From NYC to London, Beauty Editors Everywhere Believe This Underrated Hair Tool Deserves Way More Hype

One thing you should know about me is that I am not skilled at doing my hair. It’s the one part of my look that I don’t particularly care to fuss with, and I’m usually content to let my natural waves do their thing (though I’ll often give them a bit of help with some air-dry stylers). However, when I embarked on a trip to London with two friends two weeks ago (who also happen to be beauty editors), I knew I’d have to pack something to save my hair from the rain-induced frizz. Naturally, the first thing I reached for was my T3 Curling Straightener.
I’ve been using this nifty two-in-one tool for several months now, while simultaneously wondering why nobody else was talking about it. Maybe I missed something in the editor-verse, or maybe there’s a better, buzzier tool on the market that I’m not privy to? Perhaps it was bad form, but I put my head down and continued using my handy T3 curling straightener for no other reason than it makes my life easier—both straightening and curling my hair, depending on how I use it. So when I pulled it out of my bag to get ready in the hotel room my friends and I shared, I was met with two questions: “Wait, what is that?” and “Oh my god, isn’t it the best thing ever?”
T3
Curling Straightener, 2-In-1 Styling Iron with Auto World Voltage
One of my beauty editor friends, who is also very acquainted with this multi-styler from T3, voiced the same sentiments: that she loved it so much and wasn’t sure why we weren’t talking about it more. You see, this isn’t just your average flat iron that looks cute on a countertop (it’s the chicest pale pink-and-gold combo I’ve ever seen). This lightweight, ergonomic tool has slim ceramic plates that allow you to get close to your roots when straightening, and it works on all hair types and textures. However, these plates are also rounded at the edges, which makes them easy to clamp together like a curling wand (all sides of the plates get equally hot) and ideal for creating flipped-end styles, like Gigi Hadid’s flipped bob.
Its SinglePass technology eliminates the need to repeatedly style the same sections of hair to achieve your desired look, saving both time and your hair from heat damage. While I love to use this hybrid tool at home for easy styling, I especially love to travel with it because of its portable lipstick cap. (You should always wait for your tools to cool down completely before packing them, but this is an extra security blanket.) Its auto-world voltage is an extra perk, which allows the tool to operate as normal after being plugged into an international adapter. (Ahem, why my friends clamored for turns in London.)
While I can shout from the rooftops all day about my new favorite hair tool, others may be better for your budget, lifestyle, or hair type. Below, three more hybrid hair straighteners and curlers worth considering, plus a handful of our favorite straighteners and flat-irons—tested and hand-picked by editors and celebrity hairstylists.
Shop More Hybrid Straighteners and Curlers
NEXPURE
1-In. Flat Iron, 2 in 1 Hair Straightener
This lower-priced tool has a similar design as the spendier T3 pick—curved plates and all. It has tourmaline cermaic-coated plates that deliver similarly shiny results without pulling on or snagging delicate strands. The ends are outfitted with cooling technology, and you can easily control the temperature above the handle of the tool.
Paul Mitchell
Neuro Style+ 1-In. Ceramic Straightening & Styling Iron
This smart tool is $50 less than my T3 selection, but it offers several different benefits of its own. Also complete with flat plates, yet curved edges, this tool evenly heats on both sides—offering shiny, frizz-free results thanks to its ionic technology. This Paul Mitchell tool has a lock that keeps the plates together when curling (a feature I wish the T3 had), plus six customizable heat settings for different results.
REMINGTON
Flexistyle Multi Styler Curling Iron and Hair Straightener
Similarly to the other styles, this tool can be used as both a curler and a straightener—just with a heat-distributing cover that slides on over the curling wand to transform the tool into a flat iron. It heats quickly (just 20 seconds!) and has auto-shutoff after 60 minutes to quell those "Did I leave my straightener on?" anxieties.
Alyssa Brascia is an associate beauty editor at Who What Wear. She is based in New York City and has 3+ years of industry experience. Brascia has personally tested more than a thousand beauty products and services—from the hottest new eye shadow palette to the buzzy manicure sweeping New York Fashion Week. Brascia graduated with a BS in apparel, merchandising, and design from Iowa State University. She was formerly a shopping writer at People.com. Herearlier work can be found atInStyle, Travel + Leisure, Shape,and more. When Brascia isn’t writing, researching, or testing new beauty products, you can find her watching the latest movie to generate Oscar buzz, taking a workout class with friends, or updating her wardrobe post-shopping spree in her beloved city.