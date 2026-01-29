From Romantic Waves to Classic Chignons—the 10 Most Elegant Wedding Hairstyles to Ever Exist

A download of expert-backed bridal looks.

Jamie Schneider's avatar
By
published
in Features
Photo collage of celebrities wearing the most elegant wedding hairstyles
(Image credit: Getty Images; Lionel Hahn; Mike Coppola; Arnold Jerocki; @rosiehw; @dimitrishair)
Jump to category:

Would you believe me if I said that deciding on a bridal hairstyle was the hardest part of my wedding-planning process? It may seem trivial, but your 'do plays a huge role in your overall look; a majority of brides (self included) aim to opt for a style that A) complements the silhouette of their dress, B) feels elevated for the big day, but C) still makes them look like themselves. That's no cakewalk!

Ultimately, you should choose the wedding hairstyle that feels most natural to you—and try not to get too swept up in the trend cycle. "Avoid making a drastic change for a moment like this that you may end up not loving when looking back at photos. If you wear your hair down most of the time, I would say your wedding is not the time to switch to an updo," advises celebrity hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos. "Sometimes people make the mistake of thinking they need to do something statement-making and bold, when really this is the time to stay true to yourself."

That said, compiling inspiration isn't a bad place to start. To help with your initial mood board, I consulted top celebrity hairstylists (Giannetos, Marc Mena, and Evanie Frausto) on the wedding looks they personally love and recommend, patterns they're seeing on 2026 brides, and tips to ensure your style stays timeless. Scroll ahead to narrow down your options, and if doing so helps ease any level of your decision fatigue, I'd consider my job well done.

Classic Chignon

Photo of Lupita Nyong&#039;o at the 2025 Oscars with a classic chignon

(Image credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

All three stylists were quick to recommend a low chignon—one of the most classic wedding styles around. "A low, softly textured bun or chignon worn at the nape of the neck will always stand the test of time," says Mena. Polished and sleek, these buns "feel elevated without looking over-styled," adds Frausto, plus they suit a variety of silhouettes.

"I love this style paired with an embellished neckline. It also looks lovely with a strapless cut," Giannetos mentions, adding that subtle hair accessories or clips (like the ones Lupita Nyong'o dons above) can add a special touch. But keeping it clean and simple always works too; the style simply oozes elegance.

Glazed Bun

Photo of Klo&amp;eacute; Kardashian with a glazed bun

(Image credit: @dimitrishair)

If you'd prefer to dress up the chignon even further, Giannetos recommends maxing out the shine. "I created this glazed bun for Khloé [Kardashian] last year in Venice," he says regarding the photo above. "It’s a more fashion-forward bridal look with the slicked-back and ultra-shiny finish." A smoothing cream and oil mist will help you secure all that gloss, and a small boar bristle brush will be your best friend for touch-ups.

Romantic Waves

Photo of Ashley Park with romantic waves

(Image credit: @ashleyparklady)

"Soft, romantic waves with a natural, polished finish are one of the most timeless bridal looks—not overly beachy and not overly glamorous," shares Frausto. It's a delicate dance, but striking the right balance between soft and voluminous will ensure your hair looks effortless yet intentional. Not to mention, it photographs beautifully, Frausto declares. "It frames the face in a flattering way, works seamlessly with veils and accessories, and complements a wide range of dresses and venues," he notes. "Because the texture is classic rather than trend-driven, it ages beautifully in photos and never feels tied to a specific era."

Half-Up Half-Down

Photo of Rosie Huntington-Whiteley with a half-up half down hairstyle

(Image credit: @rosiehw)

You could either leave those romantic waves loose or tie up a few strands into a half-up half-down style. "I love this look for brides," Giannetos says. "And it holds up well throughout the celebration." Chic and practical. Again, you could always embellish the elastic with a brooch or French comb for a touch of glamour.

Curly Updo

Photo of Yara Shahidi with a curly updo

(Image credit: @yarashahidi)

There's something so romantic about an updo with loose, face-framing curls. It feels relaxed yet intentional, which is the ultimate balance to strike when it comes to wedding hairstyles (IMO). Feel free to play with the height of the bun itself, from piled-on lengths to low twists at the nape.

