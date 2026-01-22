According to Nail Artists, These Go-With-Everything Pedicure Colors Will Be in High-Demand This Year

Nothing in this world makes me feel more put together than a shiny-new pedicure. As someone constantly bobbing and weaving through NYC foot traffic (oftentimes in heels, mind you!), my toes experience quite a bit of wear and tear on a weekly basis. To mitigate the inevitable ingrowns and calluses (apologies for the visual), I like to treat myself to a pedicure once a month to give them some much-needed TLC—and test out a chic polish trend, while I'm at it. Beauty journalism meets self-indulgent pampering.
With the new year barely underway, I decided to prepare for my next appointment by consulting top nail artists for their 2026 polish predictions. "Pedicures feel more intentional now," celebrity manicurist Brittney Boyce tells me about the most popular hues. "It’s less about playing it safe and more about choosing something clean, cool, and confident, even if it’s still neutral." Below, find nine pedicure colors that fit the bill.
Silver Chrome
"For pedicures, I always prefer neutrals, but not basic," Boyce shares, adding that her go-to colors are black, white, milky-pink and silver chrome—the latter being her current favorite. "It’s edgy, modern, and still reads neutral," she notes. It's also pretty versatile, as you can feel free to add a subtle wash of chrome, like the pearlescent pedi from London-based pedicurist Milly Mason above, or really commit to the cool-girl look with a metallic, mirror-like shine. Each is an eye-catching choice for a year-round pedi. As Boyce confirms, "It doesn’t feel seasonal; it just feels cool."
Milky White
When it comes to classic neutrals, L.A.-based nail artist and aesthetician Lori Banks is a fan of creamy, milky whites. "Milky-white pedicures are also having a moment," she shares, noting that a cloudy lacquer "feels elevated and clean rather than stark white." That's not to say a snow-white shade is out of the zeitgeist entirely ("It’s clean, neutral and matches anyone!" Banks reassures), but there's something about a foggy pedi that feels more modern and fresh.
Intense Black
Pretty polarizing! See, some find jet-black nails edgy and cool, while others would rather capture the mood with an "almost black" espresso or vampy purple. But according to Boyce and Banks, we can expect more of the style set to hop over to inky territory, especially when it comes to high-shine pedicures. "ILNP Ink was the most surprising," Banks says of the year's most popular shades. "While black polish is nothing new, this shade feels entirely different with its ultra-glossy, almost black-patent-leather finish."
It also surprisingly works year-round, despite its popularity spiking in the colder months. Trust, an onyx pedi will always look timeless and cool. "I’ll still be doing black [in spring and summer]," adds Boyce.
Dark Academia
For those who just can't commit to pitch-black, feel free to gloss your toes with another moody, mysterious shade—sparkling merlot, forest green, deep brown, or anything that evokes an elite, gothic aesthetic. "We are definitely seeing that dark academia trend still at play with more vampy shades," confirms Banks. It's more of an overarching trend than a callout to a specific color, but you can't go wrong with a sophisticated burgundy, just like luxury manicurist Corrinna Bianca in the photo above.