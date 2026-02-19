If You Only Buy One Light Spring Jacket, This Is the Trend It Should Be

This is the next It item for spring.

By
published
in Features
Women wearing high collar spring jackets
(Image credit: @aimeesong; @hoskelsa; @nlmarilyn)

We’re so close to spring that I can feel it. In the meantime, as I wait for the snow outside to melt, I’ve been scrolling through Instagram, noticing a jacket trend that all the It girls are wearing. Influencers everywhere are wearing funnel-neck jackets that are lightweight and effortlessly chic with their outfits. They’re dressing up otherwise plain outfits with these high-collar jackets that billow out similarly to a bomber jacket.

This trend isn’t new, as many fashion people have been wearing the funnel-neck style in leather over more layers, but as it begins to warm up, sporty nylon and cropped trench coat versions are gaining popularity for spring. Funnel-neck jackets were already a major trend last year during the fall, and it’s clear the trend isn’t going anywhere as we enter spring. I wouldn’t be surprised if it became the next It item of the season.

Keep scrolling for funnel-neck jacket style tips, and shop the trend before it’s too late.

A woman wearing a black leather high collar jacket and black pants

(Image credit: @aimeesong)

Style Tip: Add texture to a plain outfit by wearing a high-collar jacket in leather.

a woman wearing a black high collar jacket, white wide-leg pants, and black mule sandals

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Style Tip: To add more excitement to your outfit, try wearing a pair of wide-leg trousers to be the focal point of your outfit.

A woman wearing a plaid white and blue high collar jacket

(Image credit: @rubylyn_)

Style Tip: If you're a bold dresser, try a fun print or bright colored jacket.

a woman wearing a black jacket, white pants, white flats, and a black shoulder bag

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

Style Tip: If your jacket is a dark hue, add a pair of white pants and flats for a spring twist.

a woman wearing a brown leather jacket, brown pants, and cheetah print bag

(Image credit: @hoskelsa)

Style Tip: Go for a full monochromatic look and add one pop of color or a print.

A woman wearing a black leather high collar jacket, black skirt, and heels

(Image credit: @alyssainthecity)

Style Tip: If you're not feeling pants with your jacket, try layering tights under your skirt if it's chilly outside.