Sleek Bob

Photo of Ariana Greenblatt at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival with a sleek bob

(Image credit: Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)

"For shorter lengths, a clean, sculpted shape or a sleek bob that follows the natural haircut is just as timeless," shares Mena. Take Ariana Greenblatt's 2025 Cannes Film Festival hair, for example (coiffed by Mena himself), which appears modern, minimal, and elegant. "A sharp, polished shape can feel just as elevated as a traditional updo when it’s done with intention," he says of the polished crop.

Old Hollywood Curls

Photo of Mindy Kaling with Old Hollywood curls

(Image credit: @marcmena)

Retro, Old Hollywood curls will also never fall out of favor, despite having vintage ties. The look can't help but exude poise, and according to Giannetos (who styled a similar 'do for Amal Clooney), it pairs best with a voluminous side part. "It feels so glamorous," he says.

French Twist

Photo of creator @camrihewie with a French twist

(Image credit: @camrihewie)

Another vintage-inspired style that still hits? The elegant French twist, be it with face-framing tendrils or secured with a chic comb. It just makes you look regal, hence why we're seeing the style on a smattering of fashion-forward brides.

Soft Bends

Photo of Justine Lupe at the 2026 Golden Globes with a soft bend hairstyle

(Image credit:  Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

For my own wedding, I wanted my hair to give… almost nothing. Soft, effortless texture was my ultimate goal, which was actually a pretty difficult feat for my curls! "That kind of texture photographs beautifully and brings a softness that works perfectly for a wedding day," Mena shares. It also reads a bit boho, which as we know is having quite the resurgence across beauty and fashion.

Hair Tuck

Photo of Jasmine Tookes on the red carpet with a tucked hairstyle

(Image credit: Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)

Want to wear your hair down but worry about it falling into your face (and lipstick)? I present to you the versatile hair tuck, a popular bridal style that always looks polished. Your stylist will simply smooth the front sections of your hair and pin behind your ears, as if you have a permanent tuck. It keeps the front secure—perfect for dancing!—while giving you the freedom of loose, flowing strands. Plus, there are tons of ways you can style those remaining lengths: retro curls, romantic waves, et al.

What Is the Most Popular Hairstyle for a Wedding?

The great thing about these 10 styles above is that they never wane in popularity. They're timeless for a reason! That said, 2026 brides have been gravitating towards simpler styles as of late. "Sleek flips, polished blowouts, chic bobs, softly tucked shapes, and effortless textures are everywhere. Volume is more controlled, parts are clean, and the focus is on movement and shape rather than excess," Mena shares.

Frausto agrees, noting an uptick in clean, glossy textures and refined shapes with minimal embellishment. "Brides are leaning into understated sophistication and editorial simplicity," he adds.

How to Choose the Best Wedding Hairstyle

Again, the best wedding hairstyle is the one that feels most natural to you. "Choose a style that feels like you, not a version of you chasing a trend," Mena suggests. That said, considering your dress, venue, and overall aesthetic can help you land on a specific shape, says Frausto. Just don't feel like you need to reinvent the wheel. As Giannetos mentioned up top, don't force yourself into an updo if you feel most comfortable with your hair down. Mena recommends honoring your hair's length too—be it short, medium, or long—though you can always add density with extensions if you'd like. (Both Mena and Giannetos recommend these premium tape-ins.)

All the pros also recommend doing a hair trial well before the big day, so you'll know exactly how the style holds up. "Make sure to take photos from various angles throughout the day so you can reference," Giannetos advises. And, of course, your hair's health can totally make or break the 'do. As Frausto declares, "Shine, strength, and condition elevate any style."

Shop Must-Have Styling Products

Jamie Schneider
Jamie Schneider
Senior Beauty Editor

Jamie Schneider is Who What Wear’s senior beauty editor based in New York City. With over seven years in the industry, she specializes in trend forecasting, covering everything from innovative fragrance launches to need-to-know makeup tutorials to celebrity profiles. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English before moving to NYC, and her work has appeared in MindBodyGreen, Coveteur, and more. When she’s not writing or testing the latest beauty finds, Jamie loves scouting antique homewares, and she’s always down for a park picnic in Brooklyn. 