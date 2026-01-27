I'm Obsessed With Short Nails—19 Designs on My "To-Request" List

I'll be honest: While I love having longer nails now and then (specifically my favorite press-ons), it takes about one week before I think about how great it would be if I could take them off. Don't get me wrong—lengthier nails give me that extra oomph I'm looking for when I need a little pick-me-up, but I'd be lying if I said they didn't get in my way sometimes.
To be fair, I do a lot of typing and product testing as a beauty editor, in addition to other daily chores that are always going to be easier with short nails. And while my love for long nails will always be there, shorter nails will always reign supreme for me, especially since I value comfort over everything.
But if you're convinced that you can't create chic designs on short nails, think again. As it turns out, you don't have to sacrifice personal style for comfort or vice versa. Below, I put together a list of 19 looks that can match any aesthetic.
1. Rose Quartz
These rose quartz nails take the crystal of love to the next level. This pink mani can be worn during the spring or during special occasions like Valentine's Day.
2. Abstract
Channel your inner artist with these fun abstract nails. You can be as strategic or free flowing as you'd like with this easy design. Just make sure you give your nails enough time to dry between layers.
3. Chic Spots
Rather than perfect white, circular dots, try elongating them for a web-like finish that's elegant enough for any special occasion.
4. Sporty Spice
As a fan of Formula 1, I selfishly had to include these team-inspired nails. And if you need more inspiration, you can check out our full list of F1 nail designs.
5. Amalfi-Coded
Planning a getaway? These Amalfi Coast nails are a great for any European vacation. The mix of orange, blue, and white really stand out.
6. Disco
You can't go wrong with this minimalistic nail design. Simply use a toothpick or tweezers to place down your silver stars, and apply a glossy top coat.
7. Star-Studded
If you'd rather have painted stars, consider a design like this. The silver outline is a nice hint of color next to the burgundy polish.
8. Easter Eggs
If you're a fan of pastels, consider trying these egg-shaped blotches of color on nude or plain nails.
9. Mix & Match
Whether you like playing with different colors, textures, or prints, you can't go wrong with a mix-and-match mani.
10. Fresh Florals
Painted on flowers are pretty, but these textured ones with gold specs are truly stunning. No extra nail length required!
11. Aura With a Twist
Aura nails have been trending off and on over the last few years, but adding streaks of gold gives this popular design a revamp.
12. Tangerine Tips
Why go for a simple white french manicure when you can switch things up with vibrant tips and minimalist designs? This pairing is perfect for warmer months.
13. Chrome Flames
Forget subtle designs! If you prefer a bolder look, consider trying these chrome flame tips over a glittery base.
14. Glass Nails
No matter what color polish you naturally gravitate toward, you can always elevate the look by adding some texture. These glass nails are a great example.
Sabrina Talbert is a New York-based journalist with six years of experience covering lifestyle and wellness for print and digital publications. She is currently the Assistant Beauty Editor at Who What Wear and has bylines in Women’s Health, Byrdie, NYLON, The Daily Front Row, and more. She’s passionate about covering topics related to haircare, skincare, and the latest happenings at the intersection of beauty and sports. When she’s not writing or testing products, you can catch her running and binge-watching F1 or boxing.