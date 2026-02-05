Sorry, I Never Wear These Jeans With Flats—These 5 Denim-and-Shoe Pairings Are More On-Trend

If you were to name a few pieces that are true staples in your wardrobe, there's a strong chance jeans and flats would make the cut. They certainly would for Los Angeles–based stylist and content creator Jen Andrews-Cater, who is behind @jenknowsbestblog. "Flats are having a major main character moment again, and honestly? Our feet deserve it. The key to making flats look polished, not frumpy, always comes down to proportions, especially with denim," she said.
Below, you'll find five flat-shoe trends Andrews-Cater is wearing in 2026 along with the specific denim styles she's pairing with them to look chic. She also noted the dated jeans she wouldn't wear with the flats in question. Of course, remember that you should always wear whatever you love and what makes you feel the most comfortable. There are also shopping recommendations if you're interested in adding a new pair of jeans or flats to your closet.
The Best Flats to Wear With Jeans, According to Jen Andrews-Cater
Loafers
The vibe: polished and quietly powerful
Loafers instantly add structure to an outfit, which is why they pair best with denim that feels equally intentional.
Best jeans to wear with loafers:
Straight-leg jeans: A classic, full-length straight leg that just grazes the top of the loafers looks timeless and tailored.
Ankle-length kick-flare jeans: That slight flare balances the weight of loafers and shows just enough ankle.
Cuffed vintage jeans: A small cuff gives that effortless, "styled, not trying" energy.
Avoid super-skinny jeans. They can make loafers feel heavy and dated.
BLACK SUEDE STUDIO
Darlyn Leather Mocassins
Levi's
Ribcage Full Length Jeans
Tony Bianco
Gatsby Black Venice
Jemina Denim
Cuffed Wide Leg Jeans
Jenni Kayne
Leather Dylan Loafers
High-Vamp Ballet Flats
The vibe: French, refined, subtly romantic
High-vamp ballet flats (the ones that cover more of the top of your foot) feel more modern and less "dance recital," which makes them surprisingly versatile.
Best jeans to wear with ballet flats:
Ankle-length straight jeans: A clean ankle crop keeps the look light and balanced.
Slim-straight or cigarette jeans: They're tailored, not tight, through the leg for that "Audrey Hepburn meets 2026" silhouette.
Full-length wide-leg jeans: The contrast of delicate flats and dramatic denim makes for a fashion-editor formula.
Avoid heavy stacking at the ankle. It visually shortens the leg with flat shoes.
The Row
Stella Leather Ballet Flats
Citizens of Humanity
Blaine High Waist Ankle Straight Leg Jeans
LE MONDE BERYL
Luna Crinkled-Leather Ballet Flats
AGOLDE
'90s Pinch Waist High Waist Straight Leg Jeans
Madewell
The Mylie Ballet Flats
Flat Mules
The vibe: effortless, chic, "I just threw this on" (but you didn't)
Flat mules show a bit of heel, which automatically adds lightness. Fashion people love denim that feels relaxed but not sloppy.
Best jeans to wear with flat mules:
Relaxed straight-leg jeans: The slight slouch with open-back shoes is cool without trying.
Cropped wide-leg jeans: A little ankle keeps proportions fresh.
Raw-hem jeans: The undone edge plays perfectly with the ease of mules.
Avoid ultra-long hems that drag. They hide the shoes and kill the point.
Margaux
The Clara
Gap
Low Rise '90s Loose Jeans
Toteme
Frayed Satin Lounge Slippers
Alex Mill
The Bev Relaxed Jeans
BLACK SUEDE STUDIO
Puffy Knot Slide Sandals
Clogs
The vibe: artsy, cozy, low-key cool
Clogs have weight and presence, so they need denim that can visually hold its own.
Best jeans to wear with clogs:
Full-length wide-leg or flared jeans: The volume balances the chunkiness of the clogs.
Straight-leg jeans with structure: Think thicker denim, not thin jegging fabric.
Ankle-grazing flared jeans: That little kick at the hem mirrors the rounded shape of the clogs.
Avoid super-fitted skinny jeans. They exaggerate the bulk of the shoes.
THE ROW
Hudson Suede Mules
Bayeas
High Waist Straight Leg Jeans
Everlane
Suede Clogs
Icon Denim
Woman Jeans
Banana Republic
Leather Essential Clogs
Pointed or Almond-Toe Flats (Including Slingbacks)
The vibe: sleek, elongating, quietly sexy
These are the flats that do the most leg-lengthening work. The pointed or soft almond toe creates a longer line, which means you can play with more relaxed denim.
The best jeans to wear with almond-toe flats:
Full-length straight jeans: A slight break over the foot creates that long, lean line.
Baggy or relaxed jeans: The sharp toe balances the slouch and keeps the outfit from looking sloppy.
Cropped, flared jeans: The shape of this style and the pointed toe are perfect.
Avoid overly cropped skinnies. They can make proportions feel top-heavy.
Sézane
Bertille Ballerinas
ANINE BING
Fritz Jean in Baltic Blue
aeyde
Nappa Leather Flats
Dl1961
Kaylen Soft Curve High Rise Jeans
Khaite
Celia Flats
Tips for Styling Jeans + Flats
The Big Takeaways
When styling flats with denim, it's all about balance:
Sleek shoes can handle looser denim.
Chunky shoes need structure or volume in the jeans.
Delicate shoes work best when the hemline feels intentional.