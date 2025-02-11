Lisa’s Milky Gold Manicure Is Just What My Spring Mood Board Needed
Metallics are certainly having a moment in the beauty space (read: chrome-inspired everything), but leave it to Blackpink's Lisa to breathe new life into the cool-girl trend. Just last night, the star arrived at the L.A. premiere of the highly-anticipated season three of The White Lotus donning a custom Miss Sohee gown, which featured crystal and pearl embellishments and a white-to-yellow ombre effect. Her ensemble is nothing short of jaw-dropping (inspired by a lotus flower, of course!), although I couldn't help but notice her gilded manicure, which had a similar gradient finish.
A major fan of gold manis myself—they scream glamour!—I didn't think they could look even more elegant—but then I saw Lisa's milky take. Keep scrolling for a close-up look and all the details you need for your spring mood board.
As you can see from the photo above, Lisa's polish is rich gold towards the cuticles then gradually melts into a milky-white confection at the tips. This combination is at once striking and timeless; semi-sheer manis are always classic, while the touch of gold makes it look even more elevated. As editorial manicurist Jin Soon Choi, founder of JinSoon, once told WWW about gilded polish, "Gold has the power to transform a simple manicure into something truly special and edgy."
It's also very seasonally versatile, despite the shade's popularity in holiday nail art. "The key lies in clever color combinations," Choi tells us. "For instance, nude and gold create a timeless sophistication, while pastel and gold evoke springtime freshness." Lisa's gradient gold and white tips teeter towards the former, especially given their elegant, almond shape. "Long almond or oval shapes give a Hollywood glam look," agrees Choi. I can think of no better design for the singer as she marks her acting debut!
Below, browse a curated list of polishes to replicate Lisa's milky gold mani. (I'd start with one coat of gold lacquer, then layer a semi-sheer white on top to marry the two hues and achieve a gradient effect.) You could technically recreate the same look with pewter or chrome if you please, but I say go for gold—it's forever timeless.
The Best Gold and Milky Polishes to Shop Right Now
Gold nail polish always looks expensive. But a Chanel gold nail polish? That's peak luxury.
No, I'm still not over the Wicked movie. I'll be glossing my nails in this shimmering, Oz-inspired lacquer, thank you very much.
This gilded hue by Essie will never steer you wrong. It's a classic.
This lacquer dries down in just 60 seconds, so it's great for layered nail looks like Lisa's. Just move quickly with your milky topper to achieve that ombre effect!
This Essie shade is perfect for gradient nail looks. It has a jelly finish, so it's easy to layer.
This super-sheer number is super buildable. Just one coat will make your nails gleam, but two or three achieves the perfect milky-white finish.
This milky shade reads slightly more pink than Lisa's mani, but I couldn't resist including it here. It's so elegant. (Selena Gomez would agree!)
This sheer polish has a subtle pearlescent finish, in case you're craving even more shimmer.
Jamie Schneider is Who What Wear’s senior beauty editor based in New York City. With over seven years in the industry, she specializes in trend forecasting, covering everything from innovative fragrance launches to need-to-know makeup tutorials to celebrity profiles. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English before moving to NYC, and her work has appeared in MindBodyGreen, Coveteur, and more. When she’s not writing or testing the latest beauty finds, Jamie loves scouting vintage boutiques and reading thrillers, and she’s always down for a park picnic in Brooklyn.
