Bardot bangs a shot. Popularized by the '60s French movie star Brigitte Bardot, this swooping, full-fringe style has since been spotted on the likes of Nicole Kidman, Demi Moore, and Sabrina Carpenter, to name a few. Recently sported by Kidman, one of Abergel's starry clientele, this style reinterprets Bardot's influential, thick fringe through a modern lens.
"These bangs leaned into an effortless, early '70s French vibe," he explains. According to Abergel, the modern-day take on this style is wispier, evoking a look that is "delicate but intentional." "I love the soft texture, lived-in movement, and iconic French-girl nonchalance of this look," he adds.
Wispy Bangs
One of the most-requested styles nowadays—if not the curtain bang—is wispy fringe, or what Abergel affectionately calls "Birkin bangs" after Jane Birkin's iconic shear. Seabrooke describes this feathered style as "peekaboo, barely-there strands," and shouts out this cut as a great way to test out bangs before committing to the bit. Take Lisa Manoban's silky style, which flutters across her forehead lightly and works whether straight, wavy, or curly.
"They have that signature softness and [an] undone quality that never goes out of style," muses Abergel. "The middle is subtly shorter, giving that openness to the eyes, while the sides flow into the cut for a more undone, natural feel," he describes. Much like curtain bangs, this style is wonderful for someone seeking versatility. Take Camila Cabello's fringe, for instance, as she often oscillates between her natural texture and blow-dried strands with ease—which Abergel says is the whole point.
"As the weather warms, fringe should feel flexible—something you can wear forward with attitude or effortlessly push aside as the season heats up." If you're looking for a benchmark between full fringe and curtain bangs, this is your style.
Curly Bangs
Bangs are a commitment, no doubt—which is why your selected style should work with your hair type. Luckily, bangs aren't sequestered to one specific kind, and curly hair types are a smash with feathery fringe. Take Zendaya's cascading spiral shear, dusting her brows and adding dimension to her long style.
Carpenter's signature curtain bangs are often worn in her natural curly style, which gives her fringe a whole new life, and breakout star Odessa A'zion mesmerized us with her bendy fringe at the 2026 Critics Choice Awards. Seabrooke describes this type of bangs as a standout because it "plays into natural curl patterns and waves," offering more versatility and less hair damage due to infrequent use of heat. The trick here is to utilize curl cream for that extra boost of hydration, to tame frizz, and offer style-preserving hold.
Blunt Bangs
If you're ready to approach bangs head-on, you'll want to ask your stylist for a blunt cut. Not only is this style classic and sharp, but it's getting an ever-so-slight facelift in 2026. "Gen Z alternative girls are loving a choppy little blunt bang," says Hawkins. Take, for example, Megan Thee Stallion's ultra-sharp, sleek fringe—clipped just below the brows and styled pin-straight,
For something a bit more lived-in, reference Lily Allen's signature, thick bangs. "These are romantically cut to fall effortlessly straight across the eyebrows," explains Seabrooke. Allen's style includes the full, blunt style that Megan donned, just with a choppier trim. However, because this fringe style is so full, it's easy to mold them in different shapes should you choose. Muss them up with a bit of texturizing spray to get a shaggier look, or kiss them with a touch of styling oil for a sleek look. It's easy to achieve different variants with the right tools and products.
Micro Bangs
Behold, the baby bang: one of 2026's hottest hair trends yet. Kravitz is one of the latest celebs to grab my attention with her curly, forehead-dusting fringe, which looks extra chic in the side-swept style she wore at the 2025 Academy Museum Gala. Seabrooke calls this "bold, ultra-short fringe" a definite fashion statement, being slightly unconventional and considered a bit more high fashion than longer styles.
"Going into spring, I’m drawn to bangs that feel light and intentional… Like the one we just created on Kristen Stewart," says Abergel of trendy micro bangs. Stewart's iteration—a choppier, piece-y shear—speaks to the star's rugged, yet refined style and takes a wispier approach than Kravitz's. For something that feels fresh, modern, and sure to impress the style set, micro bangs are the ones to try.
Side Bangs
What Hawkins calls "the biggest surprise" is the imminent return of the side bang. "The millennial side bang swoop resurgence is on the horizon," he indulges, spotlighting a recent iteration he crafted on Kiernen Shipka. "It kind of tore," he laughs. Marked by the early aughts (and often paired with choppy layers and stripey highlights—a sign of the times), this style is returning with an elevated, fashionable vengeance. Even Rihanna wore it, which means we need to be writing this down.
Seabrooke labels this style as another one to try if you're looking for room to play instead of a set style. "Side-swept bangs are really versatile because they can be styled with a middle part or a side part, which is really flexible if you like to wear your hair different ways," she explains. However, Hawkins warns that you'll need a healthy amount of hair spray to make this look last. "I used tons of Sexy Hair Spray and Play to lock it into place just like I did back when I was a teenager doing hair in the MySpace days," he recalls from Shipka's styling session.
How to Choose the Right Bangs for Your Face Shape
Let me start by saying that there is no right or wrong style of bangs for your face shape—there’s just personal preference. “Just do you and cut your hair in a way that makes you feel hot!” quips Hawkins. However, if you feel lost and want somewhat of a guidebook to follow when preparing for your next appointment, Abergel has a few tips.
“Before suggesting a bang, I always begin by pulling all the hair back and allowing the face to fully reveal itself,” says Abergel. “I look for the widest point—whether it’s the forehead, the cheekbones, or the jaw—and then observe the quality of the jawline: is it soft or angular? These details guide me in understanding the architecture of the face, helping me determine whether I’m working with a square, round, oval, or heart shape.” After this step, Abergel can determine if the bang becomes a “thoughtful extension of the face, not just a haircut.”
How to Care for Bangs
Use dry shampoo: Hawkins calls dry shampoo a bang-haver's best friend. "I’m obsessed with Sexy Hair’s Volumizing Dry Shampoo because it dosen't leave a cast and [will] keep your fringe from getting greasy," he recommends.
Get flat clips: These kinds of clips are great for keeping your hair in place while you get ready to work against your hairline and any cowlicks. "Flat clips are gonna be a savior when trying to 'train' your hair to do what you want," Hawkins adds.
Start with primer: Bangs can get easily damaged from excessive heat, so be sure to use a protective primer. Abergel recommends Virtue's Hair Volumizing Primer, which smooths and protects your strands from heat. "Then direct a blow dryer at the roots on low heat and low speed," he adds. "Use a round brush [to] smooth out that texture."
Set with velcro rollers: "Depending on your texture, I’m not mad at a velcro roller," says Hawkins. Abergel also recommends these heatless tools, which he uses as a final step after blow-drying. "Once [the bangs] are fully dry, set them with a velcro roller away from the face for a minimum of five minutes," he instructs. "This allows for the cuticle to cool off and sets the style in place."
How often should you trim your bangs?
On average, Abergel recommends getting a light trim every two weeks to maintain your style. But if you have a relatively uncomplicated cut (and a steady hand), Clayton recommends learning how to keep up your length at home. "If you have straight-across bangs that graze your brows, I would invest in a decent pair of scissors (don’t spend more then $60, but don’t spend less than $30), attend a few classes at YouTube University, and teach yourself how to point cut your bangs so you’re not in the salon every ten days," Hawkins half-jokes, half-advises. You can also follow this step-by-step guide, created with a celebrity hairstylist during the stay-at-home COVID-19 lockdown.
