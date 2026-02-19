If You Only Buy One Light Spring Jacket, This Is the Trend It Should Be

We’re so close to spring that I can feel it. In the meantime, as I wait for the snow outside to melt, I’ve been scrolling through Instagram, noticing a jacket trend that all the It girls are wearing. Influencers everywhere are wearing funnel-neck jackets that are lightweight and effortlessly chic with their outfits. They’re dressing up otherwise plain outfits with these high-collar jackets that billow out similarly to a bomber jacket.
This trend isn’t new, as many fashion people have been wearing the funnel-neck style in leather over more layers, but as it begins to warm up, sporty nylon and cropped trench coat versions are gaining popularity for spring. Funnel-neck jackets were already a major trend last year during the fall, and it’s clear the trend isn’t going anywhere as we enter spring. I wouldn’t be surprised if it became the next It item of the season.
Keep scrolling for funnel-neck jacket style tips, and shop the trend before it’s too late.
Style Tip: Add texture to a plain outfit by wearing a high-collar jacket in leather.
Style Tip: To add more excitement to your outfit, try wearing a pair of wide-leg trousers to be the focal point of your outfit.
Style Tip: If you're a bold dresser, try a fun print or bright colored jacket.
Style Tip: If your jacket is a dark hue, add a pair of white pants and flats for a spring twist.
Style Tip: Go for a full monochromatic look and add one pop of color or a print.
Style Tip: If you're not feeling pants with your jacket, try layering tights under your skirt if it's chilly outside